Brazilian jeweller Ara Vartanian first connected with American artist and producer Swizz Beatz on Instagram. Swizz was taken with Vartanian’s distinctive triple finger rings, later getting back in contact in search of emeralds for his wife, the singer-songwriter Alicia Keys. The duo struck up a friendship, which was cemented when the couple wore his jewellery to the Grammys.

In 2019, Swizz suggested working together on a line of brooches, but Covid halted their plans. The duo revisited the project in 2022, and their first men’s fine jewellery collection was born. ‘From then I designed the brooches and a couple of other pieces and he showed me what he liked from the pieces that I made,’ explains Vartanian. ‘He sent me his ideas, vision and we combined our aesthetics and then boom – it happened! We talked a lot about design and stones and colours, and that's really how it all came about.’

The resulting jewellery collection, encompassing brooches, cufflinks, necklaces, chain bracelets and two-finger rings, marry Vartanian’s distinctive graphic style with Swizz’s love of spiky silhouettes and colour, which here takes shape in luscious gems, such as his favourite rubellites and emeralds, as well as in rainbows of green tourmaline, tanzanite, Paraíba tourmaline, aquamarine, blue sapphire, garnet, ruby and diamonds.

The brooches are key pieces, the foundation from which the rest of the collection grew. A sound structure is integral in their design, which is then finished with precious materials. Vartanian enjoys blanketing his elongated cylindrical shapes in brushed white gold, dotting the pointed ends in yellow gold and diamonds. ‘I think jewellery can be seen as small pieces of sculpture which are better seen on a person and the way they style it, rather than on display,’ he adds. ‘I find brooches really interesting because you see many people wearing them on the red carpet but I also feel that you can wear these brooches on anything from a leather jacket to a denim jacket or an army shirt. They go with anything – even on a hat. The only problem with the brooch which Swizz brought to my attention is you have to remember where you wore it last and whether it’s still on that piece of clothing. Other than that, it's a fantastic accessory, I've been loving wearing it.’

Sharp, geometric designs run throughout. Trillion-cut stones slice through brooches and cufflinks, while the sharp angles of a two-finger ring are softened only by the sculptural roundness of its form. Swizz’s love of two finger rings proved challenging for Vartanian, who notes: ‘I have an opinion that men don't deal with discomfort as well as women. Therefore, the challenge for me to make double-finger rings comfortable was very interesting because it made me develop an idea which came from my unconscious mind. My daughter loves horses and I think I developed this new technique subconsciously because of her. The technique we developed is very similar to the bridle of the horse, the saddle and how the hoops in the stirrups hold everything together. I designed the ring where the sides are loose and held together with loops. I find it cool when this happens as my creative process is quite dry - it’s always between me, the stones I want to use and the gold or material I have - so when I go into my 'hard-drive' as such and pick things up from my consciousness, I only really detect that's what I have done after I have designed it.’ Wearability and comfort are prioritised throughout. The two-finger rings are articulated, and elsewhere, bracelets and necklaces are easily adjustable.

For Vartanian, the experience of working with Swizz was hugely enjoyable. ‘With any collaboration you open your life and go on this journey together with somebody else, which is very special. It takes two parties to want to create the space to do this job and have a truly aligned creative moment. Swizz and I have different styles, and so when you work on a collaboration with somebody else, it's a great moment to stop all your creativity and look at another person’s. You have to meet halfway, with both your guards down, and find a common ground between two creatives. I think you always come away with freshness from this moment. And it's fun - a lot of fun! To me, collaborating always brings joy.’

