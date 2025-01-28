The best of Haute Couture Week S/S 2025, from Schiaparelli to Dior

‘Haute couture aspires to reach great heights; it promises escape from our complicated reality,’ said Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry on Monday morning, as he opened Paris Haute Couture Week S/S 2025 with a show titled ‘Icarus’. He chose the tragic mythical figure to represent his own ‘quest for perfection’ in the medium, ‘a quixotic struggle, a climb, to reach an ever-higher level of execution and vision’.

Execution and vision are the bedrock of haute couture, which represents the industry’s very pinnacle of craft and making, a rarefied art form, undertaken entirely by the hand of the couture atelier and led by a designer’s singular vision. As such, the week – which is currently taking place in Paris – attracts a glamourous slew of attendees, from Hollywood celebrities to the dramatically-attired clients themselves, who travel from all around the world to view the couture houses’ latest fantastical creations (to gain such status, a house must be approved by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, and have a dedicated haute couture atelier of at least 15 full-time employees creating at least 35 looks by hand twice a year).

Coming in the wake of Men’s Fashion Week, Haute Couture Week S/S 2025 will see shows from the titans of Parisian fashion – among them Dior, Chanel and Schiaparelli, as well as Armani Privé and Valentino (the latter, on Wednesday, will be the much-anticipated couture debut of designer Alessandro Michele). Reporting from Paris, Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss selects the best shows of the week, as they happen.

The best of Haute Couture Week S/S 2025

Dior

Dior Haute Couture S/S 2025 (Image credit: Courtesy of Dior)

This season Maria Grazia Chiuri stepped through the looking glass for a fantastical collection which drew inspiration from Alice’s journey through Wonderland. It spoke to what Chiuri called a renewed freedom this season, and there was certainly something in the exploration of silhouette – largely centring on a dramatically flared crinoline waistline – which felt like a departure for the Italian designer, whose signature at the house so far has largely been more columnar, rooted in traditions of classical Greek and Roman dress. The A-line shape was derived from the house’s archive – Chiuri has often referenced lesser-known moments in Dior’s history in her collections – seeing her draw inspiration from the flared ‘Trapèze’ line which was designed for Dior in 1958 by Yves Saint Laurent (the French couturier spent a brief two years at the helm of the house after Christian Dior’s death).

It led to a series of richly adorned mini dresses with jutting crinolines which fell away into strands of ribbon adornment or were overlaid with tulle. Suggestions of flora and fauna – echoed in a fantastical show set by artist Rithika Merchant – came in delicate 3D floral motifs on featherweight ruched tulle, while open-fronted tailoring, nipped at the waist, was reminiscent of 17th-century dress. Indeed, Chiuri said the collection had emerged from obsessive research on historical fashion; the aim, she elucidated, was to ‘disrupt the order of time, taking us back to a dimension that belongs neither to past nor future, but to fashion itself and the idea of transformation associated with it’. In this hopping through eras – or, indeed, stepping through the looking glass – Chiuri felt liberated to create perhaps her richest couture collection yet.

Schaparelli

Schiaparelli Haute Couture S/S 2025 (Image credit: Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

The invitation for Daniel Roseberry’s latest Schiaparelli outing was a golden feather, cast in metal, a reference to the Greek myth of Icarus, from which this season’s show took its name. ‘How alight can we as couturier’s go?’ said Roseberry, using the close-to-sun allusions to create a collection which paid ode to the great couturiers of our time, among them Yves Saint Laurent and Azzedine Alaia (‘I didn’t want to copy their work; I wanted to learn from them,’ he said). Silhouette was the focus: extraordinary sculpted gowns, darting inwards at the waist and outwards at the hips, recalled the work of Charles Frederick Worth, while others flared under the chest using crinoline-like structures which bounced as the models walked (or, indeed, twirled and posed in a manner reminiscent of traditional haute couture presentations). Elsewhere, equally architectural tailored jackets – replicating the nipped-waist silhouette of mid-century couture – fell away into waterfalls of tulle, while an opera coat worn by Alex Consani was adorned with fronds of feathers and hung seductively off the shoulder.

Roseberry called the silhouettes ‘rigorous’, and there was certainly a new clarity to his vision this season, which began with a series of vintage ribbons the designer had collected from the 1920s and 1930s. Alongside inspiring the colour palette – one of buttery beiges, brown, and mink grey – they also had him considering how such objects of beauty in the past could be translated to the present day. Why, he questioned, does modernity have to mean minimalism and reduction? ‘Can’t the new also be worked, be baroque, be extravagant? Has our fixation on what looks or feels modern become a limitation? Has it cost us our imagination?’ he questioned. Instead, with this collection, he sought to hit new heights, embracing rich adornment and dramatic, over-the-top construction – a recognition of haute couture’s status as fashion’s pinnacle. ‘Haute couture aspires to reach great heights; it promises escape from our complicated reality. It also reminds us that perfection comes at a price. How high can we couturiers go? As high as the sun – and the Gods – allow us.’

