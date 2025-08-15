Welcome to the third instalment of the new Wallpaper* video series, The Stuff That Surrounds. Watch as we're invited into the intriguing and idiosyncratic homes of creatives and makers (such as our debut with Veronica Ditting and our second episode with Yasmin Sewell), catching a glimpse of their interior lives via the objects with which they surround themselves, all of which tell a story.

There's a tendency among writers to lean on confirmation bias when profiling successful individuals, suggesting that their path was predetermined. In Glenn Sestig’s case, however, the assertion feels apt. His love of architecture started as a child, when his parents would comment on homes that they passed in the car. His father aspired to be an architect, but was unable to afford the education. Sestig fulfilled that long-deferred dream.

By the age of 13, he had already designed rooms for his parents and grandparents. Even then, his work showed glimmers of what would become his signature style – functional and tactile, taking cues from the likes of Mies van der Rohe, Frank Lloyd Wright and Carlo Scarpa. ‘When I go back to see the designs… it's the same way of thinking and designing as I do today. They look like modernism,’ says Sestig.

Sestig at home (Image credit: Wallpaper*)

That he would pursue architecture wasn’t a foregone conclusion, however. Sestig’s other passion was fashion, and, for a time, he stood at a crossroads. But he managed to find a way to integrate fashion into his practice, working with designers such as Raf Simons, Pieter Mulier and Olivier Theyskens. ‘You cannot really separate fashion, architecture, photography, music… they all need each other,’ he says.

Sestig's breakthrough came with the design of the now-iconic Soap hair salon in Antwerp, and he founded his practice, Glenn Sestig Architects, the following year (1999). Today, he is known for architecture that is not minimalist per se, but monumental, symmetrical and sophisticated, having worked on projects such as the Thirty Lane modernist villa, a rural retreat for the Pringiers family, and the La Réserve hotel in Knokke.

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Sestig’s residence, which he shares with his husband, Bernard Tournemenne – an artist and creative director of Glenn Sestig Architects – was originally designed in the 1970s by Ivan Van Mossevelde for an art collector. ‘Visually, it's very brutalistic. It’s totally concrete, and the plan is very minimalistic,’ says Sestig. ‘So when I saw [it], it was something very close to me.’

Sestig's Guy Bareff sculpture (Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Italian street furniture (Image credit: Wallpaper*)

The house first caught his eye during a walk 25 years ago. He asked the owner if he could have a tour, which they declined, but Sestig remembered the residence. Years later, in 2017, he acquired it. What followed was a restoration that carefully preserved the building’s shell: ‘I didn't want to change anything about that beautiful, strong architecture,' he says.

Sestig's home is filled with sculptures and sculptural forms, from a ceramic by Guy Bareff, to a structure from Pierre Caille of which there are only three in the world, and stone-hewn Italian street furniture from an unknown designer. Then there's the 'living sculpture': Sestig's cat, Tanit, named after the goddess of Ibiza, where he rescued her from.

Sestig's cat, Tanit (Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Elsewhere: light fixtures from the ‘Tennessee’ collection that he designed for Ozone, a vast metal candelabra from Aether/Mass, and a chair for the Ostend Post Office designed by architect Gaston Eysselinck. Sestig's seating collection also comprises an Oscar Niemeyer ‘Marquesa’ bench, a Zaha Hadid ‘Moraine’ sofa, and the ‘Cornaro’ sofa from the ‘Ultrarazionale’ series, the only sofa collection that Carlo Scarpa ever designed.

Art is used sparingly. A portrait of Robert Mapplethorpe shot by Patrick Robyn, the husband of Belgian fashion designer Ann Demeulemeester, hangs on the wall. The only remaining piece from the home's original owner is a wall mural by Sol LeWitt.

Zaha Hadid's ‘Moraine’ sofa (Image credit: Wallpaper*)

A wall mural by Sol LeWitt (Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Sestig chooses his objects based on a feeling rather than criteria – what matters most is that an object is well-crafted and resonates with him: ‘It's difficult to explain why I like an object, but it's important for me that it's really well done. You will find a lot of different objects in the house, but in the end, you will feel it's very me.’

This space is both the architect's sanctuary and muse – a lived-in archive of ideas and inspiration for projects to come. We hope you enjoy stepping inside.

DOP: Bas Van Hoof

Focus puller: Mathew Lau

Sound engineer: Laurens Desmet

Edit assistant: Giulia Bassanese

Architecture & environment director: Ellie Stathaki

Head of video: Sebastian Jordahn

Director of digital content: Charlotte Gunn

Editor-in-chief: Bill Prince