Welcome to the first instalment of the new Wallpaper* video series, The Stuff That Surrounds. Watch as we're invited into the intriguing and idiosyncratic homes of creatives and makers, catching a glimpse of their interior lives via the objects they surround themselves with, all of which tell a story.

In this episode, Wallpaper* visits creative director and graphic designer Veronica Ditting. Argentine-born, German-raised and London-based, Ditting collaborates with an international roster of fashion houses, artists and cultural institutions, from Hermès, The Row and Louis Vuitton to Pirelli, Somerset House and Het Nieuwe Instituut. She designs campaigns, branding, magazines and exhibitions with a distinctly editorial quality. Ditting wouldn’t necessarily call her work ‘artistic’, she says; it’s more about ‘communication and how something sits on a page’.

Ditting’s apartment at the Barbican, seen in a still from our film, with its Pirelli rubber floor (Image credit: Wallpaper*)

The creative director at home (Image credit: Wallpaper*)

The creative director spent 12 years at The Gentlewoman magazine, overseeing its vision from its 2010 launch through 24 issues. From 2020-2021 she served as guest artistic director of Monde d’Hermès magazine. Her work has received numerous accolades, including from the Design Museum’s Design of the Year, D&AD and the Dutch Design Awards, while in 2024, the Kyoto exhibition ‘Folio Folio Folio: Print by Veronica Ditting’ looked back on her career so far.

Ditting lives on the Barbican Estate, the City of London’s famous (sometimes infamous) brutalist housing development; for her, living here is like ‘stepping into an architectural drawing’. Her flat is a modernist treasure trove. ‘Physicality, tactility and object-like quality’ are a big part of the designer’s work, and you can feel this in the space. Different shapes and textures abound; a bright green Pirelli rubber floor, for instance, is laid throughout – the perfect contrast to the Barbican’s greyscale.

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Ditting rarely thinks about her home holistically. Instead, she collects individual objects that, somehow, work together. ‘I was very lucky that there were a lot of shelf systems. I do have a lot of things,’ she confesses. Among her favourite pieces is an odd, self-published book that she found in Milan. A selection of wobbly Juliette Teste vases also speak to her love of ‘imperfection’, as does a blanket embroidered by her grandmother.

Some of Ditting's collected vintage magazines (Image credit: Wallpaper*)

In one corner is a collection of mis-matched silverware mixed with postcards from a show that Ditting did in Japan, as well as a bunch of Murano glass grapes that snap and crackle satisfyingly when you pick them up. ‘This is something that a lot of people, if they come to my place, gravitate towards,’ she says.

Ditting collects vintage publications, specifically the old art magazine Derriere le Miroir, and loves comparing ‘how they’re printed, how they’re edited, how they’re bound’. She also has stacks of iconic orange Hermès boxes (‘Maybe it’s a bit cliché to have, but they do inspire me’), from which she produces an invitation that she created for the launch of Hermès Beauty in 2020.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Ditting’s studio, on the other side of the Barbican, is a continuation of her home, with shelves bursting with books and boxes. Here, graphic design materials from her Kyoto show, with DDD Gallery, are displayed in a three-dimensional way, mounted on stands to give them height and shape, alongside a miniature magazine she created for the ten-year anniversary of Gentlewoman.

We hope you enjoy getting lost in Veronica Ditting’s rich, vivid and multifarious ephemera as much as we did.

studioveronicaditting.com

Film credits: Featuring: Veronica Ditting. Director of Photography: Peter Butterworth. Camera assistant: Curtis Blair. Sound design and mix: Indústries Sòniques. Interviewer: Dal Chodha. Head of Video: Sebastian Jordahn