Martha Stewart stuns in a new campaign as Kohler’s first-ever Cast Iron Ambassador
‘I have been a proponent of enamelled cast iron for decades, all throughout the home,’ she said.
Martha Stewart can turn virtually anything into a work of art – from wheelbarrows to vodka bottles to brownies. She’d have certainly found a kindred spirit in John Michael Kohler, who in 1883 transformed a lowly cast iron horse trough into an enamel bathtub. His company, Kohler, would grow into one of the most important kitchen and bath companies in the world. Stewart, for her part, grew her own home and lifestyle business into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise.
It makes perfect sense, then, that Kohler would tap Stewart to be the face of its latest campaign. As the company’s first-ever Cast Iron Ambassador, the famed entrepreneur and TV personality will collaborate with the company to showcase the craftsmanship, durability and classic style of Kohler’s elegant cast iron offerings – from farmhouse sinks to claw-foot bathtubs.
‘I have been a proponent of enamelled cast iron for decades, all throughout the home,’ Stewart, who has been known to favour classic roll-top tubs and cast-iron cookware in her properties and kitchens.
‘[I] look forward to sharing my passion for the material with the world, and helping others discover its beauty, strength, and lasting value – especially through the lens of the category leader, Kohler,’ she added.
In new campaign imagery, shot by renowned interiors photographer Douglas Friedman at Stewart’s own Bedford, New York stables, the lifestyle guru, dressed in knee-high riding boots, stands alongside a mint-green clawfoot tub surrounded by four glossy Friesian horses.
‘Martha Stewart personifies quality, design, and what it means to live a gracious lifestyle,’ said Kohler’s chair and CEO David Kohler, ‘making her the perfect partner to help us celebrate the extraordinary character of Kohler Cast Iron.’
If you find yourself in Wisconsin between 16 and 19 October, be sure to catch Stewart as part of the Kohler Food & Wine Festival.
Anna Fixsen is a Brooklyn-based editor and journalist with 13 years of experience reporting on architecture, design, and the way we live. Before joining the Wallpaper* team as the U.S. Editor, she was the Deputy Digital Editor of ELLE DECOR, where she oversaw all aspects of the magazine’s digital footprint.
