Out of office: the Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
This week, our editors have been privy to the latest restaurants, art, music, wellness treatments and car shows. Highlights include a germinating artwork and a cruise along the Pacific Coast Highway…
Tianna Williams, Charlotte Gunn, Gabriel Annouka, Sofia de la Cruz, Jonathan Bell
A living artwork
Gabriel Annouka, Senior Designer
After sending our latest issue to press this week, I was rewarded with a skinny drink at the opening of Sincerely: Part 2 – the summer group show of the artists that make up this year's Sarabande (Alexander McQueen’s charitable foundation) residents. I found myself glued to Beverley Duckworth’s work Anthesis III (2025). At first glance, it’s a neat and precise patterned textile, but there are chia seeds embedded in the fabric, irrigated by a built-in water system that triggers germination over time. Nature hijacks the design, turning textile art into a slow choreography of growth and erasure. The pattern will eventually dissolve under the weight of its own symbiosis, the living matter overrunning human intention. Duckworth calls it a ‘meditation on our lack of control over the natural world’.
A brilliant brasserie
Tianna Williams, Staff Writer
On Wednesday I had a lovely evening catching up with an old friend who I used to work with in the scuba diving industry in Greece. We went to Brasserie Constance, a new restaurant on Fulham Pier, to watch the sun set over the Thames and catch up on the past six years. After some introductory cocktails we were escorted inside to tuck into the restaurant’s signature coronation chicken pâté en croûte, followed by the summer vegetable tart with hazelnut cream, which was fragrant and light. The dinner was finished with a divine chocolate ale cake with malted milk ice cream.
A soulful set
Charlotte Gunn, Director of Digital Content
At Crouch Hill's Church Studios, I was invited to a preview of Celeste's new album, Woman of Faces, out in October. Celeste was in attendance, performing a selection of songs from the record with just synth and piano. In close quarters, her divine voice is even more impressive – rivalling Winehouse, Fitzgerald and James – and somehow at odds with her nervous demeanour (though I often think there’s little more excruciating for a musician than an industry playback).
The new record was made during emotionally tough times for Celeste, who won the Brits Rising Star award in 2022. She’s in a sunnier place now – and reportedly her latest work is quite different to what we’ll hear on this album – but for those in awe of her slow-moving, modern jazz, it’s an impeccable nine tracks.
A freshening facial
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor
I’m a big fan of the spa at 45 Park Lane: it’s relaxing, beautifully designed, and feels like a peaceful oasis in the heart of London. The hotel has recently partnered with Spanish skincare brand Natura Bissé, so I had to give one of the new treatments a go. I chose a skin-energising, glow-boosting facial that included a myofascial massage. It was the perfect two-in-one: deeply relaxing yet instantly revitalising. In fact, it’s one of the rare times I’ve had people look at me afterwards and say, ‘You look different!’ I’ll happily take that as a compliment.
Classic cars in California
Jonathan Bell, Transport and Technology Editor
A weekend in California, courtesy of Infiniti, which was showing a brace of concept cars at The Quail and Pebble Beach. Long considered the most important week in the classic car calendar, Monterey Car Week has now evolved into a tentpole event for contemporary luxury brands, with big names fielding big pavilions and product launches at The Quail and at Pebble Beach's Concept Lawn. As well as time with the brand, I caught up with Cadillac, Bentley, Aston Martin, Morgan and more, and explored the spectacular Pacific Coast Highway in the Infiniti QX80.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
- Tianna WilliamsStaff Writer
- Jonathan Bell
- Sofia de la CruzTravel Editor
- Gabriel Annouka
- Charlotte GunnDirector of Digital Content
-
An instant modern classic, the new Hyundai Inster is an all-conquering, all-electric city car
Small EVs are making big waves as the tech continues to evolve. Hyundai shows everyone else how to do it
-
Inspired by Robert Mapplethorpe, A/W 2025’s best menswear captures a ‘menacing elegance’
‘A menacing, seductive elegance,’ is how Anthony Vaccarello described his A/W 2025 menswear collection for Saint Laurent, capturing a mood that ran through the season. Here, as seen in Wallpaper’s September 2025 cover shoot and film, a series of looks that invite a sense of risk when dressing for the months ahead
-
Artists imbue the domestic with an unsettling unfamiliarity at Hauser & Wirth
Three artists – Koak, Ding Shilun and Cece Philips – bring an uncanny subversion to the domestic environment in Hauser & Wirth’s London exhibition
-
Pantone’s new public art installation is a tribute to Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’, 25 years after its release
The colour company has created a – you guessed it – yellow colour swatch on some steps in Wembley Park, London, where the band will play ten shows this month
-
Out of office: the Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
The Wallpaper* team immersed themselves in culture this week, attending theatre, music and art performances and exhibitions at some of London’s most esteemed establishments. Along the way, we may have discovered the city's best salad…
-
Out of office: the Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
It’s been another week of Wallpaper* being first through the door – visiting, sampling and reporting back on the freshest in art, design, beauty and more. Highlights included a new rental development, skincare residency and Edinburgh hotel…
-
The Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands on creating an electronic score for historical drama, Mussolini
Tom Rowlands has composed ‘The Way Violence Should Be’ for Sky’s eight-part, Italian-language Mussolini: Son of the Century
-
Tate Modern to host Aphex Twin listening experience
A free listening event for Aphex Twin's reissued album 'Selected Ambient Works II (Expanded Edition)' on the 25th of October
-
Björk announces Cornucopia: The Book
The photographic documentation of Björk’s otherworldly tour
-
'Anything I put out into the world, I want to be a prayer': musician Laura Marling on eschewing traditional merch for tarot-inspired prints
As Laura Marling prepares to release her eighth album, 'Patterns in Repeat', Craig McLean learns about another artistic pursuit that occupies her time
-
'She made me feel like I could, and should, be myself': SOPHIE's friends and collaborators on her enduring legacy
It's been nearly four years since boundary-breaking electronic music producer and artist, SOPHIE, tragically passed away. As fans are gifted a last, posthumous album completed by her loved ones, music critic El Hunt reflects on her remarkable legacy