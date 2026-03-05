The RIBA International Awards 2026 shortlist has landed, unveiling a truly global celebration of architectural excellence. The biennial award's list contains 52 projects, hailing from a whopping 18 countries and five continents.

Manuel Cervantes Estudio's Kon-tigo housing project in Acapulco, Mexico (Image credit: Courtesy of Manuel Cervantes Estudio)

Who made the RIBA International Awards 2026 shortlist?

The award candidates represent a broad range of architectural typologies, from cultural and public spaces to education work, housing and infrastructure. The projects range from a grain silo-turned-art museum in Norway, Kunstsilo, to a mosque in Bangladesh and from a post-hurricane infill housing model in Mexico – Kon-tigo – to Paris' biggest timber-framed structure, Wood Up.

Meanwhile, many of the world's most well-known contemporary architecture practices feature in the list, including David Chipperfield Architects (UK/Germany), Foster + Partners (UK), Snøhetta (Norway/USA), Hassell (Australia), WOHA (Singapore) and Studio Mumbai (India).

Neil Gillespie, Awards Group Chair, said: 'The RIBA International Awards for Excellence celebrate incredible diversity and creativity across the world. These projects show how architects can respond to complex social, cultural, and environmental challenges, from revitalising communities and preserving heritage to pioneering sustainable and technologically innovative solutions. They demonstrate the power of architecture to connect people, strengthen identity, and create inclusive, resilient places for future generations.'

The winners will be announced on 11 June 2026.

Monospinal, Tokyo, Japan, a Japanese gaming company's HQ (Image credit: Koichi Torimura)

The RIBA International Awards 2026 shortlist

Architects' Studio, O'Donnell + Tuomey, Dublin, Ireland

Beijing Library, Snøhetta, East China Architectural Design & Research Institute, Beijing, China

Beijing Performing Arts Center, Schmidt Hammer Lassen, and Perkins & Will, Beijing, China

Bidi Bidi Performing Arts Centre, Hassell, Yumbe District, Uganda

BRAC University, WOHA, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Burnt Earth Beach House, Wardle, Anglesea, Australia

Chapel of Music, Vector Architects, Qinghuangdao, China

Château de Beaucastel, Studio Mumbai & Studio Méditerranée, Courthézon, France

Church of the Living God, Angelo Candalepas and Associates, Hurstville NSW, Australia

Darlington Public School, fjcstudio, Sydney, Australia

Dokebi Platform, Plot Architects, Seoul, Korea

DY Patil Centre of Excellence, Foster + Partners, Maharashtra, India

Foreign Language School Affiliated to Longhua Academy of Educational Sciences, Unitinno Architectural Technology Development Company Limited, Shenzhen, China

Gold Creek, Brian Steendijk, Glenn Murcutt in collaboration, Brookfield, Brisbane, Australia

Green Hill (transforming closed technological industrial remains into an open and shared ecological complex), Tongii Architectural Design (Group) Co, Ltd, Shanghai, China

House of Memories, Studio Gravitas in collaboration with Eleemente & Bodh Design Group, Tumkur, India

Jingyang Camphor Court, Vector Architects, Jingdewzhen, China

KinderKunstLabor, Schenker Salvi Weber, St. Pölten, Austria

Kon-Tigo, Manuel Cervantes Estudio, Guerrero, México

Kunstsilo, Mestres Wåge, BAX, Mendoza Partida, Kristiansand, Norway

Mezcal Production Palenque, Estudio ALA I Armida Fernández and Luis Enrique Flores, Jiquilpan de Juárez, Michoacán, México

Monospinal, Makoto Yamaguchi Design, Taito-ku, Japan

Multi-Disaster Reduction Engineering Complex, Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co, Ltd Jiading District, Shanghai, China

Nedarag Guesthouse, Next Office [Studio of Architectural Research & Design], Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iran

Oh Ho Residence, Play Architecture, Bangalore, India

Parikrama, Spasm Design Architects, Nandgaon, India

Ras Houses, Sanjay Puri Architects, Ras, Rajasthan, India

Revitalization of Village Heritage in Yong’an Village, College of Architecture and Urban Planning, Tongji University, Dali City, China

Rockbund Shanghai, David Chipperfield Architects (Historical Buildings), Arquitectonica (New Buildings), Shanghai, China

Royale Belge, Caruso St John Architects and Bovenbouw and Architectuur with DDS+, Watermael-Boitsfort, Brussels, Belgium

School at Joram, Arunachal Pradesh, India, Studio Advaita, Joram village, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Service Station Under Wuning Road Bridge, Suzhou Creek, Atelier Z+, Shanghai, China

Shanghai Library East, Schmidt Hammer Lassen, Shanghai, China

Shenzhen Energy Ring, Schmidt Hammer Lassen, Gottlieb Paludan Architects, Shenzhen, China

Sondara Gurukulam, Studio Advaita, Domri, Dist Beed, India

Štvanice Footbridge in Prague, Petr Tej, Marek Blank and Jan Mourek, Atelier Bridge Structures, Prague, Czech Republic

Taoxichuan Ceramic Culture Industrial Park, Jie Zhang, Beijing An-Design Architects, THUPDI, Jingdezhen City, China

Tenjincho place, Hiroyuki Ito Architects, Tokyo, Japan

Terra Cotta Workshop, Tropical Space, Quang Nam, Viet Nam

The GEAR, KAJIMA DESIGN, Singapore, Singapore

The Plus, BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group, Magnor, Norway

The Porter House Hotel, Angelo Candalepas and Associates, Sydney, Australia

The White Renovation, Olgoo Architects, Tehran, Iran

Transformation Warmbächli, BHSF Architektur & Städtebau, Zurich / Munich, Berne, Switzerland

Urban Farming Office, VTN Architects, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam

West Wusutu Village Community Center in Hohhot, Inner Mongolian Grand Architecture Design Co., Ltd., Hohhot, China

Wood Up – 132 housing units, a climbing gym and a neighbourhood café in Paris 13th, LAN - Local Architecture Network, Paris, France

WVDM Living Lab, Maker architecten, Brussels, Belgium

Yaoli Village Courier station, SuiPingYiLi Architecture Studio, Nanping, China

YIMBY (Yes In My BackYard) – social and urban infill project, MAKER architecten, Kortrijk, Belgium

Z33, Francesca Torzo Architetto, Hasselt, Belgium

Zebun Nessa Mosque: A Spiritual-Social Space between Land and Water, Saiqa Iqbal Meghna / Studio Morphogenesis Ltd., Savar, Dhaka, Bangladesh

