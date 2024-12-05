Wallpaper* January 2025 tips the Next Generation in design and beyond

As we get set to welcome 2025, the first quarter-milestone of the 21st century, we might have been tempted to look back and reflect; instead, we forge on, with our annual Next Generation issue, marking not only the regenerative power of a new year, but also the fresh voices and bold ideas we are likely to meet along the way.

The aim of this issue is to highlight those under-the-wire individuals and barely-there practices that nevertheless point to where the world might be headed. Our architecture & environment director Ellie Stathaki has put together an edit of young architects from India whose work addresses the issues caused by the rapid pace of development in the country.

A work from photographer Kohei Kawatani’s ‘Edible Bling’ series for Japanese candy brand UHA (Image credit: Photography: Kohei Kawatani)

For our ‘Stars Ascending’ story, acting global design director Hugo Macdonald worked with head of interiors Olly Mason to collate a list of designers forging their own path across five continents, alive to the opportunities that present themselves to the truly gifted, yet mindful that a one-size-fits-all approach to advancement doesn’t necessarily fly. As Hugo notes, ‘One of our subjects guffawed when asked about a career highlight to date: “Sorry,” she laughed: “to describe what I do as a career sounds so old-fashioned.” Amen.’

Elsewhere, we meet Lev Tanju, co-founder of cult skatewear brand Palace, who was recently announced as the creative director of Fila+, an offshoot of the lauded Italian sportswear brand; George Rouy, one of the youngest artists ever to sign with Hauser & Wirth (with a dazzling new exhibition to show for it); and Johanna Seelemann, who is busy carving a new chapter in the history of German woodworking.

Artist George Rouy photographed at Hauser & Wirth London, where his show ‘The Bleed, Part I’ is on until 21 December 2024 (Image credit: Photography: Benedict Brink. Artwork: Georg Rouy, courtesy Hauser & Wirth)

We also corral five contemporary photographers whose work deftly crosses the borders between art and commercial, and travel to the Mexican city of San Miguel de Allende, a thriving centre of craft and culture that’s playing host to a new wave of creative thinkers.

Finally, congratulations to 31/44 – the London-based architecture practice that we first flagged for greatness in our 2016 Architects’ Directory – winner of 2024’s RIBA House of the Year for practice co-founder William Burges’ new home in Crystal Palace, south-east London. The tricky site required a striking resolution that the RIBA jury (which included Ellie) rightly praised. But it is Burges’ desire to design a family dwelling that will adapt to the changing needs of his family that strikes a chord with this issue, one that we believe, in its own way, builds for the next generation.

Bill Prince

Editor-in-Chief

