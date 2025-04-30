Discover midcentury treasures in Marylebone with Álvaro by Appointment
London is full of sequestered design havens, and Wallpaper* knows them all. Allow us to point you in the direction of Álvaro González’s shop window on Nottingham Place, home to a bonanza of beautiful 20th-century antiques
We’re letting design lovers into a little secret: leather goods collector Álvaro González, who occupies a shopfront in Marylebone, London, has opened a ‘by appointment’ antiques business. Álvaro by Appointment purveys midcentury accessories for those in the know.
You’ll find all manner of things, from forged metal candle holders and an enamelled centrepiece by Fantoni to a pair of figurines in colourful maiolica and a study attributed to Bruno Gambone and made by Vanni. From log boxes in exotic woods to wall-mountable plaques decorated with birds, this rich curation has been collected from markets, fairs and dealerships across Europe, principally in Italy, where González spends about half his time. They now sit in the curved window of his shop, arranged on pink Kvadrat flannel.
The Spanish-born collector and designer doesn’t select pieces based on their label; he’s driven by emotion and instinct, purchasing things that he ‘simply had to have’, sometimes ‘because they represented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have them’. ‘I always try to find things that are niche. They need to be very special,’ he says. ‘I don't go searching for specific pieces – they surprise me.’
Although these pieces have been selected specifically for Álvaro by Appointment, González has been collecting antiques for 30 years. He stored his findings in his 12th-century house in Florence until it was fit to burst. He also filled a 1970s London apartment. He then started to source vintage pieces for an online outlet, before taking the next logical step: selling some of his archive (‘the most important pieces are the pieces you need to see in person’).
The pieces are on sale by appointment to interior designers and clients, yes, but also to anyone with an appreciation for design. Although many of the items will only be familiar to those in the know, González hopes that people will use his appointments as a way to learn: ‘I want people to discover my service like they’d discover a new coffee shop or museum that becomes your new favourite place.’
His taste was honed though an impressive career in fashion, including roles at Valextra, Jimmy Choo, Loro Piana, Tod’s, Max Mara and Valentino. His Florentine archive also contains leather goods and accessories from his extraordinary collection of bags, shoes, jewellery and clothing dating from about 1930 onwards. These pieces represent a chronicle of the changing methods and materials through the ages, featuring techniques, leathers and exotics no longer in use today.
For a peek into the aesthetic world of Álvaro González, make an appointment.
Álvaro by Appointment is based at 6 Nottingham Place, London, W1U 5NA. Appointments via email, store@alvaro.ag, and WhatsApp (+393487805591)
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper*’s Digital Staff Writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was Senior Editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
