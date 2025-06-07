Milan Design Week started life in 1961 as a furniture trade fair, the ‘Salone del Mobile’. And, though the trade fair itself is still a vital component of the event, the week is now a riotous, cacophonous, global celebration of cultural activity, matching our broadened appreciation of design as a tool for progress, more than a process for making furniture.

Precise data is still being crunched, but rumours circulated of close to half a million visitors to Milan over the course of this 63rd edition. There were 2,100 exhibitors, with 37 countries represented at the fair alone, and around 300 events in the city beyond. The days are long gone when a handful of larger commercial brands would dip their toes into proceedings with carefully orchestrated sponsorship of installations. Today, it feels like any brand keen to demonstrate its relevance must show up: tech, cars, fashion, beauty, architecture, art, craft, food, hospitality; from megabrands to brave students, government-sponsored to parent-supported. All were there. For a single week in a single city, Milan gives us a glimpse of our immediate present and possible future.

The twice daily flesh jigsaw on the Red Line, whisking visitors to the fairground and back from the city centre (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Even the most innocuous new table in a furniture brand’s showroom might demonstrate a decade’s worth of R&D into repurposing some form of waste material into a circular solution with significant potential impact far beyond its aesthetic credentials. Stories of extraordinary endeavour and ingenuity abound. The experience is overwhelming for all involved. Attending Milan Design Week is as punishing as it is inspiring. Visitors arrive springy like dry sponges, and limp out of town at the end of the week, saturated and sodden to the point of collapse. The departures lounge at Linate airport smells of Bar Basso.

Many local residents evacuate the city, making handsome profit from subletting their accommodation at upwards of ten times the amount they might ordinarily claim throughout the year. The estimated revenue for the city in 2024 during design week was €275m, up nearly 14 per cent compared to 2023.

Negroni goggles at Bar Basso (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

We nod sagely in salons discussing healthier futures with better connected systems. We wolf down pasta in twice the time we really should. We stroke the backs of a thousand bouclé-upholstered sofas. We listen to sanguine responses about new tariffs in key markets. We stand in queues pre-registering with two per cent battery life to enter an exhibition about the need for analogue engagement. We wonder if aperitivo can count as dinner and if it’s madness to cross the city at midnight to join the group of friends we haven’t seen for five years. We do anyway, and it is totally worth it, even if it feels like the next day begins before the last one has ended. Nobody really sleeps during Milan Design Week, and the sooner you give up resistance and give into the fever dream, the more you tend to enjoy it.

A narrative has emerged in recent years that Milan Design Week is over: the city is too small; the logistics are unmanageable; the industry is broken; the carbon emissions are unconscionable; the queues are not worth it. There is some truth here, but it’s not the whole story. Armchair critics claim you can digest it more efficiently from a handful of Instagram accounts, but this misses the point entirely – it’s a wholly visceral experience, and risotto alla Milanese is really hard to make at home.

Crowds queue for Es Devlin’s ‘Library of Light’, an 18-metre revolving cylindrical sculpture containing 3000 books, in the Pinacoteca Brera (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

This year we set out to counter the instant coverage of the week via a thousand social media posts, and celebrate the glory of the week’s proceedings in its chaotic beauty and cinematic surreality. If, as we confidently proclaim it to be, Milan Design Week is the greatest show on earth, then it deserves to be seen in all its outrageous, multisensory splendour to be believed. Thank you, Milan.

(Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

The home of Salone since 2005 is the 753,000 square metre fairground of Rho. Designed by Massimiliano Fuksas, it is the largest fairground in Europe (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

The 19th century Villa Bagatti Valsecchi in Vareda was one of four venues this year for Alcova (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

(Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Dedar collaborated with the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation paying tribute to Anni Albers with a new textile collection 'Weaving Anni Albers'. The collection used jacquard techniques on the reissue of four fabrics designed by Albers (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Tired men take in Cassina’s reissued Dot Pattern wall lights by Ray and Charles Eames (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

The elegant stairs of Villa Borsani, designed by Osvaldo Borsani and completed in 1945, one of four host buildings for Alcova (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Occhio’s ‘Dreamagination’ installation in the glass pavilion of Villa Necchi, where the brand embraced colour for the first time (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

At Kvadrat’s showroom, alongside Sahco's new 'Wild at Heart' collections, French-Canadian artist Kapwani Kiwanga showcased ‘Diade’, her new prismatic upholstery fabric for the brand, made entirely from ocean-bound plastic waste (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Flexform’s ‘Interior Landscapes’ showcased Antonio Citterio’s new Loungescape sectional sofa (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

The Aero T drinks trolley by Luka Scherrer of San Francisco-based Shibuleru, for Living Divani (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Such is the volume of visitors to Milan during design week, in times at places, the streets unwittingly become pedestrianised (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Poltrona Frau’s magnificent flagship hosted an immersive installation called ‘The Five Seasons’, showcasing their novelties such as the Mesa Ellipse table by Lella and Massimo Vignelli (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

A Santa Lucia is a hotbed of design chatter over pasta and puntarelle for lunch (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Sensible footwear is a must. You can spot a first timer at Milan Design Week by their attempts to keep pace with heels after 16 hours on the hoof (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Mesmerising Helium pendant lights by Elissa Ossino for De Padova (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

‘La Prima Notte di Quiete’ installation and performance by Dimorestudio for Loro Piana was one of the hottest tickets in town, showcasing the Milanese duo’s new collection in a cinematic 1970s-inspired moody melodrama (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

At the end of the day a patient steward plumps the cushions of the new Cocun sofa by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Paper Cygnet lights by Michael Anastassiades, on show at the Fondazione Danese, were inspired by building and flying kites as a child (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Maxalto unveiled a special edition of the Pathos table by Antonio Citterio with a bronze structure and solid Italian walnut surface (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Time for tea at the Planet dining table in Armani/Casa (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Hem celebrated their tenth anniversary with a dreamy retrospective at Capsule (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

(Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

The leather satin-upholstered Seidon sofa was a bold retro-futurist novelty, unveiling the new partnership between Giorgetti and Maserati (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Patience and endurance of Milan's service sector is put to the test during design week (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Technogym’s ‘Art of Wellness’ installation charted the brand’s 40 years at the helm of fitness innovation (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

(Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

The handsome Arthur overhead reading lamp by Studioutte for Poliform is destined to be a future classic. A powerful start for Poliform's debut in the lighting sector (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

The Biboni sofa by Los Angeles’ based architects Johnston Marklee for Knoll (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Paper Cygnet lights by Michael Anastassiades, on show at the Fondazione Danese (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

The new Lise table by Christophe Delcourt for Molteni & C with its epic marble surface, was a standout debut at Palazzo Molteni, the brand’s new Milanese home (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

The Nube Blanca chandelier by Studiopepe for Baxter (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Quick (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

No more totes please (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

A visitor to Hermes gets up close to the Pivot d’Hermes side table by Tomas Alonso, made from coloured lacquered glass with a pivoting round cedar box tray atop (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

(Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Paolo Mongeri of Cesana Media, descends the sweeping, curved staircase at Cassina (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)

Luce Sferica mouth-blown glass lighting by Ronan Bouroullec for Flos, ‘like soap bubbles drawn by a child’ said the designer (Image credit: Julia Sellmann)