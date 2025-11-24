One of London’s favourite coffee shops just opened in Harvey Nichols
Kuro Coffee’s latest outpost brings its Japanese-inspired design to the London department store
Whether you are a Notting Hill regular or just a coffee aficionado, it is most likely that you would have stumbled across Kuro Coffee. Tucked away on Hillgate Street, the coffee brand (which has two additional outposts, Kuro Bakery and Kuro Bagels, also around the Notting Hill neighbourhood) has now opened its fourth location in Harvey Nichols’ ground floor destination, 125.
Kuro Coffee now opens in Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge
Kuro Coffee was founded in 2021 by Julian Victoria and Jacob Van Nieuwkoop. Its interior is white-washed and soothing, reminiscent of hidden Tokyo coffee shops. This minimalist approach is also applied to its coffee making, which will now be available to enjoy at the esteemed department store. Harvey Nichols’ 125 boasts an array of jewellery and lifestyle objects, taking its name from 125 years of creativity.
The new destination still boasts minimal design codes, but departs from the light, airy, and rustic style of its previous addresses – while offering a more contemporary take with bold red walls, clean lines and sleek modern countertops.
Visitors can enjoy Kuro’s baked goods from cakes to cookies and pastries, and of course, the company’s signature cream-filled sakuras, coupled with coffee blends, fragrant teas and earthy matcha.
‘We’re thrilled to bring KURO Coffee to Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge,’ says Van Nieuwkoop. ‘This new opening represents a natural progression for us – maintaining the craft and simplicity people know us for, while stepping into a space that celebrates design, lifestyle, and innovation. It’s an exciting moment in our journey.’
Harvey Nichols is located at 109-125 Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7RJ, UK.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
