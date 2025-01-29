Inside Alessandro Michele’s showstopping debut haute couture show for Valentino
This afternoon in Paris (29 Janaury 2025), the Italian designer hit new heights with an eclectic, era-traversing couture collection for Valentino
To decipher one of Alessandro Michele’s press releases can be a degree-level task: the thick tome left on each seat at the Italian designer’s first haute couture collection for Valentino, held in Paris earlier today, was as thick as a script for a feature-length film. In it, he referenced everyone from Umberto Eco to Homer, James Joyce to Italo Calvino, couched in the language of philosophy and semiotics.
Its essence, though, spoke of an altogether more simple task: that of making a list. Titled ‘Vertigineux: A Poetics of the List’, he spoke of Eco’s assertion that the list is a way to ‘confine the infinite extension of the existing within a meaningful framework… to bring some order to the chaos of the universe’. To create a couture collection is a daunting task: it represents the pinnacle of dressmaking, and the designer who takes on one of the handful of haute couture houses must work in harmony with the petite mains of the atelier (they are responsible for the hand-construction and embellishment of each of the collection’s looks).
Alessandro Michele’s debut couture collection for Valentino
So in the book’s pages were Michele’s own lists, an attempt to distil the infinity of options that haute couture affords into a framework for a gown: 48 in total, each corresponding with a single look, a ‘feverish’ assemblage of words and phrases from the simple ‘shirt’, ‘ruche’, ‘satin’ and ‘dress’ to ‘dramaturgy’, ‘austerity’ and ‘my mother’. In the show, which took place at Palais Brongniart in central Paris, guests look downwards onto a long black stage, behind which the various words flickered along the backdrop (at the show’s end they jolted and distorted, before reading simply ‘etcetera’ over and over, as if malfunctioning).
It was an apt glimpse into Michele’s approach to the medium, which, like both his debut ready-to-wear collection for the house and his star-making collections at Gucci, was freewheeling and eclectic. An impossibly flared gown, which opened the show, fell away into colourful harlequin diamonds constructed from gathered tulle; others were adorned with enormous peacock feathers, rich layers of sequin embellishment, frothy waterfalls of tulle, plissé capes and tassels, while panniers, Tudor ruffs and plays on Victoriana were a soaring spin through fashion history. To attempt to describe each look – and its multitude of elements – would require a pages-long list of its own. It was best to simply let yourself be entertained.
Michele described this approach (in typically esoteric style) as ‘a constellation of visions… a plurality of interconnected worlds’. ‘Each dress is not just an object,’ he continued. ‘It’s rather the knot of a net of significance, [recalling] eras, cultures and echoes of past stories.’ In its expression of sartorial freedom – always at the heart of Michele’s approach – this was a showstopping opening act.
Follow our coverage of Haute Couture Week S/S 2025.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Inside Bell Labs, the modernist vision behind Severance's minimalist setting
We explore the history of Bell Labs - now known as Bell Works - the modernist Eero Saarinen-designed facility in New Jersey, which inspired the dystopian minimalist setting of 'Severance'
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Toronto’s DesignTO 2025 highlights – design and art to see across the city
At DesignTO, the largest festival of its kind in Canada, determined artists and designers gather in Toronto in full embrace of chilly weather. Our on-the-ground correspondent reports on its standout moments
By Keith Flanagan Published
-
AAU Anastas and Tomoko Sauvage create a symphony of glass and sound at Ruinart's domain in Reims
Wallpaper* speaks to Palestinian architects AAU Anastas about their glass and sound installation at Ruinart and looks back on a pivotal year
By Ali Morris Published
-
Nostalgia and eclecticism meet in Resort 2025’s best looks, which are fit for a silent disco
Free-spirited Resort 2025 looks for letting go on the dancefloor or pounding the city streets to your very own soundtrack
By Jack Moss Published