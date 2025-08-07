As climate disasters increase, can architecture respond? Kon-tigo, a post-hurricane Acapulco house design, shows us how
Kon-tigo is a housing project by Manuel Cervantes Estudio, which creates bioclimatic homes that address climate disasters and inequalities in Acapulco, Mexico
Acapulco, where Kon-tigo, the most recent residential work of architect Manuel Cervantes is located, has captivated many throughout the decades, from starlets of the 1950s and 60s to jet-setting millionaires and contemporary globe-trotters. The beach resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast, its high-rises backdropped by the Sierra Madre del Sur mountains, not only hosts a vibrant nightlife scene but also offers a beautiful, rugged coastline, hidden ocean coves, and extreme cliff jumping, at sites such as La Quebrada cliff, which has a 40m drop.
However, the idyll was shattered in 2023, when Hurricane Otis – a category five storm –struck the Guerrero coast, becoming one of the most devastating tropical cyclones in the history of the Pacific. The aftermath was catastrophic, leaving around 250,000 families without access to shelter, drinking water, electricity, food, or medical care.
Discover the Kon-tigo housing project by architect Manuel Cervantes
Cervantes, founder his namesake studio, based in Mexico City, felt the need to act, and introduced Kon-tigo, a housing project that rethinks infrastructure to help rebuild communities.
Kon-tigo was designed to highlight and address Aculpulco’s inequalities, Cervantes says: ‘The natural disaster further exacerbated the existing conditions of vulnerability, particularly within low-income communities, deepening the already persistent issues of marginalisation and poverty.
‘In response to this context, the project sought to enhance quality of life for those affected while rethinking the built environment of vulnerable areas in order to regenerate the threads of community and restore dignity to the home – understood here as a vital and irreplaceable space in daily human life.’
The Kon-tigo model is built with simplicity in mind, and the architectural approach is adapted to the tropical climate of the region, defined by its warm weather, with average highs of 32°C, and coastal breeze. A construction system of prefabricated panels was used to create modules for different areas of the house.
Existing vegetation was also integrated into the spatial composition, with the project boasting bioclimatic efficiency through the implementation of layouts that incorporate passages that promote air circulation.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘The house is conceived with an aesthetic of simplicity and tectonic purity, adopting a primitive and intuitive form that emphasises functionality,’ Cervantes tells Wallpaper*. ‘The large portico is governed as a protective element, providing shade and shelter to the living space, while the permeability of the structure allows simple and organic flows that adapt to the needs of each family.
‘Considering these principles and strategies, a system was designed which allows us to understand the needs, activities and problems of each family with the purpose of not losing the individuality of the user, and resulting in the design of each project.’
When Hurricane Otis hit, it laid bare the social fragility of underserved local communities, highlighting a deeper-rooted, ongoing struggle. The Kon-tigo project was a response to this, and the selection of families who became part of the initiative was guided by a series of interviews, the documentation of their experiences, and an understanding of their housing conditions after the disaster.
‘The design or allocation of each home was based on these stories, taking into account the family structure, number of members, and relational dynamics,’ Cervantes says. ‘Each house bears a unique identity and the capacity to evolve alongside its inhabitants.’
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
Silvia Venturini Fendi on luxury, lineage and looking to the future: ‘If it reminds me of something we’ve already done, we move on’
As Fendi kicks off its centenary year, Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss meets its third-generation artistic director, Silvia Venturini Fendi, in Rome to discuss a life in style
-
Get A/W style wrapped up – the September issue of Wallpaper* is on sale now
Embrace the trends of the season, from subtly subverted glamour to ‘dangerous’ menswear, and meet Silvia Venturini Fendi – all in Wallpaper’s September 2025 Style Issue, on newsstands now
-
KAMManufaktur transforms the 1960s-era Porsche 912 into a refined restomod GT
The KAMM 912T is a restomod Porsche for the more discerning collector, a rebuilt and re-engineered car that favours analogue feel and simplicity over all-out power
-
An eco-friendly Mexican ranch offers sleep under a beautifully crafted brick vault
Architects Goma have built a Mexican ranch with a stunning red-brick guest pavilion; Rancho El Ameyal is a lush eco-retreat in the central Mexican state of Querétaro
-
In Quintana Roo, a park mesmerises with its geometric pavilion
A Mexican events venue in the state of Quintana Roo rings the changes with a year-round pavilion that fosters a strong connection between its users and nature
-
Casa La Paz is a private retreat in Baja California full of texture and theatrics
Ludwig Godefroy designed Casa La Paz in Baja California, Mexico to create deep connections between the home and its surroundings
-
Pedro y Juana's take on architecture: 'We want to level the playing field’
Mexico City-based architects Pedro y Juana bring their transdisciplinary, participatory approach to the Mexico pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025; find out more
-
Tour the wonderful homes of ‘Casa Mexicana’, an ode to residential architecture in Mexico
‘Casa Mexicana’ is a new book celebrating the country’s residential architecture, highlighting its influence across the world
-
A barrel vault rooftop adds drama to these homes in Mexico City
Explore Mariano Azuela 194, a housing project by Bloqe Arquitetura, which celebrates Mexico City's Santa Maria la Ribera neighbourhood
-
Explore a minimalist, non-religious ceremony space in the Baja California Desert
Spiritual Enclosure, a minimalist, non-religious ceremony space designed by Ruben Valdez in Mexico's Baja California Desert, offers flexibility and calm
-
La Cuadra: Luis Barragán’s Mexico modernist icon enters a new chapter
La Cuadra San Cristóbal by Luis Barragán is reborn through a Fundación Fernando Romero initiative in Mexico City; we meet with the foundation's founder, architect and design curator Fernando Romero to discuss the plans