Villa Vipp offers a relaxed escape in Puglia

Villa Vipp, Puglia, is the latest property by the Danish company, designed by Studiotoff and located in Ostuni, a picturesque town near the tip of Italy’s heel. The Villa is part of Vipp's ever-growing collection of guesthouses, with off-piste locations in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Andorra, as well as a few properties in Copenhagen.

Villa Vipp, Puglia

(Image credit: Styling: Julie Cloos Mølsgaard. Photos: Pia Winther)

Villa Vipp is a family house whose design nods to Puglia’s typical white constructions. Their spartan design is echoed in the one-story minimalist structure. The Dutch designers behind Studiotoff are familiar with the area, having worked on several projects across Puglia and being well-versed in the local vernacular. ‘What characterises our projects is a sharp architecture combined with an interior of refined simplicity exuding a calmness and lightness,’ they say.

(Image credit: Styling: Julie Cloos Mølsgaard. Photos: Pia Winther)

The property features three double bedrooms, two bathrooms and a combined living area and fully equipped Vipp kitchen, stocked with local olive oil and wine.

From the exterior staircase, guests can access the rooftop terrace, while glass doors amplify the connection between indoor and outdoor, between the home and its vast veranda facing the pool.

(Image credit: Styling: Julie Cloos Mølsgaard. Photos: Pia Winther)

‘Having fallen in love with Puglia, I stumbled upon Studiotoff and their magnificent architectural projects in the area,’ says Kasper Egelund, CEO and 3rd generation Vipp owner. ‘While the surroundings ooze of Italy’s old charm, the interior is resolutely Danish. A warm minimalism that doesn’t scream for attention but conveys a subtle sophisticated experience.’

The quiet elegance of Vipp’s offering is the centrepiece of every room, and the designs’ functionality make the home a perfect retreat in Puglia.



(Image credit: Styling: Julie Cloos Mølsgaard. Photos: Pia Winther)

(Image credit: Styling: Julie Cloos Mølsgaard. Photos: Pia Winther)

(Image credit: Styling: Julie Cloos Mølsgaard. Photos: Pia Winther)

(Image credit: Styling: Julie Cloos Mølsgaard. Photos: Pia Winther)

