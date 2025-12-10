The Wallpaper* Design Awards are back in 2026 – see who's shortlisted
Our annual design awards returns in January – here are the first shortlisted nominees
The annual Wallpaper* Design Awards returns in 2026 – and we can officially reveal the first shortlisted nominees.
The Wallpaper* Design Awards features an honour roll of outstanding places, products and people, in a celebration of the power of design to lift spirits and improve lives. As well as brigning you the best in architecture, art, design, interiors, entertaining, fashion, tech and travel, we will also reveal the winners of four special categories, listed below, selected by our team of experts.
From inspiring designers and innovative launches to creative hubs and life-enhancing objects, these Wallpaper* favourites are sure to become yours, too.
Designer of the Year
01. Max Lamb, UK
02. Nifemi Marcus-Bello, Nigeria
03. Willo Perron, Canada
04. Gabriel Tan, Singapore/Portugal
05. Faye Toogood, UK
06. Garance Vallée, France
Read more about each of our Designer of the Year nominees
Best Launch
01. Guest suite at Geoffrey Bawa's Number 11, Sri Lanka
02. Orient Express luxury train and hotel brand, by Accor
03. Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Artistry Mask, by Pat McGrath Labs
04. V&A East Storehouse, UK, by DS&R
05. Voce Triennale music venue, Milan, by Luca Cipelletti
06. Yinka Ilori Foundation, by Yinka Ilori
Read more about these innovative launches.
City of the Year
01. Accra, Ghana
02. Busan, South Korea
03. Delhi, India
04. Detroit, US
05. Helsinki, Finland
06. São Paulo, Brazil
Read more about each of the nominated cities
Life-Enhancer of the Year
01. Continent of Play playground blueprint, by 21st Europe and Spacon
02. Ottagono Wellness Gym by Cassina, Technogym and Giulia Foscari
03. Paper Pro Move paper tablet, by reMarkable
04. PuuSauna, by Jaakko Torvinen
05. 'Wake' bedside lamp, by Heatherwick Studio and Tala
06. Rollator walker, by Zeal
Read more about the Life Enhancer shortlist
Look out for the winners of our four landmark awards and lots more in the February issue of Wallpaper* and online from early January.
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
