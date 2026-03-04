On the outskirts of Mexico City, Luis Barragán’s pink modernist icon La Cuadra has just welcomed its first exhibition dedicated to the revered architect, having started a new chapter as a cultural hub last year. The retrospective, a permanent show staged within arguably the most well-known of the Mexican modernist's masterpieces – an estate originally completed between 1966 and 1968 – journeys through Barragán’s famous designs, going back to his early beginnings. Viewers will clearly see how he developed his architectural language and evolved with each project.

La Cuadra (Image credit: Yannick Weber)

'Barragán en Barragán' at La Cuadra

The retrospective, titled 'Barragán en Barragán,' is curated by architect Jorge Covarrubias and is the first exhibition produced by Mexicans about Luis Barragán. Visitors will see scale models (produced by Fernando Romero studio), coupled with photographs by Yukio Futagawa, René Burri, and Armando Salas Portugal.

Exhibition views of ‘Barragán en Barragán’ at La Cuadra, 2026 (Image credit: Courtesy of Fundación Romero. Photo: Gerardo Landa & Eduardo Lopez - GLR Estudio.)

There are also contributions from artists in Barragán’s close circle, including Chucho Reyes’ delicate, pop-culture-inspired work, and dramatic, rocky landscapes by Doctor Atl (Gerardo Murillo).

Exhibition view of ‘Barragán en Barragán’ at La Cuadra, 2026 (Image credit: Courtesy of Fundación Romero. Photo: Gerardo Landa & Eduardo Lopez - GLR Estudio.)

The exhibition explores how Barragán merged tradition and modern principles, as well as adding intricate landscaping, which is seen in Casa Gálvez, the Luis Barragán House and Studio, the Convent of the Capuchinas, and, of course, La Cuadra.

Exhibition view of ‘Barragán en Barragán’ at La Cuadra, 2026 (Image credit: Courtesy of Fundación Romero. Photo: Gerardo Landa & Eduardo Lopez - GLR Estudio.)

The preservation of La Cuadra is a feat in itself. In Mexico, most efforts are focused on maintaining archaeological sites and Spanish Colonial buildings. Many 20th-century works of architecture face an uncertain fate. Last year, Fundación Fernando Romero launched an initiative in Mexico City to protect Barragán’s work.

Exhibition view of ‘Barragán en Barragán’ at La Cuadra, 2026 (Image credit: Courtesy of Fundación Romero. Photo: Gerardo Landa & Eduardo Lopez - GLR Estudio.)

‘The singularity is to celebrate Luis Barragán inside one of [his] masterpieces. This exhibition centres on the evolution of his work, from modern generic buildings, to the development of his own language that enables him to develop a collection of masterpieces,’ says the foundation’s founder, architect and design curator Fernando Romero.

Exhibition view of ‘Barragán en Barragán’ at La Cuadra, 2026 (Image credit: Courtesy of Fundación Romero. Photo: Gerardo Landa & Eduardo Lopez - GLR Estudio.)

'Barragán en Barragán' formally inaugurates La Cuadra’s public programming, firmly announcing itself as a new location to celebrate Latin American design, sitting confidently at the intersection between architecture and art.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Exhibition view of ‘Barragán en Barragán’ at La Cuadra, 2026 (Image credit: Courtesy of Fundación Romero. Photo: Gerardo Landa & Eduardo Lopez - GLR Estudio.)

lacuadrabarragan.org