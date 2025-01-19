This curvy stovetop espresso maker brings a shot of artistry to your coffee ritual
‘The Anticline’ stovetop espresso maker by Cultivation Objects takes its name from a geological formation and wins a Wallpaper* Design Award 2025 for its curves
That form should follow function is one of design’s foundational aphorisms. This remarkable stovetop espresso maker takes its name from the ‘anticline’ geological formation, whereby pressure from tectonic movement or rising magma causes rock to fold, leaving undulating layers, and we love that the phenomenon is mimicked in the rise and fall of water as it becomes coffee in the alchemical process that we habitually take for granted.
‘It is inspired by the geological folds in the landscape near where my father lives,’ Nathaniel Wojtalik, founder of Brooklyn-based Cultivation Objects, explains. ‘We used to spend a lot of time drinking coffee and wandering in the mountains together.’
Cast in recycled aluminium with handles made from ebonised cherry collected from storm-fallen trees in upstate New York, ‘The Anticline’ is a winner for us in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025 for its pleasing sculptural form and its capacity to inject a little artistry into our daily morning ritual.
A marvellous conversation piece for breakfast guests; just please don't talk to us until we’ve drunk its contents.
The Anticline espresso maker, £534/$650, edition of 200, available from cultivationobjects.com
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo has this year returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as Global Design Director.
