French bistro restaurant Maset channels the ease of the Mediterranean in London
This Marylebone restaurant is shaped by the coastal flavours, materials and rhythms of southern France
Restaurateur Melody Adams has already proved her southern European culinary credentials with two of London’s best Spanish restaurants, Donostia and Lurra, at the Marble Arch end of Marylebone. Now she’s moved a little further afield, not only in terms of location (nearby Chiltern Street) but also inspiration: Maset specialises in the coastal cooking of the Occitanie region of southern France, which stretches from Montpellier to the Spanish border.
Wallpaper* dines at Maset, London
The mood: southern comfort
A ‘maset’ is a small stone building, originally used by vineyard workers to take shelter from the weather, now often converted into holiday boltholes. Parisian design studio Haddou Dufourcq has interpreted that as a pared-back home-from-home amidst the boutiques of Chiltern Street. Light bounces off mirrors in an off-white space designed to look like a southern French bistro, complete with walls hung with works by French artists.
‘The cuisine places great importance on using real, well-sourced ingredients,’ Adams says, ‘and we wanted to follow the same philosophy by working with authentic materials and references that have meaning and history. For example, the chairs are made in France from solid wood, based on an iconic 1950s model that was widely used in seaside cafés and brasseries in the south of France. We hope it will evoke memories for guests who have spent time on those terraces.’
The food: a Mediterranean voyage
The southern French food displays Spanish, Italian and North African accents, too: think whole monkfish tail, marinated in preserved lemons and cooked on the bone and served sliced with sea beets and draped with lardo. There are also some Provençal interpolations – bouillabaisse croquettes, and pâtes au pistou, the Niçoise spinach pasta dish – plus breakfasts of socca pancakes and anchovy butter sourdough.
But it’s not all about the food. ‘As in a typical French bistro,’ Adams says, ‘the bar is the heart of the restaurant. We wanted to reinterpret the classic zinc bar, modernising it with stainless steel while preserving its sculptural and imposing presence, making it a true signature of the space.’ Knock back lemon martinis and southern French wines, though a cloudy glass of pastis is the most authentic thing to drink here. Santé!
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Maset is located at 40 Chiltern St, London W1U 7LQ, UK
Ben McCormack is a London-based restaurant journalist with over 25 years’ experience of writing. He has been the restaurant expert for Telegraph Luxury since 2013, for which he was shortlisted in the Restaurant Writer category at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards. He is a regular contributor to the Evening Standard, Food and Travel and Decanter. He lives in west London with his partner and lockdown cockapoo.
-
How ethical is Google Street View, asks Jon Rafman in Copenhagen
In 'Report a Concern - the Nine Eyes Archives' at Louisiana Museum of Art, Copenhagen, Jon Rafman considers technology's existential implications
-
Next-generation jeweller Rosalie Carlier is one to watch
The young jewellery designer creates sensuous but bold pieces intended to ‘evoke emotion in the wearer’
-
Inside a creative couple's magical, circular Indian home, 'like a fruit'
We paid a visit to architect Sandeep Virmani and social activist Sushma Iyengar at their circular home in Bhuj, India; architect, writer and photographer Nipun Prabhakar tells the story
-
Sir Devonshire Square is a new kind of hotel for the City of London
A Dutch hospitality group makes its London debut with a design-forward hotel offering a lighter, more playful take on the City’s usual formality
-
This sculptural London seafood restaurant was shaped by ‘the emotions of the sea’
In Hanover Square, Mazarine pairs a bold, pearlescent interior with modern coastal cuisine led by ‘bistronomy’ pioneer chef Thierry Laborde
-
Montcalm Mayfair opens a new chapter for a once-overlooked London hotel
A thoughtful reinvention brings craftsmanship, character and an unexpected sense of warmth to a London hotel that was never previously on the radar
-
Follow the white rabbit to London’s first Korean matcha house
Tokkia, which translates to ‘Hey bunny’ in Korean, was designed by Stephenson-Edwards studio to feel like a modern burrow. Take a look inside
-
Poon’s returns in majestic form at Somerset House
Home-style Chinese cooking refined through generations of the Poon family craft
-
One of London’s favourite coffee shops just opened in Harvey Nichols
Kuro Coffee’s latest outpost brings its Japanese-inspired design to the London department store
-
Enjoy a Kyoto-inspired menu with London attitude at this new restaurant
Aki London offers a serene counterpoint to Oxford Circus, where stately interiors and elevated Japanese cooking cross paths
-
At this charming bolthole in The Cotswolds, doing nothing is an art form
Leave your mobile on ‘do not disturb’, switch off and slow down at this 16th-century manor-turned-hotel