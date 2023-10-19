The Lagos Light Series harnesses the power of collaboration

On first sighting Nigeria and Switzerland might not appear as natural design bedfellows, but the ‘Lagos Light Series’ developed by Lagos’ 16/16 – a boutique hotel that doubles up as a design-focused space that acts as an incubator for innovation – and Hot Wire Extensions, an interdisciplinary design studio based in Zurich, is illustrative of how sustainability and the global realities of the climate emergency can bring together cross-continental collaboration and result in the creation of collectable pieces.

Sparked! The Lagos Light Series

(Image credit: Wami Aluko)

‘I have always been interested in disruptive approaches in industrial manufacturing and sought to propose alternative systems of production through my practice,’ notes Fabio Hendry, founder of Hot Wire Extensions. His pioneering research in materials led to him creating a proprietary process repurposing waste nylon powder from SLS 3D printing, a material currently not recycled, and responsibly sourced sand.

For 16/16 founder Tushar Hathirathmani, notions of materialism, waste and conscious production were at the forefront of his mind. 'I was developing the strategy for a maker-space project with materials specialist Seetal Solanki of Ma-tt-er. The connection to Fabio Hendry and Hot Wire Extensions – part of Seetal’s vast network of materials designers – was made shortly thereafter.'

(Image credit: Wami Aluko)

Hendry came to Lagos and together with Hathirathmani set about exploring the potentialities of polyethylene, a ubiquitous material in the city given its use for water sachets, refuse sacks and a host of other plastic products.

Hathirathmani was especially interested in creating a dynamic yet practical intervention and is quick to note that 'recycling and reuse happen very organically over here, and it is linked to the relationship we have with our environment – large population, small land mass, limited space and resources.'

For Hendry, the new location offered an opportunity to experiment further with his design methodology. 'The Hot Wire Extensions process can be used to create pieces to any specification, and I love how the lights blur the boundaries between craft and industry,’ he says. Thus, the series of lights available in two sizes was born. With sculptural organic forms that are reminiscent of vines growing around a tree, it is easy to forget they are made of plastic.

(Image credit: Wami Aluko)

Geographic and intentional context are illustrated further in the colour palette of the lights themselves. Danfo yellow is the colour of local buses, green represents Nigeria and the more neutral earth tone is a gentle reminder of the fragility of the planet and our need to take action, one purposefully designed product at a time.

Launching the Lagos Light Series at Sparked!, an exhibition that coincides with Design Week Lagos 2023, the pair are already thinking of both extending the series and expanding their urban factory based in the heart of Lagos Island.

(Image credit: Wami Aluko)

‘Fabio and I are building out a 2-year design incubator program that will see a number of other material specialists come to set up shop in the maker space,’ Hathirathmani shares. ‘We are building out the capacity to work across plastic, wood, fermentation, clay and organic dyeing.’

The infinite possibilities speak to how sustainable design can no longer be seen as an add-on but is now essential to how we produce and consume. As Hathirathmani notes, ‘I am interested in the maker-space being part of that global conversation while still trying to embed it in the unique challenges that we face in the city of Lagos. The sky – or rather the landfill – is the limit.’

'Spark!' Is on view 19th-22nd October 2023

16by16

16 Kofo Abayomi St

Lagos

Nigeria

16by16.co

hotwireextensions.com