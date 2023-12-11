This subterranean Negroni bar in Manhattan will lure you to return for more

Nestled beneath Lupetto, a chic wood-fired Italian steakhouse in NoMad, New York, sits Sotto – a sophisticated below-ground Negroni bar in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. Beyond the rich scent of woody vermouth and burnt orange, Sotto’s distinct ambiance is crafted by low-lit, pink- and golden-hued vignettes strategically placed to lure guests to return for more.

Despite the bustling activity above ground, Sotto’s subterranean nature transforms the experience into one of immersion. Co-partners Danu Kennedy and Jeremy Levitt of Parts and Labor Design, who created the interiors, say, ‘The moment you enter, you forget what time it is, let alone what number Negroni you’re on. It’s a very transportive space, which encourages guests to inhabit the current moment and focus on what’s right in front of them.’

Sotto, a subterranean Negroni bar in New York

(Image credit: Photography: William Laird. Courtesy of Parts and Labor Design)

The design of Sotto delivers an unapologetically sexy mood, drawing inspiration from the old-world history of its location. The intentional blend of nostalgia and novelty is evident in the layout, fostering connection within an intimate setting. ‘All the banquettes are positioned to be outward facing with the tables in the middle being larger seating groups, like you’re there for dinner and a show, but the show is the other diners. Everyone’s there to drink and be merry.’

A velvet-framed chandelier takes centre stage, adorned with a squared grove of hand-dyed tassels. Triangular metallic sconces and delicate lamps elegantly illuminate the walls, transforming them into jewels. The dark burled wood-clad walls and low ceiling contribute to the sensation of an exclusive private party, enhanced by rich materials like luxe pink velvet.

Sotto, with its loungy feel, features dining-height elements upholstered and softened. ‘The banquettes, in particular, are styled to feel more like sofas. There’s also a special Hollywood-style banquette created in a quirky nook,’ add Kennedy and Levitt.

The drink menu offers a refined experience with a focus on craft amari. Whether it’s sparkling, white, rosé, or red wine, or an exclusive selection of cocktails, including the signature Lupetto Negroni, Sotto caters to guests with diverse lifestyles, ‘whether they’re urban, suburban, or somewhere in between’, as per the design team.

lupettonyc.com