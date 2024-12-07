A theatrical and poetic vision meets minimalism in Pauline Leprince's interior design
In a rapidly changing world, the route designers take to discover their calling is increasingly circuitous. Here Pauline Leprince tells us about utilising her imagination as a powerful design ally
For Wallpaper*s 2024 Next Generation issue, we have rounded-up a hotlist of emerging design talent from around the world, shining a light on the newcomers paving the present and forging the future. Join us on our journey to meet ten designers from Adelaide, Tokyo, London, Lagos, Guatemala City, Mexico City, Loch Lomond, New York and Paris. Welcome to our ascending stars of 2024.
Emerging designer, Pauline Leprince, Paris
Leprince came to design in a somewhat circuitous route via film and art direction, and there is a cinematic scope to her visual language. Her studio combines furniture and interior design, and she erupted on to the global stage last year with a staggeringly confident, avant-garde redesign of Karl Lagerfeld’s former apartment in Paris.
Wallpaper*: How did you settle on design as your calling?
PL:I started in the movie industry as an actress and producer, then moved into art direction, but increasingly felt frustrated. So I took things into my own hands and set up my studio last year.
W*: How do you describe your work?
PL:I combine a theatrical, artistic and poetic vision, which all come from my heart. I try to translate emotions into minimalism, working with raw materials, such as glass, metal and wood, to tell stories. My design comes from personal feelings and deep reflections on humanity and time.
W*: What motivates your work?
PL: I like to play with the interaction between light and space. I hope that people find my work makes them feel something, moves them. I am interested in the relationship between people and their environment, and I like to create stories by designing interior worlds. As a studio, we question and reflect constantly. I read and try to keep my eyes open to learn and find meaning. The imagination is a powerful ally in design.
W*: What would be a dream commission?
PL: My dream would be to create the set for an opera. I love the theatre and admire the works of Peter Brook, Harold Pinter and Samuel Beckett. They each combined psychological and emotional narratives of people and time in their direction and writing.
W*: What has been a career highlight?
PL: My relationship with my team, who are like family. As in a movie, everyone has their individual role, but we come together to be more than the sum of our parts. We design together and support each other, and I could not do my work without them.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
W*: What do you believe is the power of design?
PL: Working from the heart means you create something strong with integrity. There is too much opposition in all walks of life. I think design has the power to unite people. We are stronger together.
Pauline Leprince, photographed by Cédrine Scheidig, at her family home in Soize, near Paris, with her ‘PM01’ shelving
@_pauline.leprince
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo has this year returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as Global Design Director.
-
Trying a mushroom-powered Herbar facial at the world’s first CBD and adaptogenic spa
Mushroom-powered facials by Herbar have arrived at the world’s first CBD and adaptogenic spa in the Schloss Zermatt. Mary Cleary steps inside
By Mary Cleary Published
-
'I have to be hands on or I don’t understand the material potential' Marc Sweeney's tactile practice
In a rapidly changing world, the route designers take to discover their calling is increasingly circuitous. Here we speak to Marc Sweeney about using design to inspire self-respect and motivation
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Harrods revives beloved 113-year old restaurant, The Georgian
Redesigned by David Collins Studio, The Georgian at Harrods in London is where art deco artistry, elegance and theatrical flair collide
By Ben McCormack Published
-
First look: ‘Christofle, A Brilliant Story’ is a glittering celebration of silver across two centuries
A landmark Christofle exhibition opens today at Paris’ Musées Des Arts Décoratifs and is the first monographic show dedicated to French silverware house
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
Sceners Gallery is an unassuming secret design trove above a discount supermarket in Paris
Step inside Sceners Gallery and experience a 'conversation between pieces that we might not normally find together'
By Amy Serafin Published
-
The highlights from Design Miami.Paris
Design Miami.Paris returned to the Hôtel de Maisons, showcasing 24 galleries and 18 presentations of 20th-century and contemporary design. Here is what went on
By Anna Sansom Published
-
Pig intestines, plant roots and Balinese river plastic – young designers get inventive at Maison & Objet
At the September 2024 Maison & Objet, a cohort of younger designers exploring new materials brought an optimistic edge to the commercial fairground
By Anna Sansom Published
-
Postcard from Paris Design Week 2024
Surrealism, restraint and a beautiful show of Blunk marked the new season of design events in the French capital
By Dan Thawley Published
-
Lego opens its first Superpower Studios at Paris’ La Gaîté Lyrique
In collaboration with Lego’s new Global Play Ambassadors, artists Aurélia Durand, Chen Fenwan and Ekow Nimako, and overseen by Colette co-founder Sarah Andelman, Paris is the site of the first Lego Superpower Studios
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Behind the scenes: how the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Torches, Rings, and Agitos came to life
ArcelorMittal’s three-part video series offers a first look behind the scenes of how the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic creative vision was ignited
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Take off: Mathieu Lehanneur's Olympic Cauldron rises into the Parisian night sky
The Paris 2024 Olympics’ opening ceremony was closed with a soaring cauldron spectacle that will go down in history
By Hugo Macdonald Published