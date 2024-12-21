Six brilliant bars for your 2025 celebrations, hot off the Wallpaper* travel desk

With 2025 just around the corner, it’s time to make the important decision of where to celebrate the new year in style. Follow the instincts of Wallpaper* readers with this round-up of the most-read bar reviews of the past year. These hot spots around the world span from a minimalist London drinking den to an utterly decadent Las Vegas lounge and a subterranean New York negroni bar. Let cocktail hour begin…

The best bars to make for in 2025

Ama Bar in Vancouver, Canada

(Image credit: Photography by Ema Peter)

To reach Ama , a new Japanese-inspired cocktail and raw bar in Vancouver, one must first locate it. Bathed in orange light, its subtle signage can be hard to spot, but once found, guests are ushered through a discreet orange metal door, up a large staircase and into a space that could easily be a set backdrop for Blade Runner 2049. Designed by Canadian studio &Daughters, with branding by Glasfurd & Walker, the moodily-lit interiors are dominated by polished black granite surfaces, backlit shelves and textured plastered walls with semi-transparent golden mirrors, while the menu offers up inventive cocktails infused with Japanese flavours, such as jasmine and yuzu, as well as melt-in-the-mouth, predominantly raw seafood dishes.

Ama is located at 3980 Fraser St, Vancouver, BC V5V 4E4, Canada, @ama.rawbar

Bauhaus Warehaus in London, UK

(Image credit: Photography by Lucy Sparks for Wallpaper*)

Remy Savage is undoubtedly the mixologist of the moment, and his conceptual bar, A Bar with Shapes for a Name – represented by a yellow triangle, red square, and blue circle – is a Bauhaus-inspired triumph of functionalism and minimalism. Situated on Kingsland Road, between Shoreditch and Dalston, Shapes has swiftly become one of east London’s most buzzworthy destinations. This year, Savage expanded his vision with Bauhaus Warehaus , a sister venue also on Kingsland Road. Despite being a production facility, Warehaus is an inspiring place to drink and unwind, nestled among the shelves of bottles, colour-coordinated crates and stainless steel surfaces.

Bauhaus Warehaus is located at 538 Kingsland Rd, London E8 4AH, @bauhaus_warehaus

Comblé Bar in Shizuoka, Japan

(Image credit: Photography by Go Itami for Wallpaper*)

Comblé Bar , in Shizuoka (a few hours west of Tokyo on Japan’s Pacific Ocean coast), is considered one of the last publicly accessible spaces designed by the late Shiro Kuramata in Japan. Located on the first floor of an unassuming building, the bar features the designer’s hallmark style, blending geometry and sweeping curves with floating elements, a bold colour palette, and striking materials like acrylic, glass, and terrazzo. Opened in 1988, just three years before Kuramata’s passing, it was part of a series of projects he undertook in Shizuoka, a region known for its green tea and traditional crafts. A growing number of fans are making a pilgrimage to experience the space first-hand.

Comblé Bar is located at Seizen Bldg. 2F 2-7 Gofukucho, Aoi Ward, Shizuoka City, @comble.bar

El Minutito in Mexico City, Mexico

(Image credit: Photography by Fabian Martínez)

Mexico City café-bar El Minutito , designed by architect Lucas Cantú, was envisioned as a sanctuary for the enjoyment of life’s simple pleasures. Mirrors are strategically placed to reflect and expand the space, while wood infuses it with a warm, cosy atmosphere. At the central, custom-designed bar where a bespoke clock elegantly ticks away the minutes, paying homage to the café’s name (‘in a minute’ in Spanish) – guests can savour pastries, pan dulce and Mexican hot chocolate during the day. And, as evening falls, botanas (snacks) are served on dainty plates, while moreish cocktails mark the beginning of the evening as the music picks up pace.

El Minutito is located at Londres 28, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Mexico City, Mexico, @el.minutito

The Pinky Ring in Las Vegas, USA

(Image credit: Courtesy of Yabu Pushelberg)

Global design studio Yabu Pushelberg and Bruno Mars joined forces this year to unveil The Pinky Ring , a cocktail lounge and live music venue at the heart of Las Vegas’ Bellagio Resort and Casino, full of decadence and 1970s flair. From the plush velvets paired with marble tabletops to the no-phones policy, every detail evokes opulent nostalgia. Curved furnishings flow through the space, while a mirrored passageway showcasing Mars’ Grammy collection leads guests into the secluded 5,000 sq ft debonair retreat. Signature cocktails include the Mars Mocha (chocolate rum, Cognac, espresso, banana, and toasted sesame froth) or the Hooligan (tequila, Cointreau, agave nectar, lime, and jalapeño with a Tajín rim). Puns most likely intended.

The Pinky Ring is located within the Bellagio Hotel and Casino, 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, United States, bellagio.mgmresorts.com

Sotto in New York, USA

(Image credit: Photography by William Laird)

Tucked beneath Lupetto, a chic wood-fired Italian steakhouse in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, lies Sotto – a sleek negroni bar. Infused with the rich aromas of woody vermouth and burnt orange, Sotto’s low-lit, pink-and-gold-toned interiors set an irresistibly sultry mood. Its subterranean setting creates an immersive escape from the hustle above. Studio Parts and Labour accented the interiors with the old-world history of the location; bespoke highlights include a velvet-framed chandelier adorned with a squared grove of hand-dyed tassels and a special Hollywood-style banquette created in a quirky nook. The drink menu celebrates craft amari, featuring sparkling, white, rosé, and red wines, alongside bold and complex cocktails like the signature Lupetto Negroni.