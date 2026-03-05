Travel the world in architecture with the RIBA International Awards 2026 shortlist
The RIBA International Awards 2026 shortlist is unveiled, including 52 projects from 18 countries and five continents
The RIBA International Awards 2026 shortlist has landed, unveiling a truly global celebration of architectural excellence. The biennial award's list contains 52 projects, hailing from a whopping 18 countries and five continents.
Who made the RIBA International Awards 2026 shortlist?
The award candidates represent a broad range of architectural typologies, from cultural and public spaces to education work, housing and infrastructure. The projects range from a grain silo-turned-art museum in Norway, Kunstsilo, to a mosque in Bangladesh and from a post-hurricane infill housing model in Mexico – Kon-tigo – to Paris' biggest timber-framed structure, Wood Up.
Meanwhile, many of the world's most well-known contemporary architecture practices feature in the list, including David Chipperfield Architects (UK/Germany), Foster + Partners (UK), Snøhetta (Norway/USA), Hassell (Australia), WOHA (Singapore) and Studio Mumbai (India).
Neil Gillespie, Awards Group Chair, said: 'The RIBA International Awards for Excellence celebrate incredible diversity and creativity across the world. These projects show how architects can respond to complex social, cultural, and environmental challenges, from revitalising communities and preserving heritage to pioneering sustainable and technologically innovative solutions. They demonstrate the power of architecture to connect people, strengthen identity, and create inclusive, resilient places for future generations.'
The winners will be announced on 11 June 2026.
The RIBA International Awards 2026 shortlist
- Architects' Studio, O'Donnell + Tuomey, Dublin, Ireland
- Beijing Library, Snøhetta, East China Architectural Design & Research Institute, Beijing, China
- Beijing Performing Arts Center, Schmidt Hammer Lassen, and Perkins & Will, Beijing, China
- Bidi Bidi Performing Arts Centre, Hassell, Yumbe District, Uganda
- BRAC University, WOHA, Dhaka, Bangladesh
- Burnt Earth Beach House, Wardle, Anglesea, Australia
- Chapel of Music, Vector Architects, Qinghuangdao, China
- Château de Beaucastel, Studio Mumbai & Studio Méditerranée, Courthézon, France
- Church of the Living God, Angelo Candalepas and Associates, Hurstville NSW, Australia
- Darlington Public School, fjcstudio, Sydney, Australia
- Dokebi Platform, Plot Architects, Seoul, Korea
- DY Patil Centre of Excellence, Foster + Partners, Maharashtra, India
- Foreign Language School Affiliated to Longhua Academy of Educational Sciences, Unitinno Architectural Technology Development Company Limited, Shenzhen, China
- Gold Creek, Brian Steendijk, Glenn Murcutt in collaboration, Brookfield, Brisbane, Australia
- Green Hill (transforming closed technological industrial remains into an open and shared ecological complex), Tongii Architectural Design (Group) Co, Ltd, Shanghai, China
- House of Memories, Studio Gravitas in collaboration with Eleemente & Bodh Design Group, Tumkur, India
- Jingyang Camphor Court, Vector Architects, Jingdewzhen, China
- KinderKunstLabor, Schenker Salvi Weber, St. Pölten, Austria
- Kon-Tigo, Manuel Cervantes Estudio, Guerrero, México
- Kunstsilo, Mestres Wåge, BAX, Mendoza Partida, Kristiansand, Norway
- Mezcal Production Palenque, Estudio ALA I Armida Fernández and Luis Enrique Flores, Jiquilpan de Juárez, Michoacán, México
- Monospinal, Makoto Yamaguchi Design, Taito-ku, Japan
- Multi-Disaster Reduction Engineering Complex, Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co, Ltd Jiading District, Shanghai, China
- Nedarag Guesthouse, Next Office [Studio of Architectural Research & Design], Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iran
- Oh Ho Residence, Play Architecture, Bangalore, India
- Parikrama, Spasm Design Architects, Nandgaon, India
- Ras Houses, Sanjay Puri Architects, Ras, Rajasthan, India
- Revitalization of Village Heritage in Yong’an Village, College of Architecture and Urban Planning, Tongji University, Dali City, China
- Rockbund Shanghai, David Chipperfield Architects (Historical Buildings), Arquitectonica (New Buildings), Shanghai, China
- Royale Belge, Caruso St John Architects and Bovenbouw and Architectuur with DDS+, Watermael-Boitsfort, Brussels, Belgium
- School at Joram, Arunachal Pradesh, India, Studio Advaita, Joram village, Arunachal Pradesh, India
- Service Station Under Wuning Road Bridge, Suzhou Creek, Atelier Z+, Shanghai, China
- Shanghai Library East, Schmidt Hammer Lassen, Shanghai, China
- Shenzhen Energy Ring, Schmidt Hammer Lassen, Gottlieb Paludan Architects, Shenzhen, China
- Sondara Gurukulam, Studio Advaita, Domri, Dist Beed, India
- Štvanice Footbridge in Prague, Petr Tej, Marek Blank and Jan Mourek, Atelier Bridge Structures, Prague, Czech Republic
- Taoxichuan Ceramic Culture Industrial Park, Jie Zhang, Beijing An-Design Architects, THUPDI, Jingdezhen City, China
- Tenjincho place, Hiroyuki Ito Architects, Tokyo, Japan
- Terra Cotta Workshop, Tropical Space, Quang Nam, Viet Nam
- The GEAR, KAJIMA DESIGN, Singapore, Singapore
- The Plus, BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group, Magnor, Norway
- The Porter House Hotel, Angelo Candalepas and Associates, Sydney, Australia
- The White Renovation, Olgoo Architects, Tehran, Iran
- Transformation Warmbächli, BHSF Architektur & Städtebau, Zurich / Munich, Berne, Switzerland
- Urban Farming Office, VTN Architects, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam
- West Wusutu Village Community Center in Hohhot, Inner Mongolian Grand Architecture Design Co., Ltd., Hohhot, China
- Wood Up – 132 housing units, a climbing gym and a neighbourhood café in Paris 13th, LAN - Local Architecture Network, Paris, France
- WVDM Living Lab, Maker architecten, Brussels, Belgium
- Yaoli Village Courier station, SuiPingYiLi Architecture Studio, Nanping, China
- YIMBY (Yes In My BackYard) – social and urban infill project, MAKER architecten, Kortrijk, Belgium
- Z33, Francesca Torzo Architetto, Hasselt, Belgium
- Zebun Nessa Mosque: A Spiritual-Social Space between Land and Water, Saiqa Iqbal Meghna / Studio Morphogenesis Ltd., Savar, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).