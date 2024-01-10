Vipp’s latest kitchen design is an aluminium dream

A new year often inspires thoughts of a new look. Those on the hunt for a kitchen makeover are likely to have their heads turned by the new Vipp V3 kitchen, a unique-looking kitchen that pays homage to the Danish design brand’s 85-year tradition of metalwork.

(Image credit: Courtesy Vipp)

Founded back in 1939, Vipp has become synonymous for combining everyday functionality with a sleek minimalist aesthetic. But it actually all started because of a lottery ticket. Trained metalworker Holger Nielsen won a car, sold it to buy a metal press and then used it to lovingly craft a bin for his wife’s hairdressing salon. He never intended it to be for sale, but a request to make more prompted him to start production on a larger scale, resulting in what is today known as the iconic Vipp pedal bin.

The company would later add a wealth of other stainless steel items to its portfolio, including toilet brushes and laundry baskets, before launching the first all-metal Vipp kitchen, the V1, in 2011. This was followed by the Vipp V2 kitchen, launched in 2021 and featuring an organic material palette.

(Image credit: Courtesy Vipp)

Despite sharing the same overall design principles as the original, the new V3 kitchen swaps the black powder-coated steel form of the V1 for freestanding modules made from naturally anodised aluminium, inspired by the material’s use as staircase cladding in Vipp’s eye-catchingly Instagrammable Chimney guesthouse in Copenhagen. Resting effortlessly on four legs, the modules’ vertically extruded profiles curve around the edges to bring a light elegance to their industrial appearance, while a 4mm-thick stainless steel countertop gracefully floats above the cabinets, which feature discreetly integrated handles. The kitchen is available in three different modules: island, wall and tall.

(Image credit: Courtesy Vipp)

‘The new V3 has allowed us to combine valuable knowhow from our first kitchen with our legacy of metalwork in a visual expression that is both compelling and innovative,’ says Vipp CEO Kasper Egelund. ‘In addition to its functional nature, we were able to introduce one of our trademark materials – extruded aluminium. I think we have managed to create a unique kitchen that feels like a sculptural piece on its own.’

vipp.com