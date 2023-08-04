Villa Vipp offers a relaxed escape in Puglia
Dutch Studiotoff designed the modern Villa Vipp in Ostuni, Puglia
Villa Vipp, Puglia, is the latest property by the Danish company, designed by Studiotoff and located in Ostuni, a picturesque town near the tip of Italy’s heel. The Villa is part of Vipp's ever-growing collection of guesthouses, with off-piste locations in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Andorra, as well as a few properties in Copenhagen.
Villa Vipp, Puglia
Villa Vipp is a family house whose design nods to Puglia’s typical white constructions. Their spartan design is echoed in the one-story minimalist structure. The Dutch designers behind Studiotoff are familiar with the area, having worked on several projects across Puglia and being well-versed in the local vernacular. ‘What characterises our projects is a sharp architecture combined with an interior of refined simplicity exuding a calmness and lightness,’ they say.
The property features three double bedrooms, two bathrooms and a combined living area and fully equipped Vipp kitchen, stocked with local olive oil and wine.
From the exterior staircase, guests can access the rooftop terrace, while glass doors amplify the connection between indoor and outdoor, between the home and its vast veranda facing the pool.
‘Having fallen in love with Puglia, I stumbled upon Studiotoff and their magnificent architectural projects in the area,’ says Kasper Egelund, CEO and 3rd generation Vipp owner. ‘While the surroundings ooze of Italy’s old charm, the interior is resolutely Danish. A warm minimalism that doesn’t scream for attention but conveys a subtle sophisticated experience.’
The quiet elegance of Vipp’s offering is the centrepiece of every room, and the designs’ functionality make the home a perfect retreat in Puglia.
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
