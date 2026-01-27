The world’s biggest music tech show finished last week in Anaheim. From traditional instruments to cutting-edge ideas and updates and new launches from industry behemoths, the National Association of Music Merchants show (NAMM) is a more-than-a-century-old organisation dedicated to instrument makers, studio owners, event professionals, music education and even apparently niche – but actually hugely important – sectors like the Worship Music industry

Polyend Endless pedal (Image credit: Polyend)

In amongst the virtual devices, plug-ins, DAWs and gadgets on display there was also plenty of new hardware to explore. Here are eight exemplary devices for modern sonic exploration.

Korg Phase 8

Korg Phase 8 acoustic synthesiser (Image credit: Korg)

What sets the Phase 8 apart from a conventional portable synth is its blend of digital and pure analogue input. For the Phase 8 uses eight marimba-style steel resonators as an input source, translating their vibrations into sound with the infinite feedback and expression of touch.

Korg Phase 8 acoustic synthesiser (Image credit: Korg)

Adjustable, tuneable and even swappable, these percussive resonators create an ‘acoustic synthesiser’, giving the Phase 8 a unique approach to sound creation.

Korg Phase 8, £859, Korg.co.uk, @KorgOfficial, Andertons.co.uk

Casio Dimension Shifter

The Casio Dimension Shifter fixes onto a guitar strap and transmits to the pedal (left) (Image credit: Casio)

Casio’s new Dimension Shifter is a digital expression pedal for the guitarist. Consisting of a strap mounted mechanical spring that sends a signal to a pedal, which translates the motion of the guitar neck into any kind of instrumental parameter, from pitch through to delay length. Reminiscent of the old school mechanical ‘B-Bender’ system that can be found in old Fender Telecasters, the Dimension Shifter brings analogue expression to digital tech.

Casio Dimension Shifter pedal (Image credit: Casio)

Casio also showcased another surprise, a standalone Sampler. The company’s first foray into this realm since it pioneered lo-fi sampling with the cult SK series of keyboards back in the 1980s. The new product, which is concept-only right now, is a mix of playful, almost toylike design, and high-end editing and performance functions.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Casio Sampler prototype (Image credit: Casio)

Casio Dimension Shifter, available soon, Casio.com, @CasioMusicGear

Poly Effects Hugo

Poly Effects Hugo (Image credit: Poly Effects)

Australian manufacturer Poly Effects debuted the Hugo prototype, a mighty pedal-based Linux system that incorporates a touch screen, ten multifunctional knobs/footswitches and enough processing power to run audio software like Bitwig Studio in the box.

Poly Effects Hugo (Image credit: Poly Effects)

For those who want to take computer-based audio on stage without the need for a laptop, Hugo looks like it could tick all the boxes.

PolyEffects.com, @PolyEffects

Neural DSP Quad Cortex Mini

Neural DSP Quad Cortex Mini (Image credit: Neural DSP)

The new Mini version of Neural’s acclaimed multi-FX device is probably best suited to desktop use. Stripping away the many footswitches of the hard-wearing original floor unit, the Mini takes all the power and squashes into a brick-shaped object that’s all touchscreen, save for a switch in each corner. Capable of doing everything the full-size unit can do, it’s the ultimate travel companion for guitarists.

Neural DSP Quad Cortex Mini, £1,129, NeuralDSP.com, @NeuralDSP, Andertons.co.uk

Stylophone On-The-Fly

Stylophone On-The-Fly performance sequencer (Image credit: Stylophone)

The Stylophone name has come a long way from its origins as a purveyor of slightly jokey proto-electronic novelty instruments. The new On-The-Floor sequencer is a case in point. The OTF is a performance sequencer capable of hugely flexible shifts in pattern, rhythm and style.

Stylophone Voice sampler (Image credit: Stylophone)

The company also revealed the Stylophone Voice, a portable sampler that follows the same old school visual aesthetics of the original Stylophone, complete with ribbon keyboard and stylus. Despite robust yet retro plastic construction, onboard speaker and AA battery operation the Voice has an internal sequencer and can even be synced up with external gear.

More information at Stylophone.com, @Stylophone_Official

Polyend Endless

Polyend Endless modular pedal system (Image credit: Polyend)

The endless quest for the ultimate guitar sound continues thanks to Polyend’s new Endless modular pedal system. Using AI-driven code and the Playground web interface, you can specify what you want the pedal to do simply by typing into a box. Refine the sound and the action assigned to each of the three knobs and you instantly have a unique effect, be it a growling fuzz or a complex multi-stage delay.

Polyend Endless modular pedal system (Image credit: Polyend)

Coders can work more directly with the open-source software and make their own edits. The company will build up a library of user-generated patches for downloading into the little aluminium pedals, as well as create swappable art plates for the cover.

Polyend Endless, $299, Polyend.com, @MadeinPolyend

Roland GO:Mixer Studio

Roland GO:Mixer Studio (Image credit: Roland)

Yet another audio device pitched at the endlessly mobile content creator. Roland’s GO:Mixer Studio brings together everything you need to capture audio, whether it’s for making podcasts or video content. Direct USB connectivity to iOS and Windows devices is paired with a clutch of connectivity options as well as onboard effects and the all-important compact form factor.

Roland GO:Mixer Studio (Image credit: Roland)

Roland GO:MIXER Studio, £253, Roland.com, @RolandGlobal, Andertons.co.uk

Korg Kaoss Pad V

Korg Kaoss Pad V (Image credit: Korg)

The newest iteration of the Korg Kaoss Pad made its debut at NAMM 2026. Kaoss Pad V builds on a quarter-century of innovation, with the original 1999 model introducing a new, dynamic way of interacting with samples courtesy of the touch pad interface.

Korg Kaoss Pad V (Image credit: Korg)

Pad V keeps the form factor but updates the effects, memory and processing power, bringing new ways of chopping up samples and manipulating sounds.

Korg KAOSS Pad V, £519, Korg.co.uk, @KorgUK, Andertons.co.uk