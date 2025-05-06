The next chapter of one of Capri’s most storied hotels comes courtesy of Patricia Urquiola Studio, a new era that's defined defined by connection, coincidence and creative lineage.

The Jumeirah Capri Palace (formerly the Hotel Europa Palace and later the Capri Palace), was shaped in the 1960s by Italian designer and architect Gianfranco Frattini. The original commission was secured through Cesare Cassina, co-founder of the eponymous design house. Urquiola, who has been Cassina’s art director since 2015, was the perfect designer to reimagine five of the property's suites.

Studio Urquiola and Jumeirah Capri Palace: a match made in the Mediterranean

‘Capri is special to us for many reasons,’ says Alberto Zontone, CEO of Studio Urquiola. ‘Not just for its past, but also present and future.’

The Italian island’s longstanding dialogue between architecture and design served as a conceptual anchor for the project, specifically Casa Malaparte, an icon of Italian modern architecture that has been a muse for figures ranging from Ettore Sottsass to Philippe Starck.

The designers also had a more personal connection to the island. It was here, during the inaugural edition of Nomad Capri, the itinerant platform for collectable design and contemporary art, where Patricia Urquiola unveiled Hand Written Stories in collaboration with curator and critic Hans Ulrich Obrist in 2017.

Jumeirah Capri Palace’s five new suites exude the breezy spirit of all those influences. Collectively titled Mariorita – a tribute to the wife of Mario Cacace, Hotel Europa Palace’s original proprietor – the project unfolds as a meditative exploration of contrast. A serene lounge acts as a prelude, setting the tone with soft whites, pigmented blues and earthy neutrals – cultivating an organic and tactile atmosphere. Terrazzo flooring nods to Capri’s heritage, while hand-crafted Vietri terracotta tiles wrap the columns.

From the Junior Suite Anacapri View to the Deluxe Suite Terrace and the ultra-private Suite Terrace Pool Side, each space distills the luminous essence of the island–'its organic elegance, its layered history,’ muses Urquiola.

‘Each suite is conceived as a serene microcosm, where tactile materials, natural light and fluid forms evoke both comfort and Mediterranean sophistication,' she adds.

Some open onto expansive terraces that stretch toward the Bay of Naples; others frame Mount Solaro through arched windows. In all of them, nature is never far. Undulating plaster walls echo the rhythm of waves, while indoor greenery softens edges.

Furnishings reflect the same ethos. The Erasmo plant pots are made from a sustainable cement-based mix, and Flos’s Almendra lighting system, inspired by almond branches, is entirely recyclable. Meanwhile, Bolete armchairs from Andreu World are entirely compostable and biodegradable.

‘The project would not have been possible without the mastery of local crafts, especially the iconic Vietri tiles,’ says Urquiola. ‘But our vision extended beyond tradition.’

Case in point: the Torchon mirror by 6:AM, a Venetian glass studio that blends traditional glassblowing with modern aesthetics. Elsewhere, Urquiola's hand is evident in bespoke details – such as a picturesque embroidered tapestry and her Simoon tables for Glas Italia, born from an exploration of sustainable possibilities in glass design.

The dialogue continues outdoors, where the pool area and open-air bar embrace the landscape. ‘We wanted to offer guests a suspended moment – somewhere between sea and sky,’ she says. ‘This project was about honouring the spirit of Capri while creating new memories through design.’

Studio Urquiola for Jumeirah Capri Palace articulates a renewed vernacular for the beloved island, following tradition but without being too literal, and experimenting with materials that tread more lightly on the environment.

