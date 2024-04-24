Vipp’s Scandinavian guesthouse offers a sleek setting amid a wild landscape
Vipp Cold Hawaii is a Scandinavian guesthouse designed by architecture studio Hahn Lavsen in Denmark’s Thy National Park
The Danish town of Vangså, located in the North Denmark Region, carries an elusive online presence, scarcely hinted at by plain two-dimensional maps depicting an untamed terrain with feral waterways. Yet, these representations fail to capture the real essence of the landscape’s unspoiled coastline, windswept dunes, lush heaths and tranquil lakes. In this remote enclave, nestled within Thy National Park, Denmark’s oldest natural reserve, lies the Danish design label Vipp’s latest bookable guesthouse (joining properties including the Vipp farmhouse in Lolland, Denmark, and the Vipp Villa in Puglia, Italy, for example).
Vipp Cold Hawaii Guesthouse in Denmark is a shore thing
Architectural studio Hahn Lavsen was appointed to craft a fisherman-style cottage, epitomising the Scandinavian minimalistic design philosophy and honouring the area’s rich fishing heritage, now evolving into a modern surf haven known as Cold Hawaii. Spread across 155 sq m, the structure sees geometric forms and a limited material palette dominating its timeless aesthetic. ‘We used wood, bricks, glass, concrete, and stainless steel to push an honest and tactile experience both in aesthetic and technical terms. What you see is what you get,’ explain the architect couple, Caroline Hahn and Ebbe Lavsen.
‘We tried to keep everything as raw and untreated as possible. It may seem obvious, but if you look closer, we didn’t distinguish materials from the exterior to the interior. For example, the rendered walls have the same texture inside as on the outside, carrying the same construction and material throughout.’
Whether inviting and charming during hot summer days or daunting during winter storms, the Cold Hawaii Guesthouse by Vipp is a truly unique location to experience the different personalities of the region. The two-storey house greets you straightforwardly and accommodates up to eight guests, featuring three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a combined living area and kitchen. Classic oak stable doors and glass walls accentuate the connection to the outdoors, while exposed brick floors add a touch of brutalism and nod to the nearby sandy beaches.
Whereas the house’s exterior gains its character from the rawness of its materials, the interior, overseen by interior designer Julie Cloos Mølsgaard, is dotted with furniture and objects high in craftsmanship, with texture taking precedence over colour. Vipp furniture is paired with pieces from local artisans, vintage discoveries, and artworks, celebrating the region’s heritage. The guesthouse’s jewel, however, is a well-appointed Vipp V3 kitchen comprising six metallic units and customised oak cabinets. This one is paired with a curated seating area and panoramic views, while a custom fireplace in bush-hammered stone adds warmth and character to the space.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
