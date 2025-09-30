Paris Fashion Week S/S 2026: live updates from the Wallpaper* team

Welcome to Paris Fashion Week S/S 2026

Paris Fashion Week marks the final leg of fashion month – though with half a dozen major designer debuts, including Matthieu Blazy at the city’s crown jewel, Chanel, the season is far from over.

Indeed, Paris looks set for a seismic reinvention: at Dior, the city’s other mega-house, Jonathan Anderson will make his womenswear debut on Thursday (2 October), following his opening menswear collection earlier this summer (and a number of teased red-carpet looks at the Venice Film Festival). Pierpaolo Piccioli, formerly of Valentino, will take over from Demna at Balenciaga, while former Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez will make their opening gambit at Loewe (in fashion’s musical chairs, they take over from Anderson, who left earlier this year after an 11-year tenure).

Other debuts will include Duran Lantink at Jean Paul-Gaultier (the Dutch designer has built plenty of buzz with his eponymous label, currently on pause) and Miguel Castro Freitas at Mugler, while Michael Rider will show his first Celine show on the ready-to-wear schedule, as will Glenn Martens at Maison Margiela, having both debuted during haute couture week in July.

But there’s plenty more aside, with runway shows from both the city’s storied houses and emerging names alike. Alongside our daily report on the shows, to bring Paris Fashion Week to life this season, the Wallpaper* editors on the ground will be offering a real-time look at the weekend’s happenings – from behind-the-scenes glimpses to access to the shows, presentations and parties. Stay tuned.

