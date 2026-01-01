Community and creativity are reshaping daily life in this edit of storied destinations, set to define the travel conversation for 2026. Each offers more than surface appeal – through architectural ambition, grassroots cultural energy, or a renewed sense of purpose – and rewards visitors willing to look a little deeper.

Where to travel in 2026

Hiroshima, Japan

Image 1 of 5 Japan Hiroshima Shinkansen (Bullet Train) (Image credit: Ian Leonard) Japanese baseball fans of the Hiroshima Carp cheer their team on at Hiroshima Baseball Stadium (Image credit: Chris Willson) The floating torii gate at Itsukushima Shrine, Miyajima Island, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan. A UNESCO World Heritage Site (Image credit: Chris Willson) Hiroshima Museum of Contemporary Art designed by Japanese architect Kurokawa Kisho (Image credit: Chris Willson) Japan Hiroshima Peace Park Japanese flag flying with Industrial Promotion Hall in the distance (Image credit: Ian Leonard)

Eighty years on, Hiroshima is no longer defined by a single moment in time, but by what emerged from it: a city rebuilt through architecture. From the ruins of wartime devastation came a bold modernist vision, shaped by figures such as Kenzo Tange and Togo Murano, later extended by contemporary masters including Tadao Ando, Shigeru Ban and Jun Aoki, among others. That legacy feels newly energised today. The launch of the three-yearly Hiroshima Architecture Exhibition this year positions the city as a centre for architectural discourse, uniting Pritzker Prize winners, experimental practices and emerging voices. When the festival is not on, highlights remain plentiful: from Shigeru Ban’s Simose Art Garden Villa to Kisho Kurokawa’s restored Hiroshima City Museum of Contemporary Art. Beyond the city, the wider prefecture unfolds as a constellation of design destinations in its own right.

Hong Kong

Image 1 of 5 Street life in Sham Shui Po (Image credit: Photography by Ken Ngan for Wallpaper*) The exterior of The Henderson building, featuring an unusual fluted façade of curved glass columns (Image credit: Photography by Ken Ngan for Wallpaper*) (Image credit: Photography by Ken Ngan for Wallpaper*) (Image credit: Photography by Ken Ngan for Wallpaper*) (Image credit: Photography by Ken Ngan for Wallpaper*)

Few skylines are as instantly recognisable as Hong Kong’s, but to understand the city is to look beyond its serrated outline of glass towers and jade-green peaks. Long defined as a global financial hub and gateway between East and West, Hong Kong today reveals itself as something more layered: a place where heritage, nature and creativity reshape its identity. Icons such as I.M. Pei’s Bank of China Tower and Norman Foster’s HSBC Building anchor the skyline, while adaptive-reuse projects signal a shift in mindset. Tai Kwun, PMQ and The Mills transform former police quarters and factories into cultural engines. Beyond Central, districts such as Sham Shui Po pulse with everyday life and creative reinvention, where design studios, tofu shops and neon-lit markets coexist. Add to this more than 40 per cent protected green space, and Hong Kong emerges as a city of rare duality – resilient, evolving and deeply alive.

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Image 1 of 5 Designed by Andrés Gutiérrez of AG Studio, Casa Hoyos is a boutique hotel in a former colonial-era grain store and bank that features a palette inspired by the colours of Mexican corn (Image credit: Photography by Fabian Martinez for Wallpaper*) The city is known for its bold façades in rich reds, deep yellows and dusty pinks (Image credit: Photography by Fabian Martinez for Wallpaper*) A ‘Conchita’ coffee table by Mestiz (Image credit: Photography by Fabian Martinez for Wallpaper*) (Image credit: Photography by Fabian Martinez for Wallpaper*) Mesón Hidalgo is a boutique hotel and design store housed in a 17th-century building (Image credit: Photography by Fabian Martinez for Wallpaper*)

Along the cobbled streets of San Miguel de Allende, colour seeps from every corner. Painted façades, marigold-framed doorways and sunlit courtyards set the rhythm of daily life, anchored by the city’s distinctive pink parish church rising above the rooftops. Long admired for its historic character, the highland town today is experiencing a renewed creative energy, drawing designers, artists and makers in search of light, pace and a deeper connection to craft. Once a magnet for 20th-century painters, writers and intellectuals, San Miguel is again evolving. Studios, galleries and small design-led businesses sit alongside long-established workshops specialising in textiles, ceramics and copper, encouraging close collaboration and a slower, more considered way of working.

Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Image 1 of 5 The ground-floor café bar at the 1974 Hotel Uzbekistan, designed by Ilya Merport, L Yershova and V Rashchupkin, with a curved façade based on the ornate lattices of Islamic architecture (Image credit: Stefan Giftthaler) (Image credit: Stefan Giftthaler) The Circus’ grand interiors feature colourful tiled walls, parquet floors and striking circular doorways (Image credit: Stefan Giftthaler) (Image credit: Stefan Giftthaler) Formerly the Lenin Museum, the 1970 Museum of History of Uzbekistan, by Yevgeny Rozanov and Vsevolod Shestopalov, features concrete decorative grilles based on traditional Uzbek pandzhara sun screens (Image credit: Stefan Giftthaler)

Set midway between Europe and China, Tashkent rises from the Central Asian steppe as one of the Silk Road’s most layered cities. Shaped by Arab, Persian, Mongol and Russian rule, it became the capital of an independent Uzbekistan in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Few places reveal history so vividly. Ancient Islamic quarters sit beside Imperial Russian boulevards, Stalinist monuments and the boldly imaginative Soviet modernism of the 1960s and 70s. While parts of that legacy are being reshaped by new marble-clad developments, many landmarks endure: the Hotel Uzbekistan, the sculptural Chorsu Bazaar and a metro system whose chandeliers and marble halls feel closer to a palace than public transport. Emerging from decades of isolation, Tashkent remains refreshingly untouched by mass tourism, with leafy parks, open-air markets and a café culture that feels unhurried and genuine. It is a city rediscovering itself.

Tbilisi, Georgia

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Giorgi Mamasakhlisi) (Image credit: Giorgi Mamasakhlisi) (Image credit: Giorgi Mamasakhlisi) (Image credit: Giorgi Mamasakhlisi) (Image credit: Giorgi Mamasakhlisi)

The Georgian capital is defined by a fiercely independent cultural spirit forged over millennia and sharpened by adversity. While the country’s political climate is fraught, its creative life remains defiantly alive. Artists, designers, musicians and chefs continue to build, make and gather, sustaining a city where culture functions as both refuge and resistance. Today, Georgian wine, food and hospitality are legendary. New spaces reflect this momentum, including the recently opened Telegraph Hotel, which has quickly become a social anchor for the city’s creative community. From neighbourhood hotels, restaurants and nightclubs that double as communal living rooms, to studios where fashion, art and craft evolve hand-in-hand with tradition, Tbilisi is a city that has learned how to endure.