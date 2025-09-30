Paris Fashion Week S/S 2026: live updates from the Wallpaper* team

Welcome to Paris Fashion Week S/S 2026
Paris Fashion Week marks the final leg of fashion month – though with half a dozen major designer debuts, including Matthieu Blazy at the city’s crown jewel, Chanel, the season is far from over.
Indeed, Paris looks set for a seismic reinvention: at Dior, the city’s other mega-house, Jonathan Anderson will make his womenswear debut on Thursday (2 October), following his opening menswear collection earlier this summer (and a number of teased red-carpet looks at the Venice Film Festival). Pierpaolo Piccioli, formerly of Valentino, will take over from Demna at Balenciaga, while former Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez will make their opening gambit at Loewe (in fashion’s musical chairs, they take over from Anderson, who left earlier this year after an 11-year tenure).
Other debuts will include Duran Lantink at Jean Paul-Gaultier (the Dutch designer has built plenty of buzz with his eponymous label, currently on pause) and Miguel Castro Freitas at Mugler, while Michael Rider will show his first Celine show on the ready-to-wear schedule, as will Glenn Martens at Maison Margiela, having both debuted during haute couture week in July.
But there’s plenty more aside, with runway shows from both the city’s storied houses and emerging names alike. Alongside our daily report on the shows, to bring Paris Fashion Week to life this season, the Wallpaper* editors on the ground will be offering a real-time look at the weekend’s happenings – from behind-the-scenes glimpses to access to the shows, presentations and parties. Stay tuned.
Jack Moss is Wallpaper’s fashion features editor, reporting for the magazine’s digital and print editions – from international runway shows to profiling the style world’s leading figures.
Jason Hughes is Wallpaper’s fashion and creative director, overseeing all style content – from fashion and beauty to watches and jewellery – as well as leading the visual direction of the magazine.
Orla Brennan is a London-based fashion and culture writer. At Wallpaper*, her ‘Uprising’ column is a monthly profile of the style world’s rising stars.
Saint Laurent opens Paris Fashion Week with a cinematic S/S 2026 show
As has become tradition, Anthony Vaccarello’s latest collection for Saint Laurent unfolded with the Eiffel Tower as backdrop – this season, in a runway space lined with blooming bushes of hydrangeas. During his tenure so far, the Belgian designer has built a distinctive visual language at the house, one which evolves each season but is rooted in the idea of a powerful, towering femininity – encapsulated in his signature wide-shouldered, 1980s-inflected silhouettes.
Held last night as Paris Fashion Week’s opening act, this season, that silhouette was translated into a series of broad-shouldered leather looks, some worn with dramatic blown-up pussybow blouses (‘black leather-clad princess à la Mapplethorpe,’ he described), while diaphanous trench coats and billowing ruffled gowns were rendered in a featherweight technical fabric, a contemporary alternative to the silk they evoked (‘descendants of the Duchess of Guermantes or John Singer Sargent’s famed “Madame X” trade their silks for technical textiles,’ read the collection notes).
It made for a typically cinematic outfit from the designer who, as ever, gathered the strongest front row of fashion month so far – Madonna, Charli XCX, Rosé, Central Cee, Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber were all in attendance, while Bella Hadid made her first runway appearance in some time. Jack Moss
A post shared by Wallpaper* (@wallpapermag)
A photo posted by on