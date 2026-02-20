Sleek new wireless speakers from French audio brand Triangle are ready for lossless listening
Triangle Hi-Fi have announced the Capella 2 speakers, a wireless system designed for high-fidelity with maximum practicality
French audio experts Triangle have released their second-generation Capella speakers. Designed to be used wirelessly, the new release includes a fresh set of colours that includes English Green, all the better to pair with the brand’s recent Lunar 1 turntable, created in collaboration with Pro-Ject.
What sets the Capella 2 apart from the pack is the wireless system. Triangle’s Stereo Hub 2 network player and transmitter are at the heart of the system, transmitting a lossless audio signal to the speakers using the high-definition WiSA standard over a 5GHz wireless network for 100% faithful sound without latency.
The Stereo Hub 2 is where sources, including the Lunar 1, are plugged in, offering up complete freedom of placement for the Capella 2s, including moving them from room to room should it be required. The hub has been redesigned to match the speaker aesthetic – including the colour choices – and includes new features like a separate subwoofer output for home cinema set-ups and an Ethernet port for the ultimate in stable connection.
The hub also provides onboard support for the big pro audio streamers, Spotify Lossless, Tidal Connect and the Roon music management software suite. It also comes with a separate USB-C chargeable remote. As well as the WiSA hub connection, the Capella 2 speakers have Bluetooth 5.2 so they can connect easily and automatically with smartphones, tablet and laptops, as well as hook into AirPlay and Chromecast-powered systems.
As is increasingly common in high-end speakers, the Capella 2 system has its own automatic calibration system (although a separate microphone is required, i.e. via a smartphone) that’ll change the frequencies and sound character depending on the size and acoustic quality of the room. Triangle also have their own calibration microphone, the Capella Zen.
The compact speakers are assembled at Triangle’s facility in Soissons, 100km north-west of Paris. Exterior finishes match the high-grade internal components and drivers and feature anodized aluminium accents in a Champagne finish (a popular colourway in high-end Hi-Fi), with Space White and Astral Blue cabinets joined by Space Black, English Green and a natural oak finish. Separate stands, the Triangle S05, are also available.
Capella 2 wireless speakers, €2,299, Triangle Hi-Fi, TriangleHiFi.com, @TriangleHiFi
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.