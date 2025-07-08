There is nothing on the fashion calendar quite like the Haute Couture shows, which take place twice-yearly and represent the lofty pinnacle of Parisian craft – superlative expressions of construction and embellishment, with a couture gown taking hundreds of hours of handcraft to complete (to qualify for haute couture status, each garment must be made-to-measure to the particular contours of a client’s body). The presentations themselves reflect the rarefied status of the gowns on show, often featuring fantastical sets and starry front rows, or taking place in the historic couture salons to just a handful guests.

This season marks something of a turning point: it will be Chanel’s last collection by an in-house creation team before the arrival of Matthieu Blazy later this year, Dior will sit out the season to allow Jonathan Anderson time to settle into his new role, and Demna will present his final collection for Balenciaga before he heads to his new role as creative director of Gucci. Elsewhere, Glenn Martens will mark his first collection at Maison Margiela – replacing John Galliano – and shows from Schiaparelli and Armani Privé will round out the schedule.

Here, reporting from Paris, the best shows of Haute Couture Week A/W 2025, as they happen.

Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Schiaparelli)

For his latest Schiaparelli collection, the American designer Daniel Roseberry began with a series of photographs he discovered in the house’s archive taken in 1940, just prior to the German invasion of France. ‘This collection is dedicated to that period, when life and art was on the precipice: to the sunset of elegance, and to the end of the world as we knew it,’ he said in a letter distributed before the show; afterwards, he elaborated that it was a time that felt ‘mournful and also turbocharged at the same time’. Archival references came from a 1938 ‘Apollo’ cape – here intricately bejewelled – while Elsa Schiaparelli’s part in the Surrealist movement of the interwar period was conjured in a dress which appeared like the body had been twisted back to front, completed with a glimmering mechanical heart which beat as the model walked the Petit Palais runway.

But Roseberry was looking forward, too, seeing the collection as an inflection point towards a new vision for Schiaparelli. On the runway this was symbolised by the rejection of the corset, a mode of construction that has so far defined his tenure. For this, he name-checked Gabrielle ’Coco’ Chanel, a contemporary of Elsa Schiaparelli who sought pragmatism over artifice. ‘Chanel was interested in how clothes could be of practical use to women; Elsa was interested in what fashion could be,’ he said. ‘Was a dress still just a dress, or could it be considered a piece of art? How could fashion speak to art? How could art inform and speak to fashion? Fashion – and what we want and expect from it – would never be the same.’

Here, Roseberry attempted to reconcile these two ‘poles’, combining a feeling of bodily liberation – even those garments which appeared corseted were done so using techniques which ‘offer the wearer both intensity and ease’ – with moments of fantastical expression, from trompe l’oeil to ruffles, surface embellishment and evocations of matadors and horse riders (one look came complete with an in-built satin saddle). In these references, Roseberry sought to blur the line between past, present and future. ‘If I focused obsessively on the past, could I actually make a collection that looks as if it was born in the future?’ Roseberry asked.

It was a question that had him looking towards his own future at the house, too. ‘I wanted it to feel like a bit of a farewell,’ he said cryptically backstage. ‘We’re going to be restructuring everything after this. I think if you want to change the result, you have to change the process, and I just want to keep pushing forward. I just don’t want anyone to know what to expect.’

(Image credit: Schiaparelli)