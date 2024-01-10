Vipp’s latest kitchen design is an aluminium dream
The Vipp V3 Kitchen is the latest in a series of minimalist and functional designs
A new year often inspires thoughts of a new look. Those on the hunt for a kitchen makeover are likely to have their heads turned by the new Vipp V3 kitchen, a unique-looking kitchen that pays homage to the Danish design brand’s 85-year tradition of metalwork.
Founded back in 1939, Vipp has become synonymous for combining everyday functionality with a sleek minimalist aesthetic. But it actually all started because of a lottery ticket. Trained metalworker Holger Nielsen won a car, sold it to buy a metal press and then used it to lovingly craft a bin for his wife’s hairdressing salon. He never intended it to be for sale, but a request to make more prompted him to start production on a larger scale, resulting in what is today known as the iconic Vipp pedal bin.
The company would later add a wealth of other stainless steel items to its portfolio, including toilet brushes and laundry baskets, before launching the first all-metal Vipp kitchen, the V1, in 2011. This was followed by the Vipp V2 kitchen, launched in 2021 and featuring an organic material palette.
Despite sharing the same overall design principles as the original, the new V3 kitchen swaps the black powder-coated steel form of the V1 for freestanding modules made from naturally anodised aluminium, inspired by the material’s use as staircase cladding in Vipp’s eye-catchingly Instagrammable Chimney guesthouse in Copenhagen. Resting effortlessly on four legs, the modules’ vertically extruded profiles curve around the edges to bring a light elegance to their industrial appearance, while a 4mm-thick stainless steel countertop gracefully floats above the cabinets, which feature discreetly integrated handles. The kitchen is available in three different modules: island, wall and tall.
‘The new V3 has allowed us to combine valuable knowhow from our first kitchen with our legacy of metalwork in a visual expression that is both compelling and innovative,’ says Vipp CEO Kasper Egelund. ‘In addition to its functional nature, we were able to introduce one of our trademark materials – extruded aluminium. I think we have managed to create a unique kitchen that feels like a sculptural piece on its own.’
