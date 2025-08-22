Out of office: the Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week

A living artwork

Anthesis III (2025), Beverley Duckworth

Materials listed: seeds, water, muslin, copper, irrigation system (Image credit: Gabriel Annouka)

Gabriel Annouka, Senior Designer

After sending our latest issue to press this week, I was rewarded with a skinny drink at the opening of Sincerely: Part 2 – the summer group show of the artists that make up this year's Sarabande (Alexander McQueen’s charitable foundation) residents. I found myself glued to Beverley Duckworth’s work Anthesis III (2025). At first glance, it’s a neat and precise patterned textile, but there are chia seeds embedded in the fabric, irrigated by a built-in water system that triggers germination over time. Nature hijacks the design, turning textile art into a slow choreography of growth and erasure. The pattern will eventually dissolve under the weight of its own symbiosis, the living matter overrunning human intention. Duckworth calls it a ‘meditation on our lack of control over the natural world’.

A brilliant brasserie

(Image credit: Tianna Williams)

Tianna Williams, Staff Writer

On Wednesday I had a lovely evening catching up with an old friend who I used to work with in the scuba diving industry in Greece. We went to Brasserie Constance, a new restaurant on Fulham Pier, to watch the sun set over the Thames and catch up on the past six years. After some introductory cocktails we were escorted inside to tuck into the restaurant’s signature coronation chicken pâté en croûte, followed by the summer vegetable tart with hazelnut cream, which was fragrant and light. The dinner was finished with a divine chocolate ale cake with malted milk ice cream.

A soulful set

(Image credit: Celeste)

Charlotte Gunn, Director of Digital Content

At Crouch Hill's Church Studios, I was invited to a preview of Celeste's new album, Woman of Faces, out in October. Celeste was in attendance, performing a selection of songs from the record with just synth and piano. In close quarters, her divine voice is even more impressive – rivalling Winehouse, Fitzgerald and James – and somehow at odds with her nervous demeanour (though I often think there’s little more excruciating for a musician than an industry playback).

The new record was made during emotionally tough times for Celeste, who won the Brits Rising Star award in 2022. She’s in a sunnier place now – and reportedly her latest work is quite different to what we’ll hear on this album – but for those in awe of her slow-moving, modern jazz, it’s an impeccable nine tracks.

A freshening facial

(Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor

I’m a big fan of the spa at 45 Park Lane: it’s relaxing, beautifully designed, and feels like a peaceful oasis in the heart of London. The hotel has recently partnered with Spanish skincare brand Natura Bissé, so I had to give one of the new treatments a go. I chose a skin-energising, glow-boosting facial that included a myofascial massage. It was the perfect two-in-one: deeply relaxing yet instantly revitalising. In fact, it’s one of the rare times I’ve had people look at me afterwards and say, ‘You look different!’ I’ll happily take that as a compliment.

Classic cars in California

(Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

Jonathan Bell, Transport and Technology Editor

A weekend in California, courtesy of Infiniti, which was showing a brace of concept cars at The Quail and Pebble Beach. Long considered the most important week in the classic car calendar, Monterey Car Week has now evolved into a tentpole event for contemporary luxury brands, with big names fielding big pavilions and product launches at The Quail and at Pebble Beach's Concept Lawn. As well as time with the brand, I caught up with Cadillac, Bentley, Aston Martin, Morgan and more, and explored the spectacular Pacific Coast Highway in the Infiniti QX80.

