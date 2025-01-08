Nostalgia and eclecticism meet in Resort 2025’s best looks, which are fit for a silent disco

Free-spirited Resort 2025 looks for letting go on the dancefloor or pounding the city streets to your very own soundtrack

From left, Kentha wears top, £1,179; skirt, £2,150; bag, £890, all by Rabanne. Boots, £1,290, by Isabel Marant. Jamie wears cardigan, £8,800; top, £2,100; skirt, price on request, all by Dior. Boots, £1,200, by Loewe. Raad wears jacket, €2,300; shirt, €1,300; trousers, €990, all by Givenchy. Shoes, £795, by Jimmy Choo
(Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)
While January might typically be a month of piety and abstinence, we have always been proponents of embracing the new year in a more celebratory fashion. Particularly when it comes to clothing – after all, in the year’s darkest months, there is still joy to be had in dressing up.

Here, taken from the January 2025 issue of Wallpaper* – a celebration of a new era of design – photographer Dham Srifuengfung and Wallpaper* fashion and creative director Jason Hughes capture the best men’s and women’s looks from the Resort 2025 collections, which herald the beginning of a new year in style.

The best Resort 2025 fashion

Giovanna wears coat, £5,900, by Roberto Cavalli. Gloves, £316, by Paula Rowan

(Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Reflecting a wider shift in fashion, away from the quiet and the beige, the Resort 2025 collections are defined by a mood of nostalgia and eclecticism, with looks made to be mixed and matched with abandon – whether flourishes of animal print or faux fur, pussybows or neckties, or playful combinations, like a classic Dunhill tuxedo worn with MM6’s riff on the carpenter jean.

Each look comes complete with an equally sonic accessory: an assemblage of vintage music devices, from Walkmans and Discmans to dictaphones and iPods. It’s our nod to the season’s free-spirited mood: we imagine these looks as ones to pound the streets in (complete with your own soaring soundtrack) or for letting loose at your very own silent disco.

Resort 2025 looks on models wearing headphones

Valentin wears shirt, £1,360, by Lanvin. Tie, stylist’s own

(Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Resort 2025 looks on models wearing headphones

Jamie wears jacket, £6,530; shirt, £1,400, both by Gucci. Tights, £27, by Falke

(Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Resort 2025 looks on models wearing headphones

Raad wears jacket, £2,190; shirt, £590; jeans, £890; shoes, £890, all price on request, by McQueen by Seán McGirr. Bag, £3,250, by Asprey

(Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Resort 2025 looks on models wearing headphones

Valentin wears jacket, £2,535; shirt, £1,080; trousers, £1,080; tie, £210, all by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Giovanna wears coat, €10,000, by Givenchy

(Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Resort 2025 looks on models wearing headphones

Abdallah wears jacket, price on request; shirt, £625; bow tie, £170; scarf, £154, all by Dunhill. Jeans, £130, by MM6. Shoes, £980, by Church’s

(Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Resort 2025 looks on models wearing headphones

Giovanna wears cardigan; bodysuit; skirt, all price on request, by Numeroventuno by Alessandro Dell’Acqua

(Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Resort 2025 looks on models wearing headphones

Zhou wears coat; dress; skirt; tights, all price on request, by Valentino. Necklace, price on request, by Valentino Garavani

(Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Resort 2025 looks on models wearing headphones

Marcello wears jacket; jacket (underneath); top; trousers; belt; shoes, all price on request, by Bottega Veneta

(Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Resort 2025 looks on models wearing headphones

Valentin wears jacket, £5,600; jumper, £1,000; trousers, £1,380, all by Prada

(Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Resort 2025 looks on models wearing headphones

Anick wears jacket, £3,610; skirt, £1,250; bag, £1,200, all by Versace

(Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Resort 2025 looks on models wearing headphones

Anick wears top, £3,400; skirt, £3,185, both by Chanel

(Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Resort 2025 looks on models wearing headphones

Kentha wears top, £1,179; skirt, £2,150; bag, £890, all by Rabanne. Boots, £1,290, by Isabel Marant. Jamie wears cardigan, £8,800; top, £2,100; skirt, price on request, all by Dior. Boots, £1,200, by Loewe. Raad wears jacket, €2,300; shirt, €1,300; trousers, €990, all by Givenchy. Shoes, £795, by Jimmy Choo

(Image credit: Photography by Dham Srifuengfung, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Models: Giovanna Pinho and Anick Chan at IMG, Valentin Haedecke, Raad Al Gabril and Abdallah El Farjani at Supa Management, Jamie Riselay, Kentha Kirezi and Marcello Chang at The Milk Collective, Zhou at Linden Staub. Casting: Hien Le Casting. Hair: Anna Cofone using Authentic Beauty Concept. Make-up: Faye Bluff at Of Substance Agency using Surratt. Props stylist: Haleimah Darwish. Photography assistants: Emmet Banahan, Ben McManus. Fashion assistants: Lucy Proctor, Leonie Dennett. Hair assistants: Jessica Hau, Lee-Anne Willoux. Make-up assistants: Craig Hamilton, Lily Simmonds. Props assistant: Kash. Production assistants: Archie Thomson, Ady Huq.

A version of this article appears in the January 2025 issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on international newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.

