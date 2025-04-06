Salvatori knows how to transform nature’s most ancient material into something extraordinary and almost weightless. The Tuscany-based natural-stone design brand blends beauty with design and innovation, with a showcase each year during Milan Design Week in its showroom at Via Solferino 11, in the heart of Milan’s Brera district. In the rooms of the Milanese palazzo overlooking a charming inner courtyard, the year's new creations are unveiled.

For 2025, inspired by Nereids, the sea nymphs of Greek mythology, architect and interior designer Elisa Ossino’s new bathroom collection 'Nereo' captures the movement of water in the solidity of stone, creating a dialogue between fluidity and permanence. It features wall-mounted vanity units, with options for an integrated basin, a countertop basin, or a basin-free surface.

(Image credit: Matteo Imbriani)

‘The idea was to design a bathroom that is extremely sculptural and timeless, offering a contemporary interpretation of classicism while celebrating the beauty of the material itself,’ says Ossino. ‘The project brings together multiple elements: the form is minimal and simplified, yet the power of the material is enhanced by its generous dimensions.’

The theme of softness is highlighted by the rounded countertop, with curves that extend to the sides of the unit. ‘The integrated sink is carved from a single block – made possible by Salvatori’s ability to work with cutting-edge technologies, combined with a deep knowledge of the material, rooted in tradition,’ she adds.

(Image credit: Matteo Imbriani)

CEO Gabriele Salvatori nods, surrounded by pieces that reflect the timeless artistry and masterful craftsmanship that have defined Salvatori for nearly 80 years: ‘Think of those old country houses of our grandmothers, where kitchen sinks were carved directly into marble,’ he says. ‘They had a unique energy and presence, unlike anything that came after. Over time, marble began to be processed into slabs, cut, and fragmented. For us, creating a solid marble sink was certainly a challenge due to its weight, but also because of the decision to integrate highly engineered, customisable drawers with hidden handles,’ continues Salvatori.

Gabriele Salvatori and Elissa Ossino (Image credit: Matteo Imbriani)

This project, from the meticulous design process to its revelation from the block of stone, says Ossino, has been an emotional journey. ‘I find the material to be incredibly sensory, and when treated in this way, it feels almost like a sculpture rather than just a bathroom or a purely functional object.’ The collection offers a palette of stones, spanning from Bianco Carrara, to Crema d'Orcia Aura or Verde Antico, and Verde Guatemala.

Also new is ‘Nagi’, designed by the Canadian duo Yabu Pushelberg. ‘Nagi’ is a marble surface with delicate ripples; the texture resembles the wavy pattern created when a stone breaks the stillness of the water. It is, in fact, a meditation on movement and a tribute to the tranquil rhythm of water, elegantly captured in natural stone. ‘Nagi’ is a Japanese word that describes the calm or stillness of the sea.

'Nagi' by Yabu Pushelberg for Salvatori (Image credit: Matteo Imbriani)

‘The challenge in interpreting these ripples in the stone was to find a way to make it not banal and to avoid the impression of repetition,’ says Salvatori. ‘The result, I believe, is very elegant, with the pattern ensuring an almost flowing effect.’ It is surprisingly versatile, because it can be laid horizontally or vertically, allowing for a variety of compositions and arrangements – its short edges align seamlessly in a dynamic movement. The green palette is reminiscent of Piero Portaluppi's green, which is both iconic and intriguing: ‘We used the opportunity to introduce a new material, Verde Antico, which transports us back in time,’ Salvatori says.

Salvatori, Via Solferino 11, Salvatoriofficial.com

