Pretty in cactus-inspired pink, this Mexican desert house responds to its arid context
Casa Cardona, a pink house by architects Sensacional Dinamica Mexicana, is a multigenerational home that celebrates colour and changing light
In a sea of chalky white residences, Casa Cardona by architects Sensacional Dinamica Mexicana stands out for its vibrant, dusty pink façade. The cubic design is rooted in its environment, an arid desert landscape within the northern Mexican state of San Luis Potosí, responding to the surrounding nature and ever-changing light.
Inside Casa Cardona by Sensacional Dinamica Mexicana
Sergio Padilla Contreras, founder of the Mexican architecture studio was inspired by the Potosino desert, with the desire to capture and preserve its unique characteristics. ‘The house's inspiration springs from two phenomena: the ephemeral nature of colour in the endemic plants of this arid landscape – plants that endure with dignity, strength, and beauty – and the rhythm of family life, [all in harmony] with the powerful movement of the sun along the Tropic of Cancer, where the project is located,’ says Padilla Contreras.
The house's facade, a deep pink with purple undertones, is not a simple aesthetic choice, but rather an ‘emotional and territorial’ response. ‘It vibrates with its surroundings, shifting, igniting, and fading with the desert sunsets, conversing with shaded tones much like the desert shrubs.
'The form follows a clear and necessary principle for the territory: mass over void. The architecture stands as a solid, introspective, with an almost mineral presence –shielding from the outside while enclosing moments of light, shadow, and silence,’ the architect continues.
The project began as a real estate commission intended for the market. ‘It is modest in scale (165 sq m) and had to be within a budget that aligned with sales standards and with the particular dynamics of the family who would inhabit it: a mother, her young son, and the mother-in-law – three generations, two different families, under one roof,’ Padilla Contreras tells Wallpaper*.
Working within these constraints, the practice sought to design something rooted in human connection. ‘Turning an economic and market-driven condition into a project of emotional depth and meaning was the real challenge. I relied on the essence of what is freely given – light, shadow, wind – and on a sensitive response to the [needs] of its inhabitants.’
Strategically oriented openings filter sunlight into the space, the light changing during the day and throughout the seasons. Even the colour of the walls – inspired by the fruit of a prickly pear cactus – shifts with the sun’s trajectory, giving the house a visual identity that is intimately tied to its context. A fruitful interior marker is a tree, carefully integrated into the living space, adding texture, colour and scent.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Padilla Contreras wants visitors to connect with the colour of the home as more than a decorative gesture. ‘In the Mexican desert, prickly pears are seasonal fruits, brief bursts of colour; here, I am extending that fleeting presence into an eternal now.
'I want people to realise that beauty can be severe and austere, and that colour itself can be a radical statement.’
His favourite part of the project is how the sun interacts with the colourful walls. ‘There is a very specific moment at both sunrise and sunset when the grazing light touches the interior of the social area, and the colour shifts with the sun’s movement: from pink to wine, then to purple and deep violet, against the contrast of the blue sky,’ Padilla Contreras says.
‘If light, shadow, and colour are part of the house, then that is my favourite part. I like to think that in these quiet spaces, architecture ceases to be an object and becomes an experience.’
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
A playful café and wine bar in Almaty sets a new standard for Kazakh hospitality design
Designed by local studio NAAW, Six Coffee + Wine is a thoughtful study in contrasts, with its whimsical atmosphere evolving throughout the day
-
Why Finland’s oldest city prides itself on its future legacy
Rediscover Turku, a city of islets and saunas, which is growing and changing with tradition, sustainability and climate as its guides
-
Pavilion 13 is a brutalist architecture landmark, reborn as a 21st-century Ukrainian cultural hub
Kyiv studio ФОРМА restored Pavilion 13 into a new contemporary art centre for Ukraine; they tell us the story behind the project
-
As climate disasters increase, can architecture respond? Kon-tigo, a post-hurricane Acapulco house design, shows us how
Kon-tigo is a housing project by Manuel Cervantes Estudio, which creates bioclimatic homes that address climate disasters and inequalities in Acapulco, Mexico
-
An eco-friendly Mexican ranch offers sleep under a beautifully crafted brick vault
Architects Goma have built a Mexican ranch with a stunning red-brick guest pavilion; Rancho El Ameyal is a lush eco-retreat in the central Mexican state of Querétaro
-
In Quintana Roo, a park mesmerises with its geometric pavilion
A Mexican events venue in the state of Quintana Roo rings the changes with a year-round pavilion that fosters a strong connection between its users and nature
-
Casa La Paz is a private retreat in Baja California full of texture and theatrics
Ludwig Godefroy designed Casa La Paz in Baja California, Mexico to create deep connections between the home and its surroundings
-
Pedro y Juana's take on architecture: 'We want to level the playing field’
Mexico City-based architects Pedro y Juana bring their transdisciplinary, participatory approach to the Mexico pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025; find out more
-
Tour the wonderful homes of ‘Casa Mexicana’, an ode to residential architecture in Mexico
‘Casa Mexicana’ is a new book celebrating the country’s residential architecture, highlighting its influence across the world
-
A barrel vault rooftop adds drama to these homes in Mexico City
Explore Mariano Azuela 194, a housing project by Bloqe Arquitetura, which celebrates Mexico City's Santa Maria la Ribera neighbourhood
-
Explore a minimalist, non-religious ceremony space in the Baja California Desert
Spiritual Enclosure, a minimalist, non-religious ceremony space designed by Ruben Valdez in Mexico's Baja California Desert, offers flexibility and calm