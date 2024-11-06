London bar Bauhaus Warehaus is a factory by day, drinking den by night
Mixologist of the moment Remy Savage shakes up the world of cocktail-making with a hardworking sibling to A Bar with Shapes for a Name, his Bauhaus-inspired bar enterprise in east London
Remy Savage is very much the mixologist of the moment. He began honing his skills at the Little Red Door in Paris – the bar that first set his artistic vision on its swift upward trajectory – before leaping into the London scene in 2017, becoming head bartender at The Langham hotel’s much-lauded Artesian.
Savage’s next move was to create three new conceptual, art movement-inspired bars and bistros: Nouveau in Paris, Abstract in Lyon, and arguably his most groundbreaking so far: London’s A Bar with Shapes for a Name (symbolised by a yellow triangle, a red square and a blue circle), a Bauhaus-inspired experience based purely around functionalism and minimalism. Everything about Shapes is a masterclass in expertly measured simplicity: from the lack of branding on show to the colour-coordinated staff uniforms and utilitarian furniture and fittings.
‘I come from an art history and philosophy background,’ says Savage. ‘The idea is to see how we can use a bar’s atmosphere to talk about art in a non-intrusive way. So everything – the design, drinks, uniform, service, opening hours, price – has to be based on a problem artists were trying to solve.’
Located on Kingsland Road, in the blurry hinterland between Shoreditch and Dalston, Shapes (currently ranked 35 on The World’s 50 Best Bars list) has quickly become one of east London’s most talked-about haunts – which has presented Savage with a series of challenges in how to keep his customers happy (given the queues to get a table and the intricate detailing of the instantly Instagrammable ice cubes).
‘On a busy day, we can create 1,000 cocktails,’ he says. ‘We make all the ice ourselves, and our ingredients are sourced locally. There’s very little that isn’t done by us. As such, we have four people preparing stuff full-time, whether that’s cutting ice, putting little prisms inside the cubes, repairing glassware or recycling glass to make plates out of.’
Bauhaus Warehaus, a production facility that’s also a bar
The solution comes in the form of Bauhaus Warehaus, a sister location also on Kingsland Road. ‘We had been renting an amazing space for all the production so we thought, why don’t we use this space to manufacture during the day, then have this kind of warehouse/factory vibe, still inspired by the Bauhaus mindset, opening at five o’clock – the end of the working day – where lights are dimmed, music is playing, and workers are enjoying a beer,’ he says. ‘And that’s exactly what Warehaus is.’
It’s intriguing to learn what Savage considers to be the main difference between the two bars, given their similarities and proximity to each other. ‘I like this idea of Shapes being the cool younger brother who, even though he is praised by teachers
for being clever, is, deep down, a bit of a dick and a bit pretentious,’ he laughs. ‘I see Warehaus as the hardworking sibling that actually gets stuff done.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The innovative liquid concepts that are on display at Shapes are also very much part of the Warehaus drinks culture, but they are delivered in a more affordable way, with cocktails priced at £10, many using production leftovers from Shapes. ‘We make a drink called Pastel at Shapes, which requires us to press kilos and kilos of rhubarb every day. At Warehaus, we distil this already-pressed rhubarb and make a gimlet out of it,’ Savage explains. ‘We also have a Shapes espresso martini, which uses a cool brew system. We take the leftover coffee to Warehaus, redistill it, then top it with cream soda.’
Despite being a production facility, Warehaus is an inspiring place to drink and unwind, nestled among the shelves of bottles, colour-coordinated crates and stainless steel surfaces.
It is a testament to a creative vision that has also seen Savage collaborate with Cartier on a fragrance project and with Nude on a bar glassware collection, as well as plan another forthcoming bar opening in Milan (this one focusing on Futurism as its artistic concept) and a collaboration with the Louvre in Paris, which he is clearly buzzing about.
‘It’s very exciting at the moment, we are pursuing a lot more things outside of the gastronomical side of the industry,’ he says. ‘We are more interested in art than we are in drinks, but drinks seem to end
up being what we are better at!’
@bauhaus_warehaus, @a_bar_with_shapes_for_a_name_
Neil Ridley is a London-based, award-winning drinks writer and presenter. He is the co-author of eight books on spirits and cocktails including Distilled, which is now published in 14 different language editions. For the past eight years he has also served as a drinks expert on TV show Sunday Brunch on Channel 4
-
Copper piping turns contemporary lighting: the twist in JamesPlumb’s designs at Gallery Fumi
Design studio JamesPlumb presents sculptural copper chandeliers and floor lights in its solo exhibition 'Rooted' at Gallery Fumi (until 25 January 2025)
By Ali Morris Published
-
Circling back: Lars Tunbjörk's uncanny office photography is revisited in a new book
First published in 2001 and long since sold out, 'Office' is revisited this month by the publisher Loose Joints, released with a second volume shot in Los Angeles, the previously unpublished LA Office
By Zoe Whitfield Published
-
A Peckham house design unlocks a spatial puzzle in south London
Audacious details, subtle colours and a product designer for a client make this Peckham house conversion a unique spatial experience
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
First look at 19 Motcomb Street, Belgravia’s iconic Pantechnicon reinvented
Former Nordic-Japanese design and dining hub Pantechnicon reopens as 19 Motcomb Street with a trio of food and beverage concepts
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Where to eat Italian food in London
From four-course blow-outs to the perfect pizza , food critic Ben McCormack recommends London's best Italian restaurants to have on your radar
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Out of office: from Loewe loafers to volcanic views, the Wallpaper* editors' picks of the week
What the Wallpaper* team have been eating, seeing, wearing and crucially, enjoying, this week
By Bill Prince Published
-
Out of office: What the Wallpaper* editors have been doing this week
Team Wallpaper* are hard to pin down. Here's what our editors have been up to this week that might inspire your own downtime, from films to food, architours to musical interludes
By Charlotte Gunn Published
-
First look at Soma 2.0: a new nighttime highlight in east London
Fresh from its Soho roots, this newly opened London bar is set to redefine Canary Wharf’s nightlife – not least with its Indian-flavour-twist cocktails, as Neil Ridley discovers
By Neil Ridley Published
-
This new London restaurant bursts with Mexican flair and flavour
Fonda is London’s new Mexican restaurant, courtesy of chef Santiago Lastra, also behind Michelin-starred Kol. As Mary Cleary discovers, it’s serving up colour and creativity
By Mary Cleary Published
-
KOYN Thai brings high-end flair to London's West End
From Samyukta Nair and Fabled Studio comes a new restaurant with food drawn from the length and breadth of Thailand
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Where to eat sushi in London
From high-end hotels to supermarket pop-ups, food critic Ben McCormack recommends London's best sushi spots
By Ben McCormack Published