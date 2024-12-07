Olorunfemi Adewuyi's community-oriented design honours local culture and tradition
In a rapidly changing world, the route designers take to discover their calling is increasingly circuitous. Here we speak to Olorunfemi Adewuyi on his thoughts on how design has a social and democratic impetus
For Wallpaper*s 2024 Next Generation issue, we have rounded-up a hotlist of emerging design talent from around the world, shining a light on the newcomers paving the present and forging the future. Join us on our journey to meet ten designers from Adelaide, Tokyo, London, Lagos, Guatemala City, Mexico City, Loch Lomond, New York and Paris. Welcome to our ascending stars of 2025.
Emerging designer Olorunfemi Adewuyi, Lagos
Adewuyi studied architecture at Covenant University in Nigeria and is an associate at Lagos-based design and architecture practice Studio Contra. In 2023, he founded OMI Collective with a mission to rescue declining crafts and integrate them into contemporary life, honouring traditional skills and vernacular expressions that might otherwise be subsumed in favour of a globalised design language. Adewuyi believes design has a social and democratic impetus.
Wallpaper*: How do you describe what you do?
Olorunfemi Adewuyi: Recently I’ve come to think of what we do as being concerned with memory – not just preserving memories, but contextualising them so we can hold on to local culture in a globalised world. We do this by humanising design, making tactile furniture and objects that materialise memory so you can literally touch traditions in the objects you use in daily life.
W*: What motivates your work?
OA: I want to do social work, but I recognise this isn’t going to sustain a living, so I also design furniture and work as a sustainability expert. Social design is essential to the context of where I live. For example, one of the challenges we have in Lagos is our water supply. Everyone has to be a local government officer and build their own water supply, so you find water tanks on every roof. It’s an eyesore, but also an opportunity. I ask myself how we might use water tanks to bring green life to our urban habitat.
W*: What has been a career highlight?
OA: Showing at the Stockholm Furniture Fair in the Greenhouse section for emerging designers in 2025.
W*: Who would be a dream client?
OA: The woman on the street roasting plantain. The economy of Lagos is largely informal. I want to put design in the hands of the woman on the street so she is empowered to improve her life without waiting for the government to help.
W*: What do you believe is the power of design?
OA: Good design can have an economic power that people don’t see immediately. Many people feel design is only for the elite. I believe the commercial aspects of design can fuel social design, too. My goal as a designer is to bring social projects at scale to fruition, ones with the potential for the genuine life improvement of many people. Good design is about finding the sweet spot where this relationship is symbiotic.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Olorunfemi Adewuyi, photographed by Stephen Tayo, on the rooftop of his office in Onikan, Lagos
@olorunfemi.adewuyi
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo has this year returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as Global Design Director.
-
Amelia Stevens' playful, minimalist design 'is geared towards beauty as a function of longevity'
In a rapidly changing world, the route designers take to discover their calling is increasingly circuitous. Here we speak to Amelia Stevens about the multi-disciplinary joy of design
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Design practice Astraeus Clarke is inspired by cinema to tell a story and evoke an emotion
In a rapidly changing world, the route designers take to discover their calling is increasingly circuitous. Here we speak to Chelsie and Jacob Starley the creative duo behind Astraeus Clarke
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
For Agnes Studio 'what matters is the emotional part: how you connect with design and designed objects'
In a rapidly changing world, the route designers take to discover their calling is increasingly circuitous. Here we speak to Agnes Studio about revitalising local traditions
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Postcard from Design Week Lagos 2024
Reporting from Nigeria’s capital during Design Week Lagos 2024, our correspondent shares his view from the streets and explores the role of design in economic evolution
By Ugonnaora Owoh Published
-
Daniel Obasi discusses Lagos’ Amah members’ club, where vocation and wonder can meet
Amah, a new members’ club founded by photographer, art director and stylist Daniel Obasi, is a creative co-working space and meeting point for Lagos’ creative class
By Mazzi Odu Published
-
Josh Egesi on his designs and evolving culture: 'Design is a form of cultural documentation'
Nigerian designer Josh Egesi tells Wallpaper* about the creativity behind his studio, design approach, his country's cultural revolution, and venturing into surfboard design
By Mazzi Odu Published
-
Highlights from Design Week Lagos 2023
Design Week Lagos 2023 (19-22 October) showcased Nigerian creativity and ideas at Lekki’s Livespot Entertarium
By Ugonna-Ora Owoh Published
-
The Lagos Light Series harnesses the power of collaboration
The Lagos Light Series is a collaboration between Lagos and Zurich designers presented at 'Sparked!', as part of Design Week Lagos 2023
By Mazzi Odu Published
-
Nifemi Marcus-Bello is the Nigerian designer shaping Africa’s designscape
Among Wallpaper’s ‘Future Icons’, Lagos-based designer Nifemi Marcus-Bello speaks of creating a local manufacturing network and documenting design production in Africa
By Ugonna-Ora Owoh Published