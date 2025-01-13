Vipp Todos Santos wins Wallpaper* Design Award 2025
A new guesthouse from the Danish design brand brings a Scandinavian aesthetic to a desert location in Mexico
Tucked away between the Sierra de la Laguna mountains and the Pacific Ocean, in the Mexican coastal town of Todos Santos, Vipp’s first guesthouse outside of Europe is a harmonious addition to its desert landscape.
Vipp Todos Santos wins Best Home Away From Home at the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025
A decade after introducing its inaugural guesthouse (on Sweden’s Lake Immeln), the Danish design brand collaborated with Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados to develop this Mexican outpost, a symbiosis of contemporary eco-conscious architecture that gives a nod to regional traditions.
Spanning 350 sq m, the five-bedroom property comprises a main house, two connected guesthouses, a circular rooftop pool and expansive terraces. With raw compressed earth walls, the structure celebrates both the local vernacular and indoor-outdoor living. Expansive windows offer unspoilt Pacific Ocean views, while the pool serves as a celestial oasis.
Inside, Vipp’s third-generation co-owner, Sofie Christensen Egelund, and designer Julie Cloos Mølsgaard dressed the interiors in natural tones, earthy textures and local crafts, including ceramic pieces and window shutters made using wood from the palo de arco tree.
Native woods and concrete merge with Vipp’s anodised aluminium V3 kitchen alongside the brand’s furniture, lighting, bathroom and outdoor collections, creating a thoughtful dialogue between Danish and Mexican design traditions. To inaugurate the property, Vipp has also released a limited edition version of its ‘Swivel’ chair in a vivid jacquard fabric by Pierre Frey.
Find more Wallpaper* Design Awards winners in the February 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 9 January 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
A next-generation Milanese members’ club wins Wallpaper* Design Award 2025
The Wilde wins our Best Social Hub award for its embodiment of the cosmopolitan Milanese spirit
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Dolce & Gabbana takes over Paris’ Grand Palais with an opulent celebration of craft and creativity
Wallpaper* takes a tour of Dolce & Gabbana’s ‘Du Coeur à La Main (From the Heart to the Hand)’ exhibition in Paris, a spellbinding journey through the house’s collections and their Italian inspirations
By Jean Grogan Published
-
Verso Musical Instruments launches Sine guitar, a new take on an age-old form
Verso’s Sine guitar creates another bold new form factor for the electric guitar, part of the company’s commitment to reinventing the instrument
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: meet the travel winners transcending destinations
Discover the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025 travel winners: the year’s places to stay, dine, drink and join
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Take a trip to San Miguel de Allende, the Mexican City attracting a flourishing creative crowd
San Miguel de Allende is home to a bold young crowd of talent that’s thriving off the city’s brightly-hued heritage
By Mary Holland Published
-
Six brilliant bars for your 2025 celebrations, hot off the Wallpaper* travel desk
Wallpaper’s most-read bar reviews of the year can't be wrong: here’s inspiration for your festive and new year plans, from a swanky Las Vegas lounge to a minimalist London drinking den
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The world’s most enticing new hotel openings
Explore the best new hotels in the world, from luxe new suites at Badrutt’s Palace to the long-awaited Zaha Hadid-designed Romeo Roma
By Nicola Leigh Stewart Last updated
-
Vipp’s new guesthouse in Latvia’s Salaca National Park is its cosiest to date
Danish design brand Vipp transforms a 19th-century Latvian riverside log cabin into its ninth guesthouse
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Ennea Hotel on Mexico’s Oaxaca coast pays homage to the region’s artisanal legacy
Ennea Hotel’s warm interiors are dressed in authentic Mexican materials, thanks to architects at Jaque Studio alongside designers Comité de Proyectos
By Grace Bernard Published
-
Alexander Hotel marries European hospitality with sleek Mexican design
Alexander Hotel, located inside Mexico City’s Torre Virreyes, heralds 26 light-filled suites conceived by architect Daniel Álvarez
By Carole Dixon Published
-
Simple pleasures are the order of the day at El Minutito café-bar in Mexico City
El Minutito is a fast and friendly pit-stop for coffee, conviviality and more, designed by Lucas Cantú, of Mexican studio Tezontle
By Sofia de la Cruz Published