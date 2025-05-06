Five tranquil suites by Patricia Urquiola suspend visitors ‘between sea and sky’ in Capri
Patricia Urquiola dreams up a study in contrast and tradition for the next chapter of Jumeirah Capri Palace
The next chapter of one of Capri’s most storied hotels comes courtesy of Patricia Urquiola Studio, a new era that's defined defined by connection, coincidence and creative lineage.
The Jumeirah Capri Palace (formerly the Hotel Europa Palace and later the Capri Palace), was shaped in the 1960s by Italian designer and architect Gianfranco Frattini. The original commission was secured through Cesare Cassina, co-founder of the eponymous design house. Urquiola, who has been Cassina’s art director since 2015, was the perfect designer to reimagine five of the property's suites.
Studio Urquiola and Jumeirah Capri Palace: a match made in the Mediterranean
‘Capri is special to us for many reasons,’ says Alberto Zontone, CEO of Studio Urquiola. ‘Not just for its past, but also present and future.’
The Italian island’s longstanding dialogue between architecture and design served as a conceptual anchor for the project, specifically Casa Malaparte, an icon of Italian modern architecture that has been a muse for figures ranging from Ettore Sottsass to Philippe Starck.
The designers also had a more personal connection to the island. It was here, during the inaugural edition of Nomad Capri, the itinerant platform for collectable design and contemporary art, where Patricia Urquiola unveiled Hand Written Stories in collaboration with curator and critic Hans Ulrich Obrist in 2017.
Jumeirah Capri Palace’s five new suites exude the breezy spirit of all those influences. Collectively titled Mariorita – a tribute to the wife of Mario Cacace, Hotel Europa Palace’s original proprietor – the project unfolds as a meditative exploration of contrast. A serene lounge acts as a prelude, setting the tone with soft whites, pigmented blues and earthy neutrals – cultivating an organic and tactile atmosphere. Terrazzo flooring nods to Capri’s heritage, while hand-crafted Vietri terracotta tiles wrap the columns.
From the Junior Suite Anacapri View to the Deluxe Suite Terrace and the ultra-private Suite Terrace Pool Side, each space distills the luminous essence of the island–'its organic elegance, its layered history,’ muses Urquiola.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘Each suite is conceived as a serene microcosm, where tactile materials, natural light and fluid forms evoke both comfort and Mediterranean sophistication,' she adds.
Some open onto expansive terraces that stretch toward the Bay of Naples; others frame Mount Solaro through arched windows. In all of them, nature is never far. Undulating plaster walls echo the rhythm of waves, while indoor greenery softens edges.
Furnishings reflect the same ethos. The Erasmo plant pots are made from a sustainable cement-based mix, and Flos’s Almendra lighting system, inspired by almond branches, is entirely recyclable. Meanwhile, Bolete armchairs from Andreu World are entirely compostable and biodegradable.
‘The project would not have been possible without the mastery of local crafts, especially the iconic Vietri tiles,’ says Urquiola. ‘But our vision extended beyond tradition.’
Case in point: the Torchon mirror by 6:AM, a Venetian glass studio that blends traditional glassblowing with modern aesthetics. Elsewhere, Urquiola's hand is evident in bespoke details – such as a picturesque embroidered tapestry and her Simoon tables for Glas Italia, born from an exploration of sustainable possibilities in glass design.
The dialogue continues outdoors, where the pool area and open-air bar embrace the landscape. ‘We wanted to offer guests a suspended moment – somewhere between sea and sky,’ she says. ‘This project was about honouring the spirit of Capri while creating new memories through design.’
Studio Urquiola for Jumeirah Capri Palace articulates a renewed vernacular for the beloved island, following tradition but without being too literal, and experimenting with materials that tread more lightly on the environment.
jumeirah.com, patriciaurquiola.com
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
A Brazilian house is a soothing oasis inspired by the black sands of Iceland
Turmalina, a Brazilian house by architect Tulio Xenofonte, blends contemporary architecture with the cleansing energy of black tourmaline, creating a secluded retreat
-
Torkwase Dyson’s set design for ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at The Met meditates on ownership, charisma and histories
The artist’s exhibition design sees her recognisable geometric forms provide the backdrop to the Costume Institute’s extensive survey of the Black dandy, which will be celebrated at the Met Gala this evening
-
Herman Miller teams up with the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum for an enchanting New Mexico-inspired collection
This charming, limited-run side table and chair celebrates a legendary design friendship
-
Sun-soaked European destinations to visit in spring
Dreaming of Florentine palazzos and Greek islands now that the weather is starting to turn? Check into one of these beautiful European hotels and holiday homes
-
Everything you need to know about Italy's Lake Maggiore, according to Formafantasma
From baroque gardens to panoramic views, Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin show us around this Italian escape
-
Wallpaper* checks in at Romeo Roma: a new hotel that’s one of Zaha Hadid’s last projects
Located within Rome’s Tridente, Romeo Roma is a palimpsest of periods in which the late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid left her avant-garde mark
-
Five influential women hoteliers reflect on the changing face of hospitality
As women continue to gain ground in the hotel sector, despite still being underrepresented in senior positions, five female moguls share their experiences of the past and projections for the future
-
Must-visit cinemas with award-worthy design
There’s more magic to the movies at these design-led cinemas, from Busan Cinema Centre’s ‘flying’ roof to The Gem Cinema Jaipur’s art deco allure
-
The best Milan bars for a fashionable aperitivo
Milan’s after-dark renaissance is evident in a new wave of design-led cocktail bars, setting the right mood for enticing aperitivos and nightcaps; Milan editor Laura May Todd recommends the best
-
How Four Seasons Hotels became The White Lotus’ unofficial star
As The White Lotus season three whisks us to Thailand, Marc Speichert, chief commercial officer of Four Seasons Hotels, discusses the luxury group’s perfect synergy with the hit HBO series – and where you can live the experience
-
Night at the museum: the best art hotels to book now
Sleep amid surrealists at London’s Broadwick Soho, or wake up to contemporary favourites at New Hotel in Athens – indulge in an immersive art hotel experience