Patricia Urquiola’s latest collaboration with Kvadrat is the world’s first recycled upholstery textile
Named Best Recycled Material at the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024, Patricia Urquiola’s Sport textile for Kvadrat was created in collaboration with Swiss specialist #tide
Patricia Urquiola and Kvadrat have teamed up to launch the world’s first upholstery textile made entirely of recycled materials.
Working with ocean-bound plastic waste, the Milanese designer and Danish textile authority have created Sport, in partnership with #tide, a Swiss company specialising in developing materials from ocean-bound plastic waste. The textile is made of post-consumer plastic collected within 10km from the coastline of Thailand, as part of #tide’s commitment to prevent the materials from reaching the oceans.
Sport by Patricia Urquiola for Kvadrat
‘[With Kvadrat], we share the same philosophy that the highest standards in design and materials can be combined with important sustainable and ethical actions,’ says #tide co-founder Marc Krebs. ‘[We both] want to create a much-needed social and environmental impact that protects the oceans and supports coastal and island communities in their fight against plastic pollution out of 100 per cent ocean-bound plastic waste.’
As the name suggests, the collection is inspired by sportswear and nods to a high-tech aesthetic, with subtle tactile patterns enriching the surface and a colour palette defined by vibrant shades of purple, green and blue as well as a series of neutrals that range from greys to taupe. Each textile is defined by a two-tone contrasting composition, enhancing the design’s three dimensional effect. ‘The colours for Sport are divided into “salt and pepper” monochrome nuances, which illuminate the textile's high-tech graphic character, and solid shades which fade its texture away,’ explains Urquiola.
With Sport, Kvadrat and Urquiola affirm their commitment to innovation in design, as they constantly push the boundaries of domestic design to set the tone for future living.
A version of this article appears in the February 2024 issue of Wallpaper* – dedicated to the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 – available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
