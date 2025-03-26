At PAD Paris, Omar Chakil’s new alabaster works for Galerie Gastou fuses Egyptian heritage and contemporary design
We caught up with the French-Egyptian-Lebanese designer, ahead of his collection’s unveiling at PAD Paris next week
Showing in Paris for the first time, French-Egyptian-Lebanese designer Omar Chakil is set to unveil his new design series during PAD Paris (April 2-6) with Galerie Gastou, presenting his signature blend of craftsmanship, art and design.
The 17-piece collection is all made from Egyptian alabaster onyx – a stunning endemic material once used in heritage crafts and revered by the Pharaohs for its translucent qualities – which is here reimagined through contemporary aesthetics.
Omar Chakil's 17-piece collection at PAD Paris
Inspired by the theme of Transcendence, the series seeks to create a dialogue between East and West, past and present, sacred and contemporary, as the latest creations produced from Chakil’s journey with this material.
'For me, transcendence has become the main difference between collectible design and regular design,' Chakil says. 'My motivation comes from wanting to tell a story and putting a piece of myself into the work and research, so it’s not just a functional piece, but a piece that transcends functionality and evokes a narrative that can hopefully touch people.
'Funnily enough, working with alabaster in a contemporary way actually meant working with it the way Pharaohs used to. In the modern era, it had become something that was treated with a lot of varnish and fillers, and a lot of the stone you find in the Khan Al Khalili souk was coming from China or not even alabaster,' he adds. 'I tried to bring it back to its essential nature, and to try to use as many large solid blocks as possible, bringing it into the now by using contemporary shapes and aesthetics. In a way, these designs also transcended time.'
Despite its prevalence in ancient times, Egyptian alabaster was cast aside in the modern era – seen as an inferior, humble relic of the past that had no place in luxurious design, compared unfavourably against imported marbles and rose onyx from Italy and Iran. Chakil has spent years experimenting with the material, searching for sources of now-uncommon large blocks, and attempting to bring it into design in new ways.
At the PAD Paris Galerie Gastou booth, founder Victor Gastou envisioned an immersive space dedicated to Ancient Egypt and its unique afterlife rituals – where Pharaohs would surround themselves with their finest possessions for their final journey – acting as both complement and contrast to Chakil’s modern take on heritage.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Including seating, a coffee table, bookshelves and decorative items, Chakil gives a subtle nod to Ancient Egyptian animal deities, used as motifs in the designs. The hand-carved pair of ‘Uraeus Birth Chairs’ are crowned by upright, hooded cobras, as a symbol of protection. The scarab beetle, representing rebirth and associated with the sun god Horus, is styled into a coffee table combining Italian marble and alabaster.
Chakil’s ‘Sobek Bench’ is minimalist but striking, shaped in his signature capsule pill style out of marble with a large vein of inlaid alabaster quartz crystal sweeping through.
'It represents Sobek, the crocodile god of Egypt. I actually scanned the tail of a Nile crocodile and created the illusion of a fossil with alabaster quartz crystals,' Chakil says. 'Instead of just creating a crocodile or making it obvious when you see the bench, you don't really know what you're looking at, and I usually like to keep things as abstract as possible.
'There’s also a set of ‘Colorama Canopic’ jars, inspired by the alabaster jars the Ancient Egyptians placed the organs in at the tombs,' he adds, 'but here I imagine that the different colours represents the chakras, where you can store the dreams that you weren't able to fulfil during this life, so that you can take them with you.'
While this embrace of Ancient Egyptian iconography is something of a departure for Chakil, who generally opts to create less ornate pieces with a clean finish, this new experimentation is just as captivating as his previous works, and leaves the possibilities for future projects wide open.
Chakil’s series is on show at PAD Paris at Galerie Gastou’s booth 54, April 2-6.
Maghie Ghali is a British-Lebanese journalist based in Beirut. She reports on arts, culture, travel, design, food, the environment and humanitarian issues, both regionally and internationally. As a freelance journalist, she has covered stories around the world for outlets such as Architectural Digest, Al Jazeera, The National, Frieze, Wallpaper* and others.
-
Don't miss these five artists at Art Basel Hong Kong
Art Basel Hong Kong—the glittering intersection of European curatorial expertise and Asia's money-fuelled art swagger—returns for its 2025 edition
By Daven Wu Published
-
A Costa Navarino house peeks out amidst olive groves and looks out to ocean views
This Greek holiday residence designed by K-Studio is a balances timeless design principles with modernist touches
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Curv teams up with a British sports car brand to create the ultimate luxury racing simulator
The new AMR-C01-R from Curv Racing Simulators splices Aston Martin aesthetics with a cutting edge technical specification
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Our highlights from Paris Design Week 2025
Wallpaper*’s Head of Interiors, Olly Mason, joined the throngs of industry insiders attending the week’s events; here’s what she saw (and liked) at Paris Déco Off and Maison&Objet in the City
By Anna Solomon Published
-
A theatrical and poetic vision meets minimalism in Pauline Leprince's interior design
In a rapidly changing world, the route designers take to discover their calling is increasingly circuitous. Here Pauline Leprince tells us about utilising her imagination as a powerful design ally
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
First look: ‘Christofle, A Brilliant Story’ is a glittering celebration of silver across two centuries
A landmark Christofle exhibition opens today at Paris’ Musées Des Arts Décoratifs and is the first monographic show dedicated to French silverware house
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
Sceners Gallery is an unassuming secret design trove above a discount supermarket in Paris
Step inside Sceners Gallery and experience a 'conversation between pieces that we might not normally find together'
By Amy Serafin Published
-
The highlights from Design Miami.Paris
Design Miami.Paris returned to the Hôtel de Maisons, showcasing 24 galleries and 18 presentations of 20th-century and contemporary design. Here is what went on
By Anna Sansom Published
-
Pig intestines, plant roots and Balinese river plastic – young designers get inventive at Maison & Objet
At the September 2024 Maison & Objet, a cohort of younger designers exploring new materials brought an optimistic edge to the commercial fairground
By Anna Sansom Published
-
Postcard from Paris Design Week 2024
Surrealism, restraint and a beautiful show of Blunk marked the new season of design events in the French capital
By Dan Thawley Published
-
Lego opens its first Superpower Studios at Paris’ La Gaîté Lyrique
In collaboration with Lego’s new Global Play Ambassadors, artists Aurélia Durand, Chen Fenwan and Ekow Nimako, and overseen by Colette co-founder Sarah Andelman, Paris is the site of the first Lego Superpower Studios
By Jonathan Bell Published