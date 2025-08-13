Coldplay went viral recently after a certain indiscretion at one of their concerts was caught on camera – leaving the hapless suspects feeling blue, perhaps. But this year also marks the 25th anniversary of the band’s seminal hit Yellow, first released in the UK on 26 June 2000 (feel old yet?). In celebration, Wembley Park – the north London district that’s home to Wembley Stadium, which will host Coldplay’s ten upcoming shows as part of their ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour, beginning 22 August – has teamed up with Pantone to unveil a new public art installation: Yellow 25.

(Image credit: Ben Piper)

The large-scale artwork transforms the neighbourhood’s Spanish Steps into a giant Pantone colour chip (the brand’s swatch system). The location is not accidental: the 58 ascending steps mirror the melodic progression of Yellow. Each of the steps has been matched to a specific shade of yellow using the Pantone Matching System (a colour reproduction system used across visual industries). It starts with pale, muted tones and builds to deeper, more luminous golds – a graduation which, again, reflects the song's melodic arc. Jane Boddy, creative director at the Pantone Colour Institute, explains that Pantone was ‘inspired to explore how… the emotional journey of the song could be visually represented’.

(Image credit: Ben Piper)

(Image credit: Ben Piper)

Yellow is associated with optimism, warmth and creativity – all emotions the installation is intended to spark in visitors. ‘Wembley Park is shaped by music and shared experiences, a place where energy is always in the air. So this felt like the right fit,’ says Claudio Giambrone, head of cultural programming at Wembley Park and curator of Yellow 25.

The Spanish Steps – a pedestrian link between Wembley Stadium and the OVO Arena Wembley – have become a kind of cultural stage. In 2024, they were transformed with a mural by Frank Styles to celebrate Taylor Swift's ‘Eras’ tour. Now, Yellow 25 joins the free Wembley Park Art Trail as its latest (and brightest) addition.

Yellow 25 turns music into something tactile and immersive – it is a celebration of Coldplay's legacy, but also of the enduring power of art and community.

