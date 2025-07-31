Martha Stewart can turn virtually anything into a work of art – from wheelbarrows to vodka bottles to brownies . She’d have certainly found a kindred spirit in John Michael Kohler, who in 1883 transformed a lowly cast iron horse trough into an enamel bathtub. His company, Kohler , would grow into one of the most important kitchen and bath companies in the world. Stewart, for her part, grew her own home and lifestyle business into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise.

It makes perfect sense, then, that Kohler would tap Stewart to be the face of its latest campaign. As the company’s first-ever Cast Iron Ambassador, the famed entrepreneur and TV personality will collaborate with the company to showcase the craftsmanship, durability and classic style of Kohler’s elegant cast iron offerings – from farmhouse sinks to claw-foot bathtubs.



‘I have been a proponent of enamelled cast iron for decades, all throughout the home,’ Stewart, who has been known to favour classic roll-top tubs and cast-iron cookware in her properties and kitchens.

A cast iron tub from Kohler's Artifacts collection, shown here in Aspen Green. Each tub is made from 80 per cent recycled material, according to the company. (Image credit: Courtesy Kohler)

‘[I] look forward to sharing my passion for the material with the world, and helping others discover its beauty, strength, and lasting value – especially through the lens of the category leader, Kohler,’ she added.

In new campaign imagery, shot by renowned interiors photographer Douglas Friedman at Stewart’s own Bedford, New York stables, the lifestyle guru, dressed in knee-high riding boots, stands alongside a mint-green clawfoot tub surrounded by four glossy Friesian horses.

‘Martha Stewart personifies quality, design, and what it means to live a gracious lifestyle,’ said Kohler’s chair and CEO David Kohler, ‘making her the perfect partner to help us celebrate the extraordinary character of Kohler Cast Iron.’

If you find yourself in Wisconsin between 16 and 19 October, be sure to catch Stewart as part of the Kohler Food & Wine Festival.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors