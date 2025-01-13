Vipp Todos Santos wins Wallpaper* Design Award 2025

Tucked away between the Sierra de la Laguna mountains and the Pacific Ocean, in the Mexican coastal town of Todos Santos, Vipp’s first guesthouse outside of Europe is a harmonious addition to its desert landscape.

Vipp Todos Santos wins Best Home Away From Home at the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025

(Image credit: Photography by Anders Hviid)

A decade after introducing its inaugural guesthouse (on Sweden’s Lake Immeln), the Danish design brand collaborated with Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados to develop this Mexican outpost, a symbiosis of contemporary eco-conscious architecture that gives a nod to regional traditions.

(Image credit: Photography by Anders Hviid)

(Image credit: Photography by Anders Hviid)

Spanning 350 sq m, the five-bedroom property comprises a main house, two connected guesthouses, a circular rooftop pool and expansive terraces. With raw compressed earth walls, the structure celebrates both the local vernacular and indoor-outdoor living. Expansive windows offer unspoilt Pacific Ocean views, while the pool serves as a celestial oasis.

(Image credit: Photography by Anders Hviid)

(Image credit: Photography by Anders Hviid)

Inside, Vipp’s third-generation co-owner, Sofie Christensen Egelund, and designer Julie Cloos Mølsgaard dressed the interiors in natural tones, earthy textures and local crafts, including ceramic pieces and window shutters made using wood from the palo de arco tree.

(Image credit: Photography by Anders Hviid)

(Image credit: Photography by Anders Hviid)

Native woods and concrete merge with Vipp’s anodised aluminium V3 kitchen alongside the brand’s furniture, lighting, bathroom and outdoor collections, creating a thoughtful dialogue between Danish and Mexican design traditions. To inaugurate the property, Vipp has also released a limited edition version of its ‘Swivel’ chair in a vivid jacquard fabric by Pierre Frey.

vipp.com

(Image credit: Photography by Anders Hviid)

(Image credit: Photography by Anders Hviid)