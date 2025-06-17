20 emerging designers shine in our ‘Material Alchemists’ film
Wallpaper’s ‘Material Alchemists’ exhibition during Milan Design Week 2025 spotlighted 20 emerging designers with a passion for transforming matter – see it now in our short film
- Kodai Iwamoto, Morii Design, and Yoon Shun
- Federico Stefanovich, and Dina Nur Satti
- Marc Sweeney
- Michelle Jiaxin Huang
- Alfred Lowe
- Miranda Keyes
- Jiri Krejcirik
- Sheyang Li
- Ajay Shah
- Lennart Engels
- Abid Javed
- Liam Fleming
- Pauline Leprince
- Astraeus Clarke, and Agnes Studio
- Steffany Tran
- Olorunfemi Adewuyi
Olly Mason - Interiors
Wallpaper’s exhibition for Milan Design Week 2025 took up residence in a sweeping celestial space in the Triennale, a museum that's the home of design, in the world’s design capital, no less. ‘Material Alchemists’ (of which we gave a brief overview at the time) brought together the work of 20 emerging designers and studios, each demonstrating a passion and prowess for material exploration in their practice. Fittingly, we partnered for the show with StoneX, a global patron and purveyor of the world’s rarest natural stone.
Here, coinciding with our annual Design Directory issue, on sale now, and its look back at Milan Design Week highlights, we delve into the material alchemy behind the show in a new video (see above – Wallpaper* interiors editor Olly Mason and I were filmed at the Triennale) and showcase the work of our exhibitors (below) – a truly global collective, together forming our ‘Class of ’25’.
Hailing from as far afield as Antwerp to Adelaide, and from Vancouver to Vietnam, their creative identities, born through upbringing, education and professional practice, all feed into their perspectives on life. Working with everything from paper and plastic to rope and raffia, they stood out for their inherent curiosity about how matter can be coaxed, manipulated and transformed to become something so much greater than we might expect.
Our exhibits spanned a spectrum from craft and artworks to high-performing quotidian objects, revealing an interplay between expression, process and function. As such, ‘Material Alchemists’ reflected our evolved understanding of the power and potential of design: it is no longer an industry, but rather a force that both encompasses and expands all aspects of creative endeavour in the service of experimentation, improvement and progress.
Meet our 20 ‘Material Alchemists’ through their designs
Kodai Iwamoto, Morii Design, and Yoon Shun
Kodai Iwamoto 'Arrow’ floor lamp
Tokyo-based designer Kodai Iwamoto’s lamp is made from aluminium, a commonly used construction material in Japan. However, by carving it with a hand planer and hammering it into shape, it begins to exude a minimal beauty akin to sculpture. @kodaiiwamoto
Morii Design ‘Chir Batti’ textile
Gujarat studio Morii Design was founded in 2019 with a deep reverence for Indian craftsmanship and contemporary design sensibility. This textile uses Rabari embroidery on handwoven kala cotton, indigenous to the Kutch region. @morii.design
Yoon Shun ‘Goshun’ bench
Antwerp-based designer Yoon Shun creates objects that achieve a balance between raw essence and refinement. His bench is made by lightly charring the oak surface, then finishing it with layers of tung oil, giving the wood an almost wet appearance. @yoon.shun
Federico Stefanovich, and Dina Nur Satti
Federico Stefanovich ‘Folia’ wall lamps
Mexican designer Federico Stefanovich’s wall lamps are crafted from cast bronze and aged brass to give off a soft, indirect light that highlights the raw beauty of the materials, showcasing their natural patinas. @federico.stefanovich
Dina Nur Satti ‘Shendi’ / ‘Ripple Lotus’ vessels
Originally from Sudan and Somalia, Brooklyn-based ceramic artist Dina Nur Satti makes clay vessels using the coiling method. Each piece is burnished with a river stone, a traditional method to smooth its surface. @dinanursatti
Marc Sweeney
Marc Sweeney ‘Ingot’ chair
Loch Lomond native Marc Sweeney’s chair is made from a condemned aluminium boat gangway, each piece cast, open-mould, at a precise temperature to preserve the top pour surface of the metal. The tension lends a playful inflated quality to an otherwise geometric form. @marc__sweeney
Michelle Jiaxin Huang
Michelle Jiaxin Huang
Vancouver-based artist and designer Michelle Jiaxin Huang’s piece considers how materials function as active participants in constructing meaning. Through the process of inflation, steel is transformed, allowing for the object to transcend its earthly materiality. @michjxh
Alfred Lowe
Alfred Lowe ‘Idols 411-24’ ceramics
Adelaide artist Alfred Lowe’s work explores identity and his relationship with the landscape, as well as his life as a First Nations person. He uses clay and fibre to hand build forms, applying underglazes and a range of mark-making and woven fibre elements to the surface. @aforalfie
Miranda Keyes
Miranda Keyes Candelabra
Miranda Keyes founded her London glass studio in 2018 to serve as a test bed for new and intuitive approaches to the medium. Her candelabra series with artist Karum Friel focuses on the synthesis of aluminium and glass to transcend the material limits of both. @miranda.keyes
Jiri Krejcirik
Jiri Krejcirik ‘Kalokagathos’ table
Prague-based designer Jiri Krejcirik reimagines European cultural heritage through a contemporary lens. His table was handcrafted from ash using traditional Czech woodworking techniques, then hand-sanded, stained green and coated with a transparent matte lacquer. @jiri_krejcirik
Sheyang Li
Sheyang Li ‘Elemental Patchwork’ table lamp
The Eindhoven-based Sheyang Li works with cast aluminium for its versatility in form and its sustainable sourcing from a scrapyard near his studio. His lamp appears chaotic yet is imbued with an intentionality that serves as a reflection on the unpredictable nature of life. @_sheyang_
Ajay Shah
Ajay Shah ‘Sit’ bench
Mumbai-based designer Ajay Shah founded his furniture brand Industrial Playground in 2008, its collections characterised by graphic forms, a material construct and a bold use of colour. His bench is made from fibreglass, which allows for complex form development. @ajayshah @industrialplayground
Lennart Engels
Lennart Engels ‘Altar’ modular candelabra
Lennart Engels focuses on material innovation and experimentation under the banner of his Helsinki-based Sauna Stone Lab studio. His candelabra are crafted from a geopolymer material that he developed using discarded public sauna stones. @lennart.engels @saunastonelab
Abid Javed
Abid Javed ‘3-Way Junction VI’ / ‘Endosome XVI’ ceramics
East London-based sculptor and designer Abid Javed imagines abstract, biomorphic forms inspired by biological narratives. His sculptures are primarily coiled by hand. When sanded, their white ceramic surfaces gain a soft luminescence that’s reminiscent of stone sculptures. @abid.jav
Liam Fleming
Liam Fleming Transitory Vessels
Liam Fleming is based in Adelaide, where his rule-breaking experimentation into glassblowing sees him breaking down the boundaries between art, design and architecture. His abstract, curvaceous vessels drape and fold, at once both daringly playful and elegantly precise. @fleming_liam
Pauline Leprince
Pauline Leprince ‘05-FP-23’ chair/side table
Paris-based designer Pauline Leprince’s creations often blur the lines between art, architecture and storytelling. Her stainless steel side tables, seating and tabletop objects invite users to engage with space, form and materiality in new ways. @_pauline.leprince
Astraeus Clarke, and Agnes Studio
Astraeus Clarke ‘Darning’ chandelier
Founded in 2022 by Chelsie and Jacob Starley, New York creative studio Astraeus Clarke specialises in lighting fixtures. Its chandelier, which features two laser-cut metal tubes sewn together with cord and a calfskin parchment shade, marries craftsmanship and innovation. @astraeusclarke
Agnes Studio ‘Obsidiana’ bench
Based in Guatemala City, Agnes Studio, the design practice of Estefanía de Ros and Gustavo Quintana-Kennedy, explores and defies the boundaries of traditional and experimental craft. Its bench, made from solid oak tinted with natural food dye, pays homage to earth and nature. @agnesstudio.co
Steffany Tran
Steffany Tran ‘Re Cây’ lighting collection
The founder of New York- and Vietnam-based design studio Vy Voi, Steffany Tran’s lighting collection pairs a ceramic base with a lampshade made of dó, a heritage paper handmade in Vietnam, creating quietly compelling objects that feel both familiar yet contemporary. @vyvoistudio
Olorunfemi Adewuyi
Olorunfemi Adewuyi ‘Omi Series 2’ stool
The founder of Lagos-based studio Omi Collective, designer Olorunfemi Adewuyi explores timber, in both slender and chunkier forms, which he then elevates by incorporating metal hardware, from brass and bronze to copper, cast in a foundry in Benin City. @olorunfemi.adewuyi
Also see our photographic ode to Milan Design Week
Exhibition coordinator: Ian Cibic
Lighting assistants: Luca Baldini, Alessio Pinna
Digital assistant: Marella Bessone
Assistant: Isabella Casiraghi
Retouching: Studio Wolfram
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo has this year returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as Global Design Director.
