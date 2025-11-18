Good cinema has always had a way of reaching beyond the screen, often stirring all five senses. Food, after all, is rarely just sustenance on film; it can be shorthand for power, seduction, longing, class, and culture. Cuisine and cinema have long been inseparable collaborators.

Mubi announces ‘Let’s Eat! A Film Feast’

The Cinema at Selfridges alongside production company and film distributor Mubi have teamed up for an all-day immersion into food on film, held on 20 November and aptly titled Let’s Eat! A Film Feast. The programme spans screenings, food-focused talks and a pop-up exhibition.

Across the selected screenings, audiences can revisit cult favourites and contemporary gems alike, including The Lunchbox (2013), First Cow (2020), Babette’s Feast (1987) and Raw (2016). For those wanting to dive deeper into cinematic appetite, Little White Lies will explore Big Night (1996); the Mubi Podcast will dissect Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread (2017); and Notebook magazine will delve into Peter Greenaway’s sumptuous and savage The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989). In addition, Sandwich magazine will host a playful, palate-teasing quiz to round out the day.

Every ticket includes popcorn, complimentary Campari-partner cocktails, and free pizza from 2.30 pm. As evening falls, a bespoke menu created by chef and culinary artist Heal Goblin (Nil Mutluer) will be served.

If you’re not in London, Mubi extends the festival online. From 27 November, the new Mubi Podcast season spotlights cinema’s most memorable meals. Besides, a collection of food-led films – including La Cocina (2024), Flux Gourmet (2022), The Taste of Things (2023) and Dessert for Constance (1981) – brings the festival to your living room.

The Cinema at Selfridges is located at 40 Duke St, London W1U 1AT, UK. Tickets for ‘Let’s Eat! A Film Feast’ are available here.

