Roland has announced two digital pianos in its Kiyola series of products. These pianos have been developed and designed in collaboration with Karimoku, the Japanese furniture maker that has specialised in meticulous wooden construction since 1940.

Roland Kiyola KF-20 in Light Oak (Image credit: Roland)

Each of the new pianos, the KF-20 and KF-25, represents an expression of a traditional woodworking technique, paired with Roland’s audio and sonic expertise and longstanding involving in creating an authentic grand piano feel in a compact upright body.

Roland Kiyola KF-20 in Celadon Green (Image credit: Roland)

The Kiyola series feature solid wood cabinets and a unique grain pattern that varies from model to model. The KF-20 was inspired by Hikimono craftsmanship, usually seen in small domestic items like trays and bowls. Created using a lathe, this turned wood finish has been applied to the piano to create an instrument with a more natural, curved finish.

This is particularly evident in the KF-20’s legs, which flare elegantly as they descend from the body of the piano, tapering to a point reminiscent of mid-century furniture design. The top cover is also gently curved, giving the entire instrument a soft, delicate silhouette.

Roland Kiyola KF-25 in Smoked Oak (Image credit: Roland)

The KF-25 model is more angular. The inspiration here came from traditional Sashimono joinery, the art of interlocked timber without the use of nails. As Roland points out, this technique dates back to the 8th century Heian period and still denotes great skill in design and construction. The joints are prominently displayed on the edge of the KF-25 cabinet.

Roland Kiyola KF-25 in Smoked Oak (Image credit: Roland)

Both pianos are available in a range of warm wood finishes, and both come with a matching ergonomic wood bench, especially designed to create the correct playing posture, as well as a matching three-pedal unit. Finishes for the KF-20 include Light Oak, Sheer White, and Celadon Green (available exclusively through MoMA’s store in New York). The KF-25 is available in rich Smoked Oak.

Detail of the Roland Kiyola KF-20 in Celadon Green (Image credit: Roland)

Under the hood lies Roland’s latest piano modelling software, capable of extraordinary depth and nuance. The warm tones of the sound engine have been shaped to match the natural finishes of the cabinet, with the keyboard incorporating accelerometers that detect the correct speed and volume of every note.

Roland Kiyola KF-20 in Light Oak (Image credit: Roland)

The first Kiyola piano was the Roland KF-10, which had a softer look replicated by the new KF-20, while the KF-25 has a more angular appearance.

According to Roland’s Kiyola project leader Kazuhiro Kobu, ‘the goal was to think about the piano as an architectural object. Roland contributes deep expertise in sound and digital engineering, while Karimoku brings a furniture maker’s understanding of wood, proportion, and how objects inhabit a room.’

Roland Kiyola KF-20 in Celadon Green (Image credit: Roland)

Roland Kiyola KF-20 and KF-25, from £3,803, available from Roland.com

In the US, Roland Kiyola pianos will be available soon, only from the MoMA Design Store, from $5,719.99. Store.MoMA.org, @RolandGlobal