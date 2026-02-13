Twin launches from Swiss Hi-Fi brand Geneva Lab offer up two very distinct audio experiences, one with a more contemporary edge, the other tapping into the sound-as-furniture scale and stylings of the 1970s.

Geneva Lab Duo Bluetooth speakers (Image credit: Geneva Lab)

First up, the company is venturing into the wireless audio sphere with its Duo model, an upscale take on the Bluetooth speaker. Available as a pair for true stereo imaging, the Duo offers a step up from more everyday electronics with its leather covers and black anodized aluminum charging base. The latter doubles up as a wireless charging pad for phones and earbuds.

Geneva Lab Duo in limited edition green on their charging pad (Image credit: Geneva Lab)

The Duo has enough battery power for 10 hours of wire-free playback, with onboard low-latency Bluetooth 5.1 as well as a built-in microphone. Each speaker has a single multifunctional button, very much in keeping with the Geneva Lab ethos of keeping things simple. The leather case is available in white, Cognac, and red, with special editions like the Mud Green available in certain markets (in this case Japan).

Geneva Lab Duo in white (Image credit: Geneva Lab)

Geneva Lab DeCon/XL, the architectural option

Geneva Lab DeCon/XL speaker (Image credit: Geneva Lab)

In comparison, the much larger DeCon/XL is described as a ‘sculptural presence that transforms any space.’ Standing half a metre high on its bespoke four-pronged metal stand, the DeCon/XL is available in two finishes, Oak Wood with anodized champange aluminium frame and edging, or Black Wood with brass anodized aluminium finishes.

Geneva Lab DeCon/XL speaker in black and brass (Image credit: Geneva Lab)

The 40kg unit updates the cabinet-type approach beloved by stalwart brand of the 70s Hi-Fi scene and splices it with a little bit of modern minimalism, material technology and – of course – functionality. CNC milling is used in the internal heat sinks, while the six drivers (two tweeters, two woofers and two subwoofers) provide a deep, rich sound.

Geneva Lab DeCon/XL speaker in oak and champagne (Image credit: Geneva Lab)

The DeCon/XL is designed to work across every output, with onboard Bluetooth for smartphones and computers, integral HDMI for connection to TV sets and projectors, conventional line-in sockets and the ability to dial into the many and varied streaming services via the Geneva Wireless Adapter (available separately).

The BLE remote unit is finished in matching aluminium, the final touch from a brand that prides itself on looking after the details.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Geneva Lab Duo Bluetooth speakers in cognac leather (Image credit: Geneva Lab)

Duo and DeCon/XL by Geneva Lab. See a list of stockists at GenevaLab.com, @GenevaLabOfficial