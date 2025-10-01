This vivid custom amplifier embodies the creative approach of the late Virgil Abloh
Resplendent in his signature orange, the McIntosh MA8950 x Virgil Abloh Integrated Amplifier is a unique tie-in between the American audio manufacturer and the estate of the late designer
Virgil Abloh’s cultural legacy continues to burn brightly, nearly four years after his untimely death. His studio continues, with many collaborations only reaching fruition since his passing, such as his Mercedes-Maybach concept. The establishment of the Virgil Abloh Archive, which hosts some 20,000 objects from his genre-spanning career, will keep his name, ideas and legacy in the public memory.
This new collaboration is a case in point. The McIntosh MA8950 x Virgil Abloh Integrated Amplifier was created especially for the new exhibition, ‘Virgil Abloh: The Codes’, at the Grand Palais in Paris. The amplifier was developed with McIntosh Laboratory, Inc, an all-American audio firm with a stellar reputation for high quality and robust, premium devices. The blue VDU displays, hefty cabinets and sheer sonic power have made the company a force to be reckoned with since it was founded in New York in 1949.
The McIntosh MA8950 x Virgil Abloh amp illustrates the company’s handcrafted process, with a bold orange finish that references many of Abloh’s more experimental pieces. The origins of the collaboration date back to early 2020, when Abloh – who had a long personal association with the audio brand – reached out to McIntosh to discuss a potential artistic proposal.
Now that device has been brought to life in this vivid one-off, an amplifier that stands alone but also acknowledges the importance of music and culture to Abloh’s practice over the years. Revealed to the world on 30 September 2025 – which would have been Abloh’s 45th birthday – the amp can be seen at ‘Virgil Abloh: The Codes’, which runs throughout Paris Fashion Week and ends on 9 October 2025.
VirgilAbloh.com, @VirgilAblohArchive, @VirgilAbloh
McIntoshLabs.com, @McIntoshLabs
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
‘Change is inevitable’: Jonathan Anderson’s first Dior womenswear collection recodes the house’s archive
An audacious collection from the Northern Irish designer, presented in Paris this afternoon, saw him reconsider the Dior archive in his unwaveringly inventive style
-
Acne Studios’ cigar salon runway set is decorated with Pacifico Silano’s homoerotic ‘objects of desire’
Brooklyn-based artist Pacifico Silano breaks down his collaboration with Acne Studios, seeing his work – which zooms in on 1970s and 1980s gay erotica – backdrop the brand’s S/S 2026 show today in Paris
-
American vision meets British craft in Billy Cotton’s new collaboration with Soane Britain
Yes, there’s rattan, but the lauded New York designer also brought in brass, oak and more. ‘There’s a sort of alchemy to these materials,’ he says
-
Braun and Virgil Abloh join forces on a new alarm clock design
Drawing on Virgil Abloh's ‘taking the familiar and making it new’ design motto, the new collaboration between Braun and Off-White features the iconic BC02 alarm clock in new bold shades