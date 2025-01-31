The Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025 winners are…

Meet the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025 winners – the best of the best in art, architecture, beauty, design & interiors, fashion, tech, travel and watches & jewellery – listed here in full and explored in greater depth on Wallpaper.com throughout the coming month. For the hands-on experience, get your print copy to collect and keep – the February issue is on newsstands now and available to subscribers.

Architecture

Marche Arboretum, Belgium (Image credit: Jean-Pierre Gabriel)

This year’s winners in architecture are projects that restore, rebalance and renew.

Architecture is having a refresh in 2025 | Wallpaper* - YouTube Watch On

Art & culture

Ahh… Youth!, 1991, by Mike Kelley, which is on show in the Tate Modern exhibition ‘Ghost and Spririt’ until 9 March 2025, and appeared as cover at on Sonic Youth's 1992 album Dirty (Image credit: Photography: © Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts / VAGA at ARS, NY and DACS, London)

In art and culture, Tate Modern, London, is honoured for its celebration of shapeshifting artists, from Mike Kelley to Yoko Ono and Leigh Bowery.

Charli XCX brought Brat to New York’s Times Square in November for a ‘surprise’ open-to-all performance for H&M (Image credit: Courtesy Charli XCX)

Charli XCX’s Brat album campaign, realised with Brent David Freaney, was a masterclass in culturally impactful marketing.

Art and Culture in 2025 | Wallpaper* - YouTube Watch On

Beauty

Reveal skin optimising foundation in MN55 (medium shade), £50; Dimensions eyeshadow in Portrait, Pulse, Poetry and Pure, £65 each; Monochrome Hyper Matte lipstick in Argile, £40, all by Prada (Image credit: Photography: Eva Wang. Make-up: Marie Dufresne. Beauty direction: Hannah Tindle)

Our beauty awards honour five brands – Hermès, Dior, Celine, Prada, Chanel – taking a playful approach and painting a new picture in the world of make-up.

Skin Fetish: Glass 001, $38, by Pat McGrath Labs, patmcgrath.com (Image credit: Photography: Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*)

Best make-up technique, meanwhile, goes to the Glass 001 face mask, by Pat McGrath Labs, a chance to recreate the make-up artist's hypershine effect, seen on the runway at Maison Margiela’s Artisanal 2024 show.

Design & Interiors

Some of our interiors winners, as featured in the February 2025 issue of Wallpaper* (Image credit: Leandro Farina)

The best furniture and design objects for your home? Our shoot by Leandro Farina with interiors by Olly Mason gathers together some of 2025’s winners, also listed here.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Serwaa’ chair, by Giles Tettey Nartey

‘Philae AL’ shelving, by Raphael Kadid x BWB Surface Technology

‘123’ chair, by Michael Anastassiades, for Molteni & C

‘Adrien’ table, by Jean-Marie Massaud, for Poliform

‘Vessel 2024’ vase, by Soft-Geometry

‘Superwire’ lamp, by Formafantasma, for Flos

‘Pillow’ chair, by Hannes Peer, for Baxter

‘Ethan’ coffee tables, by Giampiero Tagliaferri, for Minotti

‘Gathering’ lamp, by Faber Futures and Mitre & Mondays, for Normal Phenomena of Life

‘Card’ bookcase, by Michael Anastassiades, for Molteni & C

‘Pilotis’ two-light candelabra; candlestick, both by Barber Osgerby, for Puiforcat

‘Set’ lamp, by Jamie Wolfond, for Muuto

‘Squash’ side table, £1,350, by Faye Toogood, for Poltrona Frau

‘Post’ floor lamp, by Anna Karlin

‘Vessel No. VII’ in ochre, and ‘Vessel No. IV’ in aged bronze, both by Devin Wilde

‘Cornaro’ armchair, by Carlo Scarpa, for Cassina

‘Aluminium Cast Connection’ chair, by Sheyang Li

‘Kaleidoscope’ side table, by Jialun Xiong

‘Cast’ speaker, by Tom Fereday, for Pitt & Giblin

The Anticline stove-top espresso maker, $650, by Cultivation Objects (Image credit: Photography: Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*. Art direction: Sophie Gladstone)

The Anticline stove-top espresso maker by Cultivation Objects is honoured for its defining contours – get it while it’s hot.

‘Eri’ armchair, price on request, by Fumie Shibata, for Flexform (Image credit: Photography: Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*. Art direction: Sophie Gladstone)

Our best comfort zone is the ‘Eri’ armchair, by Fumie Shibata, for Flexform – sculptural elegance balanced with the feeling of giving a good hug.

(Image credit: Photography: Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*. Art direction: Sophie Gladstone)

Best dark material? It’s Lavaforming project, by Reykjavik-based architect Arnhildur Palmadottir, who, exploring sustainable solutions, envisions a future where cities could be built by channelling lava flows into trenches.

Interni Venosta founders Emiliano Salci and Britt Moran under their ‘03’ hanging lamp at the Spotti Milano store (Image credit: Photography: Simon 171)

New furniture brand Interni Venosta, by Emiliano Salci and Britt Moran, offers a perfectly pitched celebration of craft, quality and nostalgia.

‘Spherical’ bed, an expansion and reissue of Kaare Klint's 1938 design for Carl Hansen & Søn (Image credit: Courtesy of Carl Hansen & Søn)

The ‘Spherical’ bed, by Kaare Klint, for Carl Hansen & Søn, is a design reissue that celebrates the past and the future.

Formafantasma’s ‘Chair 2’ juxtaposes tubular steel and wooden planks with floral motifs and pleated fabric, referencing the designers’ childhood memories of home (Image credit: Courtesy Formafantasma and ICA Milano)

Design duo Formafantasma are honoured for their exhibition ‘La Casa Dentro’ (The Home Within) at ICA Milano. Taking to task modernism's inherent masculinity and conservatism, it explored what was left behind – decoration, ornamentation and sentimental charm.

SensiTerre collection of ceramic flooring and cladding surfaces, by Matteo Thun and Benedetto Fasciana for Florim (Image credit: Courtesy Florim)

SensiTerre ceramic surface collection, by Matteo Thun and Benedetto Fasciana, for Florim, is an ode to tactility.

MycoWorks’ ‘Mycelium Muse’ collection features the work of seven female artists and designers who have used mycelium derivative Reishi to craft artworks and furnishings such as a desk, stool and lamp (Image credit: Courtesy MycoWorks)

MycoWorks is a San Francisco company inspiring beauty with fungal-based biomaterial – we’re taken with its ‘Mycelium Muse’ collection of furniture and artworks.

Kasper 7 yacht (Image credit: Photography: Lorenzo Meloni)

The Kasper 7 yacht by Nisrine Karagulla and Giorgio Cassetta for Benetti is awash with calm, and just a touch of whimsy.

The trends shaping design and interiors in 2025 | Wallpaper* - YouTube Watch On

The newsstand cover (left) and limited-edition subscriber cover (right) (Image credit: Isabel + Helen)

Our kinetic cover artwork, created for the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025 issue by London design duo Isabel + Helen is a star turn all of its own. See it in action.

Fashion

Among our winners is Swedish brand Hodakova. Dress, €6,500, by Hodakova (enquire at hodakova.com). Shoes, price on request, by Loewe (enquire at loewe.com). Tights, £28, by Falke (available selfridges.com) (Image credit: Photography by Anaïck Lejart, fashion by Jason Hughes)

These 12 fashion award winners (read the dedicated article to see the looks and watch our editors reflect on the season) have all created S/S 2025 collections that transcend the everyday, prizing experimentation, construction and high-minded design.

Victoria Beckham

Prada

Craig Green

Alaïa

Marni

Hodakova

Duran Lantink

Loewe

JW Anderson

Louis Vuitton

Bottega Veneta

Issey Miyake

‘Havana’ glasses £335, by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (Image credit: Photography: Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*. Art direction: Sophie Gladstone)

Also in fashion, our ‘best doppelgänger’ is Saint Laurent’s S/S 2025 collection evoking its eponymous founder, including his signature glasses.

‘Squeeze’ lettuce bag, £8,150; radish charm, price on request, both by Loewe (Image credit: Photography: Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*. Art direction: Sophie Gladstone)

Loewe’s delicious ‘Squeeze’ bag from the A/W 2024 womenswear collection is our idea of ‘best produce’.

Stone Island’s rigorous experimentation takes place at ‘the lab’, its design facilities in Ravarino, Italy (Image credit: Photography: Piergiorgio Sorgetti)

Stone Island receives a nod for its material innovation.

What's moving fashion forward in 2025? | Wallpaper* - YouTube Watch On

Tech

Transparent’s Brutalist speakers, £3,200, and Marantz’s Grand Horizon speaker, £3,250, are among our six tech winners (Image credit: Transparent / Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*, Art direction: Sophie Gladstone)

Representing the very best contemporary technology – these six designs combine traditional tech with a craft and weight and sense of durability.

Best tech products for 2025 | Leica, Bang & Olufsen, Marantz, Fujifilm and more | Wallpaper* - YouTube Watch On

Travel

Locke de Santa Joana, Lisbon (Image credit: Courtesy Locke Santa Joana, Lisbon)

These five travel winners comprise year’s places to stay, dine, drink and get together:

We Are Ona collaborated with Carsten Höller’s Stockholm-based restaurant Brutalisten to create a unique dining experience in an old train station for Art Basel in 2024. The space was kitted out in a monochrome palette with only the food and drinks providing colour (Image credit: Photography: Benoit Florençon, courtesy We Are Ona)

Also on the travel front, we celebrate a moveable feast – We Are Ona is a culinary creative studio turning the fine dining experience into an art form at pop-ups around the world.

Best travel destinations in 2025 | Wallpaper* - YouTube Watch On

Transport

Jaguar Type 00 concept (Image credit: Courtesy Jaguar)

For thinking big and shunning slavish imitation, we applaud Jaguar’s Type 00 concept car – a controversy-provoking attempt to do things differently.

Watches & jewellery

A168WG-9EF watch, £60, by Casio (Image credit: Photography: Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*. Art direction: Sophie Gladstone)

Best watch reinterpretations as brands enjoyed full-circle moments and revisited their back catalogue:

Casio marked its 50th anniversary with the rerelease of classics, including the A168WG-9EF, pictured here

G-Shock Remaster series

Audemars Piguet [RE]Master02

Hermès Arceau Chorus Stellarum

Piaget Polo Date watch

Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse

Continuum in 18ct gold, $9,600; Muse in sterling silver with silver bead, $780; and Muse in sterling silver with 18ct gold bead, $1,600, all by J Hannah, for JB Blunk, available at blunkshop.com (Image credit: Artwork: Marine Giraudo)

A collection of JB Blunk rings – each one a wearable sculpture – is reproduced in a collaboration between LA jewellery designer J Hannah and the JB Blunk Estate.