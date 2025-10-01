Virgil Abloh’s cultural legacy continues to burn brightly, nearly four years after his untimely death. His studio continues, with many collaborations only reaching fruition since his passing, such as his Mercedes-Maybach concept. The establishment of the Virgil Abloh Archive, which hosts some 20,000 objects from his genre-spanning career, will keep his name, ideas and legacy in the public memory.

McIntosh MA8950 x Virgil Abloh Integrated Amplifier (Image credit: McIntosh)

This new collaboration is a case in point. The McIntosh MA8950 x Virgil Abloh Integrated Amplifier was created especially for the new exhibition, ‘Virgil Abloh: The Codes’, at the Grand Palais in Paris. The amplifier was developed with McIntosh Laboratory, Inc, an all-American audio firm with a stellar reputation for high quality and robust, premium devices. The blue VDU displays, hefty cabinets and sheer sonic power have made the company a force to be reckoned with since it was founded in New York in 1949.

The amplifier was handcrafted at McIntosh Labs (Image credit: McIntosh)

The finish is in Virgil Abloh's signature orange (Image credit: McIntosh)

The McIntosh MA8950 x Virgil Abloh amp illustrates the company’s handcrafted process, with a bold orange finish that references many of Abloh’s more experimental pieces. The origins of the collaboration date back to early 2020, when Abloh – who had a long personal association with the audio brand – reached out to McIntosh to discuss a potential artistic proposal.

McIntosh MA8950 x Virgil Abloh Integrated Amplifier under construction (Image credit: McIntosh)

Now that device has been brought to life in this vivid one-off, an amplifier that stands alone but also acknowledges the importance of music and culture to Abloh’s practice over the years. Revealed to the world on 30 September 2025 – which would have been Abloh’s 45th birthday – the amp can be seen at ‘Virgil Abloh: The Codes’, which runs throughout Paris Fashion Week and ends on 9 October 2025.

The back panel of the McIntosh MA8950 x Virgil Abloh amp (Image credit: McIntosh)

VirgilAbloh.com, @VirgilAblohArchive, @VirgilAbloh

McIntoshLabs.com, @McIntoshLabs

