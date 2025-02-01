‘It feels almost alive’: This rare Judy Kensley McKie ‘Leopard Couch’ could be yours

‘McKie’s genius lies in her ability to see furniture as more than functional objects – she treats them as living forms. In “Leopard Couch”, the sculptural elements aren’t just decorative; they seamlessly contribute to the couch’s structure,’ says Sofia Sayn-Wittgenstein, Phillips’ head of department and senior specialist. The American furniture designer and artist Judy Kensley McKie designed the ‘Leopard Couch’ in 1983, and this rare piece is now going to auction, on 30 April 2025 at Phillips.

The Boston-born designer is known for her zoomorphic designs, drawing influence from African, Inuit, North American, and Pre-Columbian cultures. The ‘Leopard Couch’ showcases her unique artistry, which blends sculptural imagination with functionality, as Sayn-Wittgenstein notes: ‘The leopards’ bodies shape the backrest, their tails form the armrests, and their elegant posture enhances both balance and stability. This fusion of form and function extends to [the designer’s] other zoomorphic works, where animal features naturally transition into furniture components. By elevating furniture into an art form, McKie challenges conventional design and redefines utility, encouraging a deeper appreciation for the beauty of everyday objects.’

‘The leopards don’t just decorate the couch – they animate it, transforming it into something that feels almost alive’ Phillips’ Sofia Sayn-Wittgenstein

Crafted from mahogany, the symmetry of the large cats is mesmerising and playful. ‘What intrigues me most is its dynamic sense of movement and vitality,’ Sayn-Wittgenstein tells Wallpaper*. ‘The leopards don’t just decorate the couch – they animate it, transforming it into something that feels almost alive. McKie’s genius lies in her ability to merge striking sculptural elements with functional design, making the piece more than just furniture. Her influences from ancient art, art deco, and postmodernism are evident, yet her style remains unmistakably and uniquely hers. She masterfully balances sophisticated simplicity with expressive detail, creating a piece that feels both timeless and full of character.’

McKie’s works are exceptionally rare – with only seven to eight pieces crafted annually – and her design legacy is inspiring for many, as Sayn-Wittgenstein explains: ‘McKie redefined furniture-making by infusing it with imagination and artistic vision. Her work proves that functionality and artistic expression can coexist, reshaping how we perceive furniture. Her dedication to craftsmanship, combined with her innovative approach, has left a lasting impact on American studio furniture. By pushing creative boundaries, she has set a precedent for future artists, proving that even practical objects can be deeply personal and expressive. McKie created work that continues to resonate with people across generations.’

Judy Kensley McKie’s 'Leopard Couch' will go to auction at Phillips on 30 April 2025, 2pm. www.phillips.com

