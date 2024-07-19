Casio marks 50-year anniversary with rereleased vintage digital watches
Fifty years after the Casiotron, Casio is re-releasing classic watches
Fifty years after the original release of its first digital wristwatch, the Casiotron, Casio is revisiting a golden era of watch design with a new vintage collection recreating styles from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
‘There have been so many highlights over the years,’ the Casio team say. 'Take 1984’s Casio Data Bank CD-40, a digital watch, one of the earliest to include a databank for storing contacts, phone numbers and information. Or 1989’s Casio F-91W, renowned for its reliability, long-lasting battery, and minimalist design. Since its 1989 debut, it has become a global bestseller and an iconic item, popular among celebrities in real life, in television and movies.’
‘From 1995 there is the iconic silver A168, which will forever be known as one of the most recognisable watches in history, complete with a trusty backlight, stopwatch, and alarm, making it popular for its durability and retro style.
‘Also from 1995 is the AQ-230, a stylish analogue-digital watch which features a sleek metallic case and band, combining an LCD with traditional hands. This timeless design has remained popular for nearly 30 years and continues to evolve with new designs, colours, and index marks.’
Earlier in 2024, Casio re-released the Casiotron in a limited edition of 4,000 pieces which instantly sold out. Rumour has it another drop is imminent. In the meantime, models once again seeing the light of day include the A168, CA-53, F-91 and MTP models.
The team add: ‘Over the years, Casio has evolved into a distinctive brand by innovating while staying true to its authentic roots. It offers timeless designs that blend retro charm with modern appeal and enhances its cultural relevance through collaborations such as Pac-Man, Stranger Things, UNO and many more.’
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
