Sleek new speakers from Swiss manufacturer Geneva Lab offer stylish power or portability
Geneva Lab launches two new speaker systems, the portable Duo and the architecturally infused DeCon/XL
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
Daily Digest
Sign up for global news and reviews, a Wallpaper* take on architecture, design, art & culture, fashion & beauty, travel, tech, watches & jewellery and more.
Monthly, coming soon
The Rundown
A design-minded take on the world of style from Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss, from global runway shows to insider news and emerging trends.
Monthly, coming soon
The Design File
A closer look at the people and places shaping design, from inspiring interiors to exceptional products, in an expert edit by Wallpaper* global design director Hugo Macdonald.
Twin launches from Swiss Hi-Fi brand Geneva Lab offer up two very distinct audio experiences, one with a more contemporary edge, the other tapping into the sound-as-furniture scale and stylings of the 1970s.
First up, the company is venturing into the wireless audio sphere with its Duo model, an upscale take on the Bluetooth speaker. Available as a pair for true stereo imaging, the Duo offers a step up from more everyday electronics with its leather covers and black anodized aluminum charging base. The latter doubles up as a wireless charging pad for phones and earbuds.
The Duo has enough battery power for 10 hours of wire-free playback, with onboard low-latency Bluetooth 5.1 as well as a built-in microphone. Each speaker has a single multifunctional button, very much in keeping with the Geneva Lab ethos of keeping things simple. The leather case is available in white, Cognac, and red, with special editions like the Mud Green available in certain markets (in this case Japan).
Geneva Lab DeCon/XL, the architectural option
In comparison, the much larger DeCon/XL is described as a ‘sculptural presence that transforms any space.’ Standing half a metre high on its bespoke four-pronged metal stand, the DeCon/XL is available in two finishes, Oak Wood with anodized champange aluminium frame and edging, or Black Wood with brass anodized aluminium finishes.
The 40kg unit updates the cabinet-type approach beloved by stalwart brand of the 70s Hi-Fi scene and splices it with a little bit of modern minimalism, material technology and – of course – functionality. CNC milling is used in the internal heat sinks, while the six drivers (two tweeters, two woofers and two subwoofers) provide a deep, rich sound.
The DeCon/XL is designed to work across every output, with onboard Bluetooth for smartphones and computers, integral HDMI for connection to TV sets and projectors, conventional line-in sockets and the ability to dial into the many and varied streaming services via the Geneva Wireless Adapter (available separately).
The BLE remote unit is finished in matching aluminium, the final touch from a brand that prides itself on looking after the details.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Duo and DeCon/XL by Geneva Lab. See a list of stockists at GenevaLab.com, @GenevaLabOfficial
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.