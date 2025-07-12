Kitchen Trends 2026: luminosity, colour, and unexpected materiality
These are kitchen trends shaping interior design in 2026, from collaborative kitchens to warm luminosity
This year's kitchen trends are brought to you by the brands at the top of their league for mixing design with culinary wizardry and gastronomic gadgetry. Every year, we search for the greatest kitchens design ideas from some of the world's leading brands, specialists in the art of blending functionality with sleek design and expert manufacturing.
Kitchen design: the golden rule
These ingenious and aesthetically remarkable kitchens follow the golden rule of kitchen design: creating a space that is efficient and functional. This is reflected beautifully in these modern kitchens, where storage is cleverly incorporated and easily accessible, and functions are contemplated within a controlled aesthetic.
Discover the most impactful kitchen design ideas for 2026, from luminous surfaces to unexpected materiality, from kitchen islands created to collaborate and host seamlessly, to colour delivered like never before. Come with us on a journey to discover the latest kitchen trends, blurring the boundaries between utilitarian design and aesthetic folly, creating inventive new ways to cook, prep and host.
The collaborative kitchen
Monolithic kitchen islands add beauty and simplicity to a kitchen's functionality. We particularly enjoyed Boffi's 'Cove', a Zaha Hadid Design kitchen, originally conceived in 2017 as a limited-edition model, and now updated with a full-length snack counter to match its island. Zaha Hadid Design’s signature sinuous, dynamic forms offer the perfect base for a collaborative kitchen that is big enough to prep, cook and host. Also available this year are new materials and colours for its countertops, including Verde Alpi marble, and for its cabinet fronts, which can be finished in metal-effect lacquer or raw clay mixed with resin.
Silky colourwork
While neutral hues are often still the way to go in the kitchen, in the past few years an increasing number of designers have been offering daring alternative to reductive palettes. This year's superstar is Caesar's ‘N Elle’ by the company's R&D department, here with the super attractive 'Nuance' glass by Spanish studio García Cumini. Inspired by the delicate glasswork of the previous century, the silky Nuance finish aims to capture the fluid nature of frosted glass and combines translucency with depth. First applied to worktops, it can now be used to customise the kitchen in caramel, blue, green and red.
Dramatic marble
Marble surfaces in the kitchen are getting increasingly dramatic, and we're here for it. Take Modulnova's 'Blade Lab’, by Carlo Presotto and Andrea Bassanello: the result of the Italian company's meticulous research into new materials and technologies, this kitchen uses heavy Sahara Brown marble for its countertops, units and back panels. Meanwhile, its 1.5cm-thick doors, hollowed out and lightened to allow for easier opening, are paired with glass and aluminium cabinets coated in Bronze Dust, while a full-height bookcase offers a transitional element towards the living area.
Luminous warmth
Unexpected materiality
We are seeing an increasing desire to shake up the kitchen materiality, with some brands leading the way in terms of experimentation and innovation in how materials are used in this functional space.
Henrytimi has been at the forefront of this movement, describing its collections as functional works of art and prioritising the use of natural materials like wood and stone to produce kitchens with a geometric purity and a minimalist aesthetic. Forged in black clay and Nero Fossil stone, the ‘Arca’ features textured curved cabinet doors, behind which are a series of practical drawers, while the raised backdrop not only hides any mess from view, but also works as a bar counter.
Elsewhere, this experimental project by 70 Materia aims to create new elements to complement ‘Satellite’, its modular kitchen system, with the help of emerging designers. It also explores the potential of the brand’s 70 Materia, a material made with cement, water and either sand or gravel, and available in three different mixes. The series includes the ‘G Rover’ table by Cara\Davide, whose ‘off-road castors open up unexplored paths within the domestic landscape’. Equally eye-catching are a totem-like tower by Finemateria and a drawer module with bold display shelves by Groovido.
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
