The Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025 winners are…
Find every Wallpaper* Design Award 2025 winner here, and in the February print issue, spanning art, architecture, beauty, design & interiors, fashion, tech, travel and watches & jewellery. Watch the Wallpaper* editors talk about the judging process and the themes that unite this year's winners
Meet the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025 winners – the best of the best in art, architecture, beauty, design & interiors, fashion, tech, travel and watches & jewellery – listed here in full and explored in greater depth on Wallpaper.com throughout the coming month. For the hands-on experience, get your print copy to collect and keep – the February issue is on newsstands now and available to subscribers.
Architecture
This year’s winners in architecture are projects that restore, rebalance and renew.
- Best modernist revival: Finlandia Hall, Helsinki, Finland
- Best retreat: El Aleph Guest House by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple, Canada
- Best urban rethink: Rotterdam, The Netherlands
- Best landscape: Marche Arboretum, Belgium
- Best architectural legacy: Limbo Museum, Ghana
Art & culture
In art and culture, Tate Modern, London, is honoured for its celebration of shapeshifting artists, from Mike Kelley to Yoko Ono and Leigh Bowery.
Charli XCX’s Brat album campaign, realised with Brent David Freaney, was a masterclass in culturally impactful marketing.
Beauty
Our beauty awards honour five brands – Hermès, Dior, Celine, Prada, Chanel – taking a playful approach and painting a new picture in the world of make-up.
Best make-up technique, meanwhile, goes to the Glass 001 face mask, by Pat McGrath Labs, a chance to recreate the make-up artist's hypershine effect, seen on the runway at Maison Margiela’s Artisanal 2024 show.
Design & Interiors
The best furniture and design objects for your home? Our shoot by Leandro Farina with interiors by Olly Mason gathers together some of 2025’s winners, also listed here.
- ‘Serwaa’ chair, by Giles Tettey Nartey
- ‘Philae AL’ shelving, by Raphael Kadid x BWB Surface Technology
- ‘123’ chair, by Michael Anastassiades, for Molteni & C
- ‘Adrien’ table, by Jean-Marie Massaud, for Poliform
- ‘Vessel 2024’ vase, by Soft-Geometry
- ‘Superwire’ lamp, by Formafantasma, for Flos
- ‘Pillow’ chair, by Hannes Peer, for Baxter
- ‘Ethan’ coffee tables, by Giampiero Tagliaferri, for Minotti
- ‘Gathering’ lamp, by Faber Futures and Mitre & Mondays, for Normal Phenomena of Life
- ‘Card’ bookcase, by Michael Anastassiades, for Molteni & C
- ‘Pilotis’ two-light candelabra; candlestick, both by Barber Osgerby, for Puiforcat
- ‘Set’ lamp, by Jamie Wolfond, for Muuto
- ‘Squash’ side table, £1,350, by Faye Toogood, for Poltrona Frau
- ‘Post’ floor lamp, by Anna Karlin
- ‘Vessel No. VII’ in ochre, and ‘Vessel No. IV’ in aged bronze, both by Devin Wilde
- ‘Cornaro’ armchair, by Carlo Scarpa, for Cassina
- ‘Aluminium Cast Connection’ chair, by Sheyang Li
- ‘Kaleidoscope’ side table, by Jialun Xiong
- ‘Cast’ speaker, by Tom Fereday, for Pitt & Giblin
The Anticline stove-top espresso maker by Cultivation Objects is honoured for its defining contours – get it while it’s hot.
Our best comfort zone is the ‘Eri’ armchair, by Fumie Shibata, for Flexform – sculptural elegance balanced with the feeling of giving a good hug.
Best dark material? It’s Lavaforming project, by Reykjavik-based architect Arnhildur Palmadottir, who, exploring sustainable solutions, envisions a future where cities could be built by channelling lava flows into trenches.
New furniture brand Interni Venosta, by Emiliano Salci and Britt Moran, offers a perfectly pitched celebration of craft, quality and nostalgia.
The ‘Spherical’ bed, by Kaare Klint, for Carl Hansen & Søn, is a design reissue that celebrates the past and the future.
Design duo Formafantasma are honoured for their exhibition ‘La Casa Dentro’ (The Home Within) at ICA Milano. Taking to task modernism's inherent masculinity and conservatism, it explored what was left behind – decoration, ornamentation and sentimental charm.
SensiTerre ceramic surface collection, by Matteo Thun and Benedetto Fasciana, for Florim, is an ode to tactility.
MycoWorks is a San Francisco company inspiring beauty with fungal-based biomaterial – we’re taken with its ‘Mycelium Muse’ collection of furniture and artworks.
The Kasper 7 yacht by Nisrine Karagulla and Giorgio Cassetta for Benetti is awash with calm, and just a touch of whimsy.
Our kinetic cover artwork, created for the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025 issue by London design duo Isabel + Helen is a star turn all of its own. See it in action.
Fashion
These 12 fashion award winners (read the dedicated article to see the looks and watch our editors reflect on the season) have all created S/S 2025 collections that transcend the everyday, prizing experimentation, construction and high-minded design.
- Victoria Beckham
- Prada
- Craig Green
- Alaïa
- Marni
- Hodakova
- Duran Lantink
- Loewe
- JW Anderson
- Louis Vuitton
- Bottega Veneta
- Issey Miyake
Also in fashion, our ‘best doppelgänger’ is Saint Laurent’s S/S 2025 collection evoking its eponymous founder, including his signature glasses.
Loewe’s delicious ‘Squeeze’ bag from the A/W 2024 womenswear collection is our idea of ‘best produce’.
Stone Island receives a nod for its material innovation.
Tech
Representing the very best contemporary technology – these six designs combine traditional tech with a craft and weight and sense of durability.
- Transparent Brutalist speaker
- Marantz Grand Horizon speaker
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100 headphones
- reMarkable Paper Pro paper tablet
- Leica D-Lux 8 camera
- Fujifilm X100VI camera
Travel
These five travel winners comprise year’s places to stay, dine, drink and get together:
- Best opening: Locke de Santa Joana, Lisbon
- Best suites: The Emory, London
- Best slow journey: L'Observatoire Suite by JR at the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express
- Best social hub: The Wilde, Milan
- Best home away from home: Vipp Todos Santos
Also on the travel front, we celebrate a moveable feast – We Are Ona is a culinary creative studio turning the fine dining experience into an art form at pop-ups around the world.
Transport
For thinking big and shunning slavish imitation, we applaud Jaguar’s Type 00 concept car – a controversy-provoking attempt to do things differently.
Watches & jewellery
Best watch reinterpretations as brands enjoyed full-circle moments and revisited their back catalogue:
- Casio marked its 50th anniversary with the rerelease of classics, including the A168WG-9EF, pictured here
- G-Shock Remaster series
- Audemars Piguet [RE]Master02
- Hermès Arceau Chorus Stellarum
- Piaget Polo Date watch
- Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse
A collection of JB Blunk rings – each one a wearable sculpture – is reproduced in a collaboration between LA jewellery designer J Hannah and the JB Blunk Estate.
Also find the Wallpaper* Design Awards winners in the February 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 9 January 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
