First look: ‘Christofle, A Brilliant Story’ is a glittering celebration of silver across two centuries

It might sound bizarre to claim that Christofle is ‘having a moment’ when it has been furnishing fine homes with silverware for nearly two centuries unimpeded. Nevertheless, ‘Christofle, A Brilliant Story’ at the Musées Des Arts Décoratifs in Paris is the first ever monographic exhibition dedicated to the French silverware house – and Christofle is at the very forefront of our attention in Paris and the design world, arguably more than ever before.

This is a staggeringly comprehensive and exquisite show. More than 600 pieces of gold and silverwork are on display, from the company’s foundation in 1830 until the present day, and covering all categories: tableware, daily or monumental objects and jewellery. Far beyond a retrospective, the show tells the story of how silverwork can be a platform for artistic expression, majestic hospitality and even political power.

The exhibition brings Christofle's workshop to life (Image credit: © Musée des Arts décoratifs/ Christophe Delliere)

To juxtapose the house's traditional craftsmanship and visionary projects, the introductory section presents a model of Christofle’s workshop, and showcases the contemporary collaborative pieces. The latter include a coffee cup to-go, designed by Ramdane Touhami (founder of Art Recherche Industrie who also gave Christofle a brand refresh in 2022), a condom box, conceived by ECAL (École Cantonale d’Art de Lausanne) along with Erik de Laurens.

‘Christofle’s craftsmanship is a perfect alchemy. The house has always been concerned with invention. That’s why it still shines, though the profession of silversmith is vanishing and specialised schools are closing’, says the exhibition's curator Audrey Gay-Mazuel. ‘The workshop has not changed much since the 19th century. Some procedures have become mechanical but the gesture remains the same.’ To invite visitors to further understand and appreciate Christofle’s craftsmanship, the metal-transforming procedure is explained, step by step, with work-in-progress pieces and playful, animated films.

Installation of new pieces in the show (Image credit: © Musée des Arts décoratifs/ Christophe Delliere)

Classic candelabras, art-nouveau style vases, modernist tableware – the emblematic pieces appear more and more captivating in their immersive settings. All the installations, spread over two floors, contrast well against the rough concrete and visible conduits, which make up the original industrial environment of the museum.

Colour plays a key role in certain installations, too. The model of Christofle’s flagship store between 1854 and 1931 is presented in moss green, the house’s signature colour. Laid out in the windows is various tableware for a full-course dinner, a series of items with very specific uses, some of which are even patented, such as an ice-cube spoon, stands for bunches of grapes, and an asparagus holder (a Christofle caviar spoon featured in our recent silvery tableware shoot).

Installation of contemporary works (Image credit: © Musée des Arts décoratifs/ Christophe Delliere)

Another key colour is blue. The backdrop of the modernist section, featuring works by Lino Sabbatini and Gio Ponti, makes graphic use of Ponti’s favourite colour.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Arguably the most enjoyable, or transporting, section is dedicated to travel, celebrating Christofle’s role as the go-to supplier of luxury establishments and modes of transport. Signature table settings have been reconstructed, such as the restaurant of Hotel Ritz, the Normandie (liner), the Orient Express, and a meal service from Concorde. Each scene is mounted in a wooden box with a ‘fragile’ note, as if it has been shipped in a container.

Christofle's recreation of Concorde (Image credit: © Musée des Arts décoratifs/ Christophe Delliere)

Christofle's recreation of the Orient Express (Image credit: © Musée des Arts décoratifs/ Christophe Delliere)

The show ends with a particularly spectacular installation: glassware, dishes, cutlery and champagne coolers – that comprise Andrée Putman’s Vertigo collection from 2002 – appear to float in dim, flowing light. A big round mirror placed on the floor and a soundtrack of Philippe Glass complete the ethereal atmosphere.

Re-edition of the vintage 'Forme Poisson' by Emilie Reiber (Image credit: @Courtesy of Christofle)

First and foremost a celebration, these smartly staged archives could well increase the demand for historic Christofle pieces too. In anticipation, the house has re-released a few classic works, such as its flying fish-shaped vase and vegetable-inspired bud vases. A brand-new model that evokes the midcentury design style is Affinités, a composite water jug, made of steel and silver.

For now, rare finds are available to snap up on the vintage section of christofle.com. All of these have been restored and polished in line with the house’s meticulous standard – one that has ensured Christofle’s reputation has remained sacrosanct for such an age. The house’s founder Charles Christofle introduced electrolytic gilding and silver plating in France in 1842 and, as the exhibition makes clear, Christofle’s brilliance has radiated ever since.

'Christofle, A Brilliant Story' runs from 14 November 2024 to 20 April, 2025.

Madparis.fr

Candelabra 'Arborescene' by Ora ïto (2010) (Image credit: Conservatoire Bouilhet Christofle @Christophe Dellière)