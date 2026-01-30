This trio of new, updated and favourite turntables broadens the options for vinyl lovers. We delve into new models from old names like Sony, as well as fresh colours from a Pro-Ject x Triangle collaboration and a long-standing Wallpaper* favourite. There's also a substantial upgrade in the shape of a new phono cartridge from Japanese audio brand Sumiko.

Sony PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT

Sony PS-LX3BT turntable (Image credit: Sony)

Sony is back in the turntable game with two new Bluetooth-equipped offerings, the PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT are fully automatic record players in the traditional mould, with Perspex covers and minimal, push-button operation.

Sony PS-LX3BT turntable (Image credit: Sony)

Intended as a plug and play accompaniment for those who rely on portable Bluetooth speakers as their primary sound source, the LX5BT adds a little more audiophile lustre with an aluminium tone arm and gold-plated audio jacks.

Sony PS-LX5BT turntable (Image credit: Sony)

Sony PS-LX3BT, £299, Sony PS-LX5BT, £399, Sony.co.uk

Triangle Lunar 1

Triangle Lunar 1 turntable (Image credit: Triangle)

French audio manufacturer Triangle has teamed up with Pro-Ject to create the Lunar 1, a manual turntable steeped in the quality, aesthetic and minimal appearance of the company’s other components. We’re especially taken with this rich green finish (blue and cream are also available, alongside a more conventional white and black). The Lunar 1 also eschews Bluetooth for a more traditional wired approach.

Triangle Lunar 1 turntable, £399, TriangleHifi.co.uk

Transparent Turntable

Transparent Turntable (Image credit: Transparent)

Available in bright white or sober black, Transparent’s Turntable continues the company’s reputation for modular, minimalist electronics that looks as good as it sounds. Given a well-deserved nod in our 2024 Design Awards, the belt-driven turntable has a glass body and lid, exposing the aluminium detailing and mechanism in signature style.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Transparent Turntable (Image credit: Transparent)

An Elliptical Diamond stylus and OM5E cartridge from Danish manufacturer Ortofon completes the hardware, while an onboard Preamp and Bluetooth 5.0 offer up streaming solutions, pairing especially well with the Swedish company’s own range of speakers.

Inside the Transparent Turntable (Image credit: Transparent)

Transparent Turntable, £1,100, Transpa.rent

Oriole Phono Cartridge by Sumiko

Hand-crafted in Japan, the Oriole Phono Cartridge (Image credit: Sumiko Phone Cartridges)

Finally, an essential upgrade courtesy of Japanese audio specialists Sumiko. The new Oriele phono cartridge will transform a turntable’s agility. The company, which is part of the Bose Corporation audio empire, has a long association with American audio brand McIntosh (now another Bose outpost), and joins a range that includes the Songbird and Starling models. Hand-crafted in Japan, the orange-hued Oriele should make vinyl sing.

Oriole Phono Cartridge by Sumiko (Image credit: Sumiko Phono Cartridges)

Oriole Phono Cartridge, $1,699, SumikoPhoneCartridges.com, @SumikoPhoneCartridges