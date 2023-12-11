This subterranean Negroni bar in Manhattan will lure you to return for more
Sotto is a newly opened Negroni bar in Manhattan giving the traditional speakeasy experience a modern feel
Nestled beneath Lupetto, a chic wood-fired Italian steakhouse in NoMad, New York, sits Sotto – a sophisticated below-ground Negroni bar in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. Beyond the rich scent of woody vermouth and burnt orange, Sotto’s distinct ambiance is crafted by low-lit, pink- and golden-hued vignettes strategically placed to lure guests to return for more.
Despite the bustling activity above ground, Sotto’s subterranean nature transforms the experience into one of immersion. Co-partners Danu Kennedy and Jeremy Levitt of Parts and Labor Design, who created the interiors, say, ‘The moment you enter, you forget what time it is, let alone what number Negroni you’re on. It’s a very transportive space, which encourages guests to inhabit the current moment and focus on what’s right in front of them.’
Sotto, a subterranean Negroni bar in New York
The design of Sotto delivers an unapologetically sexy mood, drawing inspiration from the old-world history of its location. The intentional blend of nostalgia and novelty is evident in the layout, fostering connection within an intimate setting. ‘All the banquettes are positioned to be outward facing with the tables in the middle being larger seating groups, like you’re there for dinner and a show, but the show is the other diners. Everyone’s there to drink and be merry.’
A velvet-framed chandelier takes centre stage, adorned with a squared grove of hand-dyed tassels. Triangular metallic sconces and delicate lamps elegantly illuminate the walls, transforming them into jewels. The dark burled wood-clad walls and low ceiling contribute to the sensation of an exclusive private party, enhanced by rich materials like luxe pink velvet.
Sotto, with its loungy feel, features dining-height elements upholstered and softened. ‘The banquettes, in particular, are styled to feel more like sofas. There’s also a special Hollywood-style banquette created in a quirky nook,’ add Kennedy and Levitt.
The drink menu offers a refined experience with a focus on craft amari. Whether it’s sparkling, white, rosé, or red wine, or an exclusive selection of cocktails, including the signature Lupetto Negroni, Sotto caters to guests with diverse lifestyles, ‘whether they’re urban, suburban, or somewhere in between’, as per the design team.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the professional she has become today. She holds a BSc in Business Management from King’s College London and an MA in Strategic Fashion Marketing from the London College of Fashion. Before joining the team in 2023, she served as an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
Ikea Dajlien marks the company's home wellness and training equipment debut
During Miami Art Week 2023, Ikea presented the Dajlien collection, comprising 19 new wellness products and marking the Swedish company's training equipment debut
By Maria Sobrino Published
-
AI and creativity: Louisiana museum considers the human in the machine
‘The Irreplaceable Human’ at Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark asks what creativity is in the age of AI
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
Wallpaper* gift guide: shopping with watches & jewellery editor Hannah Silver
Something you want, something you need, something to wear, and something to read. Consult this classic gifting mantra for nice and easy shopping
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Café Carmellini brings old New York into the present
Café Carmellini, designed by Martin Brudnizki, is nestled within the Fifth Avenue Hotel, a former Gilded Age mansion with architecture by McKim, Mead & White
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Talea Beer’s West Village taproom is a haven for women and LGBTQ+ communities
Introducing Talea Beer's first taproom in Manhattan, featuring a vibrant design by Alda Ly Architecture
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson is PAC NYC’s new restaurant, designed by Rockwell Group
Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson is a contemporary American restaurant that draws from New York City – step inside
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
At Cucina Alba and Alba Accanto, journey to Italy’s coast without leaving New York
Cucina Alba and Alba Accanto, a vibrant restaurant and an elegant bar respectively, have been designed by GRT Architects and Prince Street Hospitality co-founder Cobi Levy
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Peek inside Martin Brudnizki’s Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York
The Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York, designed by Martin Brudnizki, is revealed ahead of an October 2023 grand opening
By Daven Wu Published
-
The Mercer hotel library by Dashwood Books is an analogue delight
The Mercer hotel in New York is embracing analogue pleasures, including a library curated by Dashwood Books
By Daniel Scheffler Published
-
Vladislav Doronin on Aman New York, and the brand’s future
Aman New York opens in Manhattan, offering hospitality and branded apartments designed by architecture studio Denniston. Owner Vladislav Doronin talks about his ‘hardest and most expensive project’ yet, Aman’s new urban roll-out, and how he’s diversifying the world’s most coveted hotel brand
By Wallpaper* Last updated
-
Upstate escape: the Lake House on Canandaigua is a hidden gem
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated