These sculptural bathrooms are all whispered elegance carved in stone: Salvatori’s new showcase
At Milan Design Week 2025, natural stone specialist Salvatori’s new collections simultaneously defy and enhance the material's properties
Salvatori knows how to transform nature’s most ancient material into something extraordinary and almost weightless. The Tuscany-based natural-stone design brand blends beauty with design and innovation, with a showcase each year during Milan Design Week in its showroom at Via Solferino 11, in the heart of Milan’s Brera district. In the rooms of the Milanese palazzo overlooking a charming inner courtyard, the year's new creations are unveiled.
For 2025, inspired by Nereids, the sea nymphs of Greek mythology, architect and interior designer Elisa Ossino’s new bathroom collection 'Nereo' captures the movement of water in the solidity of stone, creating a dialogue between fluidity and permanence. It features wall-mounted vanity units, with options for an integrated basin, a countertop basin, or a basin-free surface.
‘The idea was to design a bathroom that is extremely sculptural and timeless, offering a contemporary interpretation of classicism while celebrating the beauty of the material itself,’ says Ossino. ‘The project brings together multiple elements: the form is minimal and simplified, yet the power of the material is enhanced by its generous dimensions.’
The theme of softness is highlighted by the rounded countertop, with curves that extend to the sides of the unit. ‘The integrated sink is carved from a single block – made possible by Salvatori’s ability to work with cutting-edge technologies, combined with a deep knowledge of the material, rooted in tradition,’ she adds.
CEO Gabriele Salvatori nods, surrounded by pieces that reflect the timeless artistry and masterful craftsmanship that have defined Salvatori for nearly 80 years: ‘Think of those old country houses of our grandmothers, where kitchen sinks were carved directly into marble,’ he says. ‘They had a unique energy and presence, unlike anything that came after. Over time, marble began to be processed into slabs, cut, and fragmented. For us, creating a solid marble sink was certainly a challenge due to its weight, but also because of the decision to integrate highly engineered, customisable drawers with hidden handles,’ continues Salvatori.
This project, from the meticulous design process to its revelation from the block of stone, says Ossino, has been an emotional journey. ‘I find the material to be incredibly sensory, and when treated in this way, it feels almost like a sculpture rather than just a bathroom or a purely functional object.’ The collection offers a palette of stones, spanning from Bianco Carrara, to Crema d'Orcia Aura or Verde Antico, and Verde Guatemala.
Also new is ‘Nagi’, designed by the Canadian duo Yabu Pushelberg. ‘Nagi’ is a marble surface with delicate ripples; the texture resembles the wavy pattern created when a stone breaks the stillness of the water. It is, in fact, a meditation on movement and a tribute to the tranquil rhythm of water, elegantly captured in natural stone. ‘Nagi’ is a Japanese word that describes the calm or stillness of the sea.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘The challenge in interpreting these ripples in the stone was to find a way to make it not banal and to avoid the impression of repetition,’ says Salvatori. ‘The result, I believe, is very elegant, with the pattern ensuring an almost flowing effect.’ It is surprisingly versatile, because it can be laid horizontally or vertically, allowing for a variety of compositions and arrangements – its short edges align seamlessly in a dynamic movement. The green palette is reminiscent of Piero Portaluppi's green, which is both iconic and intriguing: ‘We used the opportunity to introduce a new material, Verde Antico, which transports us back in time,’ Salvatori says.
Salvatori, Via Solferino 11, Salvatoriofficial.com
Read our Milan Design Week 2025 guide for more highlights
Cristina Kiran Piotti is an Italian-Indian freelance journalist. After completing her studies in journalism in Milan, she pursued a master's degree in the economic relations between Italy and India at the Ca' Foscari Challenge School in Venice. She splits her time between Milan and Mumbai and, since 2008, she has concentrated her work mostly on design, current affairs, and culture stories, often drawing on her enduring passion for geopolitics. She writes for several publications in both English and Italian, and she is a consultant for communication firms and publishing houses.
-
The 'Moonbeam' lamp makes light use of leather
A new range of table lamps by Six N. Five is a delightful novelty for Poltrona Frau for Milan Design Week
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
All hail Jil Sander’s first foray into furniture
At Milan Design Week, the venerated fashion designer unveils a respectful take on a tubular furniture classic for Thonet
By Nick Vinson Published
-
Panconesi’s first series of sensuous design objects are just as covetable as the jewellery
Marco Panconesi borrows from his distinctive jewellery language when creating nine pieces for the home
By Hannah Silver Published
-
These vibrant vases are made from discarded flip flops
Serena Confalonieri’s Jambo collection, in collaboration with Ocean Soles, debuts at Rossana Orlandi during Milan Design Week
By Ifeoluwa Adedeji Published
-
Milan Design Week: Afra and Tobia Scarpa’s monastic marvel of a chair returns to life
Molteni & C’s reissue of the ‘Monk’ chair has us worshipping at the altar of its designers, Afra and Tobia Scarpa
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
The Wallpaper* Design Issue comes with our Salone del Mobile must-sees
The May 2025 issue of Wallpaper* is on sale now, taking in Milan Design Week, the Venice Biennale, and a very stylish tea party
By Bill Prince Published
-
Aboard Gio Ponti's colourful Arlecchino train in Milan, a conversation about design with Formafantasma
The design duo boards Gio Ponti’s train bound for the latest Prada Frames symposium at Milan Design Week
By Laura May Todd Published
-
Promemoria’s new furniture takes you from London to Lake Como, with love
Ahead of its Milan Design Week 2025 debut, we try out Promemoria’s new furniture collection by David Collins Studio, at founder Romeo Sozzi’s Lake Como villa
By Laura May Todd Published
-
At Milan Design Week, 'Material Alchemists' marks the Wallpaper* Class of '25
Our own exhibition brings together 20 emerging designers from around the world giving matter form with magic
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Milan Design Week: Philippe Malouin's ‘Great’ sofa for Hem more than lives up to its name
Three years in development, the Canadian designer’s new sofa for Hem is an elegantly modern, comfortable beast
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Vincent Van Duysen reimagines a historic palazzo for Molteni&C in Milan
Molteni&C teases images of Palazzo Molteni, a sprawling and immersive new design destination in Milan, ahead of its official opening in April
By Ali Morris Published